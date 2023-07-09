Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

M.D.C. Holdings: Not The Best Financially But Has A Margin Of Safety

Jul. 09, 2023 4:37 AM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)1 Comment
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
446 Followers

Summary

  • MDC is a cyclical company as its performance is tied to US Housing Starts, where there was no growth in the long-term annual average over the past 70 years.
  • MDC had hardly any revenue growth over the past 18 years and should be valued based on its cyclical Earnings Power Value.
  • A valuation of MDC on such a basis showed that there are margins of safety. But I have concerns about MDC financial strengths.

Spurred By Rising Prices, Phoenix Undergoes A New Housing Boom

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

From 2005 to 2022, M.D.C. Holdings Inc, (NYSE:MDC) revenue grew at a CAGR of 0.8 %. There was hardly any revenue growth. During this period there was a strong correlation between its revenue and Housing

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
446 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

b
bgsretired
Today, 5:58 AM
Comments (219)
Hong thank you for another…very comprehensive article…I enjoyed reading it! I like your long term perspective and that you look for good margins of safety in stocks…because it is then that the risk of investing is potentially minimized and more profits can be made on our investments! I bought MDC at a good price…$36.46…and have done pretty good with it. Lately…MDC has stalled in the growth of their stock price. I…like you…think it is the better home building stock of the 9 you are covering. I like Lennar…as well…but wasn’t able to build a position at its most recent bottoming out price. I look forward to reading your articles…they are extremely valuable to my own due diligence! Thank you for putting so much time into compiling these articles! I hope you have a great day and highly successful investments!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.