Curaleaf Is A Sell After The Rally
Summary
- I have followed Curaleaf closely since it went public in late 2018.
- This is my fourth article of the year on the company, the largest MSO by market cap or by revenue.
- The stock, which has rallied 64% since my April reevaluation, should be sold in favor of more attractive stocks.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of 420 Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) rallied 29% last week to $4.00, but it is still down 6.9% in 2023. While the overall stock market is up so far this year, cannabis stocks, as measured by the New Cannabis Ventures Global Cannabis Stock Index, have declined 18.0%. The bear market that began in February 2021 remains in force, with prices down over 91% since the peak.
I wrote about Curaleaf in January, it was also at $4.00. I said that the stock was cheap, but there were better alternatives. Since then, the very largest MSOs have been mixed:
On average, the 5 largest MSOs have declined since January 13th by %. Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), which I find very attractive still despite its recent jump, is down 32.8%, while Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF) has rallied 9.0%.
In mid-April, when I reviewed Curaleaf, it had declined greatly to $2.44 and wasn't lifting yet. I said then that I liked it much more due to the lower price, but that the valuation relative to other large MSOs was unattractive. I shared a target then of $3.81 at year-end based on achieving 2X projected 2024 revenue for its enterprise value. This worked out to 7X enterprise value to projected adjusted EBITDA. Since then, the estimates have declined.
A Look at Q1
With three acquisitions completed, the revenue growth from a year ago of 14% wasn't that impressive. The $336.5 million was down 4.5% from $352.5 million in Q4 and a little ahead of the expected $333 million. Adjusted EBITDA had been expected to be $73 million, and the company hit that estimate. The adjusted EBITDA fell 4% from a year ago and 5% sequentially.
Wholesale revenue fell for Curaleaf by 11% from a year earlier during Q1 and represented 18.5% of overall sales. Retail revenue expanded 21%. Excluded from the Q1 report was the operations in California, Colorado and Oregon due to them being discontinued operations. The revenue for those three states was $7.4 million in Q1, down 49% from a year ago.
The Analyst Outlook
Analysts currently project Curaleaf 2023 revenue will increase 2.5% to $1.37 billion with adjusted EBITDA growing 7.5% to $328 million. For 2024, they expect revenue will grow 7.6% to $1.47 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to grow 18% to $387 million. That's a margin of 26.3%.
In April, after Q1 had ended but ahead of the company reporting it, the estimates were higher. Analysts were looking for revenue of $1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $402 million in 2023 and $1.6 billion and $448 million in 2024.
The current 2024 adjusted EBITDA forecast is 13.6% lower than it was in mid-April. My third article on Curaleaf in early May discussed the falling estimates ahead of its Q1 report.
Valuation
The stock is trading above my prior year-end target by 5%. It looks expensive relative to peers:
The valuation seems high outright given the low growth the company is experiencing and expected to experience. 8.7X 2024 projected adjusted EBITDA is much higher than the other peers. Also, the stock has a -$592 million tangible book value.
When I last looked at Curaleaf here in April, my $3.81 target worked out to be 7X enterprise value to projected 2024 adjusted EBITDA. I continue to use that multiple, and multiplying 7 by the projected adjusted EBITDA of $387 million is $2.71 billion. The market cap of Curaleaf is currently higher at $2.89 billion. Taking the $2.71 million enterprise value that I project and subtracting the net debt of $478 million yields a target market cap of $2.23 billion. Based on their shares outstanding currently, this works out to $3.09. This is 19% lower than my prior target in April and slightly lower than my target in May, and it is 23% lower than the current price.
If I were to adjust my ratio higher, it would still be expensive. Using 10X, the target would be $4.70. While this would provide a return of 17.5% at the higher valuation instead of a loss, I think that investors would do much better in its peers, especially smaller names like Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF). Two weeks ago, I shared my $1.08 year-end target, which is 89% higher than its current price. That is a debt-free company that has a price-to-tangible-book-value ratio of just 1.1X. My target there is based on 10X enterprise value to projected adjusted EBITDA in 2024.
Chart
Looking at the chart over the past year, the stock is down substantially still from its peak near $8 in December. It is also up over 70% from the low close in April:
I note that the volume hasn't been very high. I see resistance perhaps here, but perhaps as high as $5. The middle resistance level of $4.50 was support in late 2022 and then resistance in early 2023.
A pullback could test a range of $2.35-$3.20. Given my year-end target of $3.09, a move into the 2s would not surprise me.
Conclusion
Down only 7% in 2023 and relatively expensive to its peers, Curaleaf isn't attractive to me. The company is rumored to be looking at buying Cronos Group (CRON) or its Canadian operations, but I don't see this as a driver of the stock. I believe that the price could decline, but perhaps the cheap cannabis sector will do better. If so, I expect Curaleaf to lag its peers.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
420 Investor launched in 2013, just ahead of Colorado legalizing for adult-use. We are moving to Seeking Alpha and will let our followers know when that occurs. Historically, we have provided great coverage of the sector with model portfolios, videos and written material to help investors learn about cannabis stocks.
This article was written by
Alan Brochstein, CFA, was one of the first investment professionals to focus exclusively on the cannabis industry. He has run 420 Investor, a subscription-based due diligence platform for investors interested in the publicly-traded cannabis stocks that he has moved to Seeking Alpha, since 2013, and he is also the managing partner of New Cannabis Ventures, a leading provider of relevant financial information in the cannabis industry since 2015. Alan is based in Houston. He and his wife have two adult children.
Before focusing exclusively on the cannabis industry in early 2014, Alan had worked in the securities industry since 1986, primarily with the responsibility for managing investments in institutional environments until he founded AB Analytical Services in 2007 in order to provide independent research and consulting to registered investment advisors. In addition to advising several different hedge funds and investment managers, including Friedberg Investment Management, where he participated as a member of its investment management committee, Alan was also a senior analyst for the independent research firm Management CV. In 2008, he began providing a first-of-its-kind subscription-based service for individual investors, Invest By Model, which offered two different portfolios that investors could replicate in their own accounts. Alan also offered The Analytical Trader at Marketfy, where he used fundamental and technical analysis in a disciplined process to offer specific trade ideas geared towards swing traders.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments