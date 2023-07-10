David Gyung

Co-authored with Treading Softly

There's something to be said about owning tangible assets. For many couples, the dream of owning their home in the "free and clear" with no mortgage or debt tied to it is something that they will work towards for decades.

Often they'll make mortgage payments with a little bit of extra money tacked on the end to knock down that principle faster. So why do they do this? The simple answer is that they don't want to owe anybody anything. There's a unique piece of mind that comes from owning your home in the free and clear, and when hard times come, there isn't a chance that a lender will come knocking on your door to take your home away from you.

When investing in the stock market, there are times when it is better to own the assets, and there are times when it is better to own the lenders, who can then take assets away from those who refuse to pay. What many people don't realize or think about is that your home can be foreclosed on all the way up until your final mortgage payment, meaning that you could have paid back over 99% of your home, but the bank can still swoop in and take 100% of it if you fail to pay them. The bank then could turn around and sell your home in a fire sale – maybe only getting 50% of the overall home's value back. But if they only lent you 80% and you paid 79% back to them, meaning that you only owed them 1% of the value, they're now not only having had you paid 99% of the value of the loan back, but they are also profiting on top of that, a reward from selling your property.

That sounds like shady business, but it's what you signed up for when you signed all of those documents at closing. When interest rates are high, and the fear and risk of defaults are increasing, it's better to own the lender who only lends out loans to 60% of a property's value than it is to own the Lendee, who is struggling to make the payments. Yes, they can walk away from the loan and let it default and give up that property, but it's the lender who ends up with the actual assets in the end. If they had strict lending rules, they can actually walk away with a large, handsome profit because of it.

Today I want to look at one opportunity of a company that is set up to be able to be successful, whether the lendees pay them on time or whether the borrower defaults and surrenders the property. While many people are worried about the commercial real estate market, they fail to realize that in the future, there's going to be a boom again. These properties are going to be highly valuable. Default doesn't cause a property to blow up and disappear, it causes the ownership of the property to change. In commercial real estate, it means the future economic benefits of the property shift from the borrower to the lender - or whoever the lender decides to sell the property to.

When it is an environment that is expensive for borrowers, and they risk losing their properties, which entity do you want to own? The one collecting the higher interest rates and the one that will gain possession of the property if the loan isn't paid.

Let's take a look!

A Recipe for Success

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) is a commercial mortgage REIT that yields 12.7%. ARI invests in mortgages that are secured by commercial real estate, primarily in the US and the UK.

For the past two reported quarters, ARI has seen a dramatic increase in its distributable earnings. In Q1, distributable earnings per share were up 45% year-over-year. Source

ARI Q1 2023 Supplement

ARI is earning a lot more money this year than they were last year. If we look at book value, that also went up over the past year.

ARI Q1 2023 Supplement

Earnings are up 45% per share, and book value is up a little under 5% per share.

Yet ARI continues to trade at an absolutely massive 30%+ discount to book value post general Current Expected Credit Loss ('CECL') allowance and depreciation.

The current fundamentals are undeniably strong, but what about the future?

ARI is well-positioned to benefit from rising interest rates. Since the loans it invests in are floating rate, rising interest rates directly lead to higher earnings. This is what drove the 45% increase in earnings over the past year. We can expect similarly strong earnings in Q2 as 1-month SOFR, EURIBOR, and the SONIA Overnight are all higher than they were last quarter.

ARI Q1 2023 Supplement

Even though the US Fed has "paused," the UK continues to see rising inflation, and the Bank of England responded with an oversized rate hike of 50 bps to 5.00%. This will continue to drive earnings growth for ARI, while more US-centric mortgage REITs will see their earnings peaking.

With UK inflation remaining much higher than US inflation, it is very possible that there are even more rate hikes in the future.

Data by YCharts

ARI's earnings are higher, its dividend is extremely well covered, and earnings are likely to continue rising as interest rates remain high.

It really boils down to the very simple notion that when interest rates are high, lenders make more money. When oil prices are high, you want to own oil companies; when corn prices are high, it's good to own a farm; when interest rates are high, you want to own lenders. It is common sense. Fortunately for income investors, common sense isn't common.

Conclusion

With ARI, we have the opportunity to own the lender and reap the rewards of higher interest rates. If everyone's fear about the commercial real estate market comes true, ARI's strict lending policy will help protect it, as well as enable it to turn around and own properties that they can sell at a profit later. This is the kind of conservative lender that is well worth owning when interest rates are high; not only do they benefit from high-interest rates within the United States, but they benefit from high-interest rates within the United Kingdom as well.

You can let their highly capable management team continue to operate a highly successful business that has seen double-digit gains in their distributable earnings as well as gains in their book value. This means that while everyone is concerned about the state of the commercial real estate market and its ability to continue operating successfully, ARI has been able to see a massive increase in its earning power and its book value even after potential losses are factored in.

Do you think that you could have done better yourself? If so, I recommend you start a company with your finances, get some investors together, and you could make a killing. If not, you can enjoy a reliable, strong income stream from a highly capable management team. You have to do nothing more than simply buy some shares, sit back, and relax as income pours into your account. If you're in the middle of your retirement, I doubt you want to leave your retirement to start an investment company in commercial real estate, but you can reap the rewards from a highly capable management team by just simply buying shares of ARI as I have done. That way, your retirement could be a time of relaxation where your income exceeds your expenses, and you have an abundance of excess money to be able to spend on your hobbies or give gifts to loved ones or simply sit back and enjoy your hard work's results.

I want nothing more than for your retirement to be one that is fruitful, stress-free, and enjoyable. That's entirely capable of the market!

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.