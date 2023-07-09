Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Necessity Retail REIT: Imminent Game-Changing Merger

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
3.5K Followers

Summary

  • The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. has underperformed in the past five years, with a negative return of 20.09%, prompting corrective measures including asset liquidation and mergers.
  • The company recently announced the sale of 44 premises leased to Bob Evans restaurants, reducing its exposure to the fast-casual food sector and optimizing its portfolio.
  • Global Net Lease Inc. and The Necessity Retail REIT Inc. have announced a merger, which is expected to bring significant benefits including cost-saving corporate synergies and an appealing dividend policy.
Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) is an investment trust in real estate (REIT). The company focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of predominantly service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution-related commercial real estate properties in the United

This article was written by

"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was researched and written by January Mbuvi of Fade The Market.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Riskman
Today, 7:00 AM
Comments (2.87K)
Did AR Group write this post? You left out the enormous and outrageous payment to AR Group for the internalization “payment”.
