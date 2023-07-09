Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TSI: Time To Buy Mortgages

Jul. 09, 2023 3:42 AM ETTCW Strategic Income (TSI)
Summary

  • The market is pricing a 90% probability of another rate hike in the upcoming July meeting due to strong economic data.
  • Peak rates are expected in 2023, creating opportunities in Treasuries and MBS, with JP Morgan Research recommending Agency MBS bonds as a top fixed income investment.
  • TCW Strategic Income Fund, a multi-asset class closed-end fund, has non-Agency MBS bonds as its largest holding, with over 29% of the fund's portfolio being MBS bonds.
  • The CEF is currently trading at a historical wide discount to net asset value.

Close up of unrecognizable couple signing a contract in the office.

skynesher/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

In the past week we have seen rates up again, with the market now pricing an above 90% probability for another hike during the upcoming July meeting:

Data came in

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

