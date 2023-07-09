Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Snap: Embracing The Potential Of Long-Term Growth

Jul. 09, 2023 2:09 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)BMBL, META, MTCH, PINS, YALA2 Comments
James Monaco profile picture
James Monaco
1 Follower

Summary

  • Snap Inc is facing challenges including slowing daily active user (DAU) growth in North America, declining average revenue per user (ARPU), and sluggish strategic investments.
  • These issues, along with a significant pullback in ad spending across the market, have led to a bearish short-term outlook for the stock.
  • Despite these challenges, SNAP has potential growth opportunities including international expansion, ARPU growth, and strategic initiatives including augmented reality, virtual shopping, and Snapchat+.
  • I view the current valuation as expensive, with a weighted average price target that implies a 25% discount to today’s price.
  • The company needs to carefully execute its growth strategies and find alternative methods of monetization from its existing user base to become attractive in the long run.

This article was written by

James Monaco profile picture
James Monaco
1 Follower
Uncovering the next wave of exceptional businesses. Focused on business fundamentals, competitive advantages, and growth levers. Strong affinity for teams led by founders and proven executives. Constantly open to engaging in stimulating discussions and debates with fellow thought leaders.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I hold approximately 3% of SNAP in my personal portfolio in a long position, and I am writing about a short position. I have no intentions to trade the stock, long or short, in the next 72 hours post publishing the article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

j
jjhrams
Today, 2:36 AM
Comments (869)
Buy snap hold snap and continue to accumulate shares while cheap
j
jhMan10
Today, 2:37 AM
Comments (501)
@jjhrams hmm
