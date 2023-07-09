Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) is an investment trust in real estate (REIT). The company focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of predominantly service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution-related commercial real estate properties in the United States.

Over the past five years, the company’s performance has deteriorated, falling below the S&P500. The overall return over five years for RTL is negative 20.09%, which is higher than the industry loss of 17.60%. The retail REITs industry has had a rough time, culminating in the current macroeconomic climate, typified by high-interest rates, as evidenced by the constant losses in both the company and the industry.

However, the company’s performance has lagged behind the industry’s, necessitating corrective measures to bring it up to parity with, or ideally, above, the industry average. The corporation has liquidated assets and merged to regroup and turn things around. Based on my analysis, I believe the company can recover and become a good investment.

Retail REITs: An Overview Of This Industry

Retail REITs are a type of REIT that owns and runs retail properties in central business districts and upscale areas. It rents out the retail area to people who want to open grocery stores, shops, shopping malls, etc. Retail REITs make money by renting out space to tenants, who pay rent to the REIT company every month, quarter, or year. Retail properties are appealing investments, and they are the single largest investment category in the United States.

How It Works

The retail REIT business model focuses on developing, acquiring, managing, and owning retail property. The corporation can develop and maintain the property with the help of an expert team of real estate managers, generating revenue for the company. A retail REIT may also contract with other real estate companies to manage its retail property portfolio. On behalf of the owners, the company will search for new renters and collect rental income from existing tenants. Based on the property owners’ agreement, the retail REIT receives a percentage of rental income.

The REIT pays out to shareholders all the money it makes through retail property rentals, management fees, and sales. Most of a REIT’s net annual earnings must be paid out to shareholders in the form of dividends, as this is mandated by law. Rent, sales, and other real estate-related transactions are expected to account for 75% of total profits.

Like any other taxable corporation, a retail REIT should have a constitution, a board of directors/trustees, and personnel. If a retail REIT is in violation of any of the laws passed by the United States Congress, it will lose some privileges afforded to REITs. Being exempt from both federal and company taxes is a perk. After distribution to shareholders, shareholders are responsible for reporting the income when filing taxes.

RTL Asset Disposal: Portfolio Optimization

RTL recently announced the completion of the $93 million sale of 44 premises leased to Bob Evans restaurants. As stated by the CEO, the sale of this portfolio is the most recent illustration of management’s dedication to maximizing portfolio value, as it allows the firm to strategically reduce its exposure to assets related to quick casual eating while recycling capital accretively.

In addition, with this sale, their annualized straight-line rent exposure to the fast-casual food sector has been cut to below 2% from 4%. As part of its efforts to optimize its portfolio and establish a pipeline of equally favorable dispositions, the business has pledged to maintain its pursuit of the strategic sale of select properties.

This disposal falls in a series of disposal plans the company had laid down to optimize resources and debt repayment. The company announced in April that, including previously announced sales, it had closed on six property transactions totaling $72.4 million since the beginning of the year. The company also disclosed that it had 46 properties valued at $103.7 million subject to non-binding letters of intent (“LOIs”) and three properties valued at $5.4 million subject to definitive purchase and sale agreements (“PSAs”). They had $181.5 million worth of property sales in the pipeline and have already been approved. It is anticipated that the property sales’ net revenues will be applied to reducing outstanding debt.

An Imminent Merger

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. (RTL) and Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) announced a merger agreement in which GNL will acquire RTL in an all-stock transaction. In addition, GNL and RTL have decided to bring in-house the asset and property management tasks that are now being performed by AR Global, LLC affiliates.

A merged, internally managed company doing business as Global Net Lease is expected to control about 1,350 properties with a total real estate asset value of around $9.6 billion upon completion of the Transactions.

Upon the completion of the acquisition, better corporate governance standards will be implemented at GNL. GNL Post-close will change its bylaws to remove its requirement that up to two board members be managing directors, as well as declassify its Board of Directors and repeal its Stockholder Rights Plan as part of the closure of the Transactions.

Within 12 months of the transaction’s completion, the internalization and merger are expected to save $54 million and $21 million, totaling $75 million. The Transactions are expected to close in the third quarter of 2023, assuming all closing requirements are met, and GNL and RTL shareholders consent.

Several positive outcomes favoring investors and the company’s long-term growth will result from closing the deal. Increased efficiency, more financial leverage, and a greater geographical presence are just a few examples as detailed below.

Financial benefits: Upon the closure of the deal, the company's financial health will benefit greatly. To begin, through corporate consolidation, public company cost savings, and the elimination of additional duplicative services, as well as the integration of neighboring best practices and reduction of analogous duties. Within 12 months of closing the Transactions, this is projected to result in savings of approximately $21 million in operating costs.

Secondly, on financials is improved financial leverage. Upon the completion of the deal, the newly formed company will have an improved net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA of 7.6x by Q4 2023, down from the individual ratios of 9.6x and 8.3x in Q1 2023 for RTL and GNL, respectively.

Improved size and geographical coverage: As a result of the merger, GNL’s portfolio will be more diversified geographically in terms of asset type, tenant, and industry, and it will include industrial, retail, and office properties in both North America and Europe. The portfolio of GNL Post-closing is projected to include 1,356 properties in 49 states and 11 countries, with a 19.2% straight-line rent concentration among the top 10 tenants.

Dividend and Valuation: The deal’s conclusion is also anticipated to result in a higher valuation and dividend payout to investors. As investors come to appreciate the value that has been created by the Transactions, it is expected that trading multiples will expand significantly. Further, GNL anticipates that the GNL Post-closing Board will establish a new dividend policy that will result in a quarterly distribution of $0.354 per share. The company anticipates AFFO per share in Q4’23 of $0.42, which translates to $1.68 on an annualized basis.

My Final Thought

In light of RTL’s dismal performance over the past five years, during which investors have suffered losses well over the average for the industry, I am pleased to note that the firm has implemented some extremely encouraging changes that, in my opinion, will give the company a fresh new look in the eyes of its financial backers. I am optimistic about this stock once the transaction is finalized since the asset disposal will optimize resources, and the synergies resulting from the Merger are quite appealing. Since the Merger is the primary source of optimism, I think investors would be well-served by a “hold” rating until the agreement becomes finalized and momentum can be tracked. I think the greatest time to buy the stock, considering its potential for both capital appreciation and dividend increases, is when the Merger’s influence begins to gain traction.