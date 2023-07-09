ddggg/iStock via Getty Images

The world just experienced its hottest day on record. Sure, it’s a single data point that by itself has little impact on any single company, but the broader trend of climate change and hotter global temperatures means that companies working to provide pure water to growing communities may be positioned well. Of course, there are many variables at play, and the goings-on within the Utilities sector domestically are key for small water utility companies.

I have a hold rating on Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO), water rights company, considering its uncertain valuation but improved chart ahead of Q3 earnings due out Wednesday night.

Global Temps Continue To Sizzle, Benefitting Water Purification Firms

Axios

Utilities Continue to Suffer Relative to the SPX in 2023

According to Seeking Alpha, “Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development.” I dug deeper and found that the firm also operates a single-family home rental segment in which PCYO builds homes in the Denver metro area in neighborhoods the company is developing, thereby receiving rental income in that growing housing market while providing water and wastewater services to said properties.

Pure Cycle’s Single-Family Rentals: Operations and Cash Flows

Pure Cycle

The Colorado-based $265 million market cap Water Utilities industry company within the Utilities sector trades at a high 39.3 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and does not pay a dividend. Ahead of earnings later this week, the stock has a high 85% implied volatility reading and a low short interest percentage of 1.1%. There haven’t been any major events aside from this year’s pair of quarterly earnings reports, but the management team did announce a board-approved open-ended stock repurchase program which authorizes the CEO and CFO to buy back up to 200,000 shares in the open market, but no shares have been repurchased as of the end of its Q2.

Back in April, Pure Cycle reported as-reported earnings per share of $0.10 on quarterly revenue of $2.99 million. The infrastructure firm's net sales were down nearly 36% on a year-on-year basis, while its cash position decreased to $22.5 million as of the end of February compared to $32 million as of November 30, 2022. Total debt is just $4.06 million (less than 2% of its market cap).

The company is struggling not just from soft relative performance trends within the Utilities sector, but also from ongoing troubles in the real estate market out west. The charts below illustrate that sales are down sharply after a very strong 2020 and 2021 for the Land Development and W-WW segments, respectively.

Revenue Details: Fiscal YTD 02-2023

Pure Cycle

Net Income and Diluted EPS Results: Fiscal YTD 02-2023

Pure Cycle

On valuation, there is not much to glean here, but if we look at the company’s EV/EBITDA ratio of 32.1, that is more than twice that of the broad market. Moreover, its trailing 12-month price-to-sales multiple of more than 14 is very lofty. While some of its projects may be promising, better quarterly performances are needed. If we are going to deem Pure Cycle a value or GARP play, the results have to show themselves. For now, I prefer taking a wait-and-see approach, so I am a hold on the name.

Pure Cycle: Weakly Profitable, High Valuation Multiples

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Wednesday, July 12 AMC with a conference call immediately after the numbers cross the wires. You can listen live here. It’s not all about earnings, though, as Pure Cycle hosts its annual Investor Day on Wednesday, July 19.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

PCYO has approached a key spot on the chart. Notice in the graph below that shares have risen to key resistance in the $11.30 to $11.75 zone. This range has been trouble for the Pure Cycle bulls since Q2 of last year. There have been three subsequent tries at climbing above this hurdle since the initial attempt more than a year ago. What’s encouraging, though, is that the stock has been working on a solid-looking bearish to bullish rounded bottom reversal pattern.

A breakout above $12 on a closing basis would help support the optimistic thesis that PCYO could rally to near $15 – in the middle of the 2021 range highs. Also, helpful for the bulls is that there’s now ample volume by price in the $8.50 to $10.50 zone – that should mean a cushion on a pullback from the current $11 closing price. These are the kinds of technical signals you want to see to buttress the case for a bullish reversal. Finally, the RSI momentum indicator at the top of the graph shows a momentum line that has been in the bullish 40 to 90 range. With a 200-day moving average that has now inflected positive, things are looking brighter.

Overall, though, we need to see the stock climb above noted resistance before going all-in with a full position. I would buy the stock on a pullback to the 200-day near $9.50 or on a breakout above $12.

PCYO: Bullish Rounded Bottom In Progress, $11.50 Resistance

The Bottom Line

I view Pure Cycle as a speculative micro-cap play due to its lack of earnings guidance and risky geographic exposure for a water utility. The chart is encouraging, though implied volatility is high before its Q3 report, due out Wednesday after the bell. I have a hold rating on the company.