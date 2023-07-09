Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crocs: Sharp Execution Delivers Astounding Results And Returns, Easily Beating SPY

Jul. 09, 2023 12:00 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)NKE, VFC3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.16K Followers

Summary

  • CROX has recorded an impressive return of +930.52% since the pandemic, outperforming its peers and the wider market, despite a drastic correction in 2022.
  • The highly competent management team has also delivered an impressive HEYDUDE top-line expansion by +104.8% YoY and gross profits by +296.8% YoY, thanks to the step up in GAAP margins.
  • CROX's balance sheet appears healthy as well, with $600M of debt repaid over the LTM and excellent liquidity.
  • While market analysts have discounted its valuations, we believe the doubled profit margins are more than enough to balance its decelerating top and bottom line expansions.
  • An upward rerating in CROX's P/E valuations to the normalized levels of 17x may also boost our long-term price target to $242.25, implying an ambitious upside potential of +115%.

Head of a crocodile (Paleosuchus palpebrosus). Dwarf Caiman.

xtrekx/iStock via Getty Images

The CROX Investment Thesis Remains Excellent, Despite The Rally Thus Far

CROX 3Y Stock Return

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has delivered outstanding returns of +930.52% since the worst of the pandemic, despite the drastic correction in

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

jarhead999
Today, 1:33 PM
I've been in and out of stock 5-6 times past 2 yrs. I'll be back in a few days before next report. Hey Dude is a premium shoe with a premium price. If the brand can continue it's sale and margin walk through the balance of next 3 or 4 quarters, well, stock could march up into 150 area. My daughter has friend that bought a pair, liked so well, bought 2 more pairs. I can't wear loafers, flat feet...lol
Mike Moola
Today, 12:38 PM
This company is operated very well. I think the brand is getting much stronger. The main thing you need to figure out before you invest in this stock is if this is a fad stock or an actual brand. Crocs have been around for 20 years now and growing their brand nicely. Fads don't have stable revenue for 8 years straight even with terrible management.

Reasons why I am invested:
1. New mgmt took gross margins from 46% to 54%.
2. New mgmt Took operating margin from -7% to 25%
3. Since 2018 ROE, ROIC, ROA all above 10%. It did take them 2-3 years to get there after taking it from bad management.
4. Since new management took over, Crocs averaged 4% share buybacks.
5. Long-term revenue generation is still there with a 15% FCF margin, this can expand through increasing earnings, FCF, and a multiple expansion.
Theranchhand
Today, 12:24 PM
I bought a couple shares of this in the 60s to take some time and learn the company and the dang thing practically doubled before I knew what happened. Trying to decide if buying after such a surge was the best idea as I like the market with these, but this article helped me focus on the long term growth this company still may have even from here.
