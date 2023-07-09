Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 9
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Lindsay Corporation
|
(LNN)
|
8/16
|
8/31
|
0.34
|
0.35
|
2.94%
|
1.17%
|
21
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
7/13
|
7/21
|
0.35
|
0.36
|
2.86%
|
3.62%
|
27
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
7/14
|
8/5
|
1.5
|
1.55
|
3.33%
|
4.94%
|
13
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jul 10 (Ex-Div 7/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
7/27
|
0.24
|
47.76
|
2.01%
|
12
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
7/20
|
0.21
|
12.31
|
6.82%
|
27
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
7/26
|
0.4
|
114.61
|
1.40%
|
15
Tuesday Jul 11 (Ex-Div 7/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
8/15
|
1.12
|
305.76
|
1.47%
|
18
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
7/27
|
0.31
|
58.2
|
2.13%
|
10
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
8/10
|
0.29
|
210.15
|
0.55%
|
11
Wednesday Jul 12 (Ex-Div 7/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
8/15
|
1.48
|
135.5
|
4.37%
|
11
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
8/15
|
0.51
|
106.35
|
1.92%
|
10
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
7/25
|
0.63
|
119.43
|
2.11%
|
17
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
7/31
|
0.42
|
29.96
|
5.61%
|
7
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
7/31
|
0.65
|
89.93
|
2.89%
|
10
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
7/28
|
0.64
|
209.98
|
1.22%
|
14
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
7/31
|
1.4
|
153.17
|
3.66%
|
13
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
8/1
|
0.29
|
29.93
|
3.88%
|
25
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
7/21
|
0.36
|
39.76
|
3.62%
|
27
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
7/31
|
0.26
|
25.49
|
4.08%
|
13
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
7/31
|
0.83
|
189.86
|
1.75%
|
14
Thursday Jul 13 (Ex-Div 7/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
7/31
|
0.825
|
116.2
|
2.84%
|
6
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
8/2
|
0.235
|
83.57
|
1.12%
|
26
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
7/31
|
0.02483
|
12.69
|
2.35%
|
9
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
8/15
|
0.275
|
39.35
|
2.80%
|
57
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
7/31
|
0.435
|
195.62
|
0.89%
|
15
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
7/31
|
0.465
|
90.51
|
2.06%
|
31
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
8/4
|
0.52
|
127.13
|
1.64%
|
10
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
8/5
|
1.55
|
125.61
|
4.94%
|
13
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
8/1
|
0.1975
|
19.06
|
4.14%
|
19
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
7/31
|
2.45
|
370.38
|
2.65%
|
10
Friday Jul 14 (Ex-Div 7/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
8/1
|
0.22
|
180.13
|
0.49%
|
9
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
7/31
|
0.42
|
89.16
|
1.88%
|
49
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
7/14
|
0.243
|
4.5%
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
7/14
|
0.19
|
4.3%
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
7/12
|
0.21
|
1.0%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
7/14
|
1.24
|
4.2%
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
7/17
|
0.4
|
1.7%
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
7/14
|
0.3
|
4.6%
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
7/14
|
0.75
|
3.1%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
7/17
|
1
|
3.7%
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
7/14
|
0.28
|
5.7%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
7/17
|
0.49
|
4.4%
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
7/17
|
0.53
|
1.2%
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
7/14
|
1.25
|
2.9%
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
7/14
|
0.4475
|
2.7%
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
7/14
|
2.31
|
4.0%
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
7/14
|
0.34
|
5.4%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
7/17
|
0.33
|
5.0%
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
7/17
|
0.32
|
2.4%
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
7/17
|
1.08
|
4.5%
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
7/14
|
0.16
|
5.4%
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
7/12
|
0.23
|
3.4%
|
HEICO Corporation
|
(HEI)
|
7/17
|
0.1
|
0.1%
|
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
|
(IFF)
|
7/11
|
0.81
|
4.1%
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
7/14
|
1.8
|
9.9%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
7/13
|
1.31
|
2.1%
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
7/11
|
0.7
|
1.8%
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
7/12
|
0.54
|
6.8%
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
7/14
|
0.64
|
1.3%
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
7/14
|
0.46
|
6.4%
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
7/14
|
1.1
|
1.4%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
7/14
|
0.23
|
6.9%
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
7/14
|
0.385
|
2.1%
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
7/14
|
0.69
|
3.2%
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
7/13
|
0.29
|
12.5%
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
7/14
|
1
|
0.8%
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
7/14
|
0.88
|
1.2%
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
7/14
|
0.495
|
3.9%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
7/14
|
0.2555
|
5.1%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
7/11
|
1.27
|
5.2%
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
7/17
|
0.475
|
4.1%
|
Quanta Services, Inc.
|
(PWR)
|
7/14
|
0.08
|
0.2%
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
7/17
|
0.38
|
2.9%
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
7/17
|
0.42
|
1.6%
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
7/14
|
0.35
|
0.9%
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
7/14
|
0.495
|
1.3%
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
7/14
|
0.29
|
2.4%
|
Schneider National, Inc.
|
(SNDR)
|
7/11
|
0.09
|
1.3%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
7/17
|
0.1225
|
4.1%
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
7/14
|
0.425
|
1.6%
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
7/13
|
0.63
|
3.4%
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
7/17
|
0.93
|
2.8%
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
7/14
|
0.35
|
0.3%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
7/14
|
0.25
|
4.3%
|
Terreno Realty Corporation
|
7/14
|
0.4
|
2.7%
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
7/12
|
0.34
|
1.3%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
7/17
|
0.48
|
5.7%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
7/13
|
0.56
|
8.4%
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
7/14
|
1.069
|
6.3%
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
7/17
|
0.84
|
1.5%
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
7/14
|
0.14
|
1.4%
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
7/14
|
0.2027
|
2.0%
In Case You Missed It
