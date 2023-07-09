BalkansCat

Thesis

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is a market leader underpinned by a strong brand presence. I believe the company is protected by multiple competitive advantages, enabling a wide economic moat. The firm's plan to shut down underperforming stores will help them minimize costs and drive up E-commerce sales. The company operates in an industry that is still growing. The firm is currently experiencing some headwinds due to its exposure to Asian markets. I will explain the main points of my thesis below.

Company Overview

Estee Lauder is a leading manufacturer and seller of cosmetic products such as skincare, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The firm has more than 20 brands under its umbrella and operates in 150 countries, with 26% of fiscal 2022 revenue coming from the Americas, 43% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and 31% from Asia-Pacific. The firm's products are mainly sold through department stores, E-commerce, and beauty stores.

Created by the author using 10k

As we can see, Most of the firm's sales come from Skincare. This segment is also by far the most profitable and accounts for 83% of the company's segment operating income. This has become some sort of pattern. As I look at more beauty companies, most of them seem to derive their revenue from Skincare because skincare products are bought on a recurring basis and don't cost the company much to make them.

Economic Moat

I assign Estee Lauder a wide economic moat because of its brand equity, cost advantage, and pricing power. I believe Estee Lauder's portfolio of dominant brands across multiple industries will allow the firm to bring in revenue and profits for years to come. I think that the company's strategy to market each one of its brands with a distinctive logo, advertising, and packaging has allowed them to address a lot of preferences and tastes across the market. In 2021, Clinique, a brand owned by Estee Lauder, was the most well-known premium brand in the U.S., followed by Estee Lauder in second place. Clinique also ranks first among acne sites. Thanks to its brands, Estee Lauder is the world's second-largest provider of beauty products, with a 12.6% market share, behind L'Oréal.

Insider.com

I believe that Estee Lauder benefits from cost advantages. Given the company's strong market presence and high demand for its products, suppliers would want to do business with them. Estée Lauder can leverage that to get favorable deals in terms of raw materials, shipping costs, and more. By definition, the company would have access to the same products and services as its peers but at a much lower cost.

I believe Estee Lauder's pricing power comes from its products because they are associated with wealth and social status, and as wealth rises, the company has to raise prices, or the product's value declines. In my personal experience, when consumers are shopping for beauty products, they don't look at prices like they do when shopping for a TV or furniture; what they care about is the brand associated with the product they are buying. Plus, the beauty market is dominated by big players such as L'Oreal, P&G, Estee Lauder, and Unilever, and there is very little room for small companies. Which further proves that consumers care about the brand, not the price. Historically, Companies with a high market share have enjoyed high pricing power. Plus, all these competitive advantages have helped the company average an ROIC of 17% over the past five years.

Outlook

The company guided for a revenue decline of 10–12% for 2023, mainly due to the slow recovery of retail in the Asian market. In the company's latest 10-Q, the firm highlighted that it approved initiatives to close a number of underperforming freestanding stores, counters, and other retail locations, mainly in certain affiliates across all geographic regions. This is what the firm said in its latest 10-Q.

These anticipated closures reflect changing consumer behaviors including higher demand for online and omnichannel capabilities.

The firm also expects the termination of contracts and a net reduction in workforce, product returns, and inventory as these closures occur. The firm can use these savings to reinvest in its e-commerce channel and brands. A continued shift towards E-commerce will also help the company enhance margins.

Created by the author using Statista

Revenue from The Beauty market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 5% from 2023 to 2027, and skincare and fragrance by 5% and 4%, respectively. I expect Estee Lauder to share in this growth given their strong market presence. The firm believes that sales in Asia are expected to have slow growth compared to the other markets due to post-COVID regulations. The company's gross margin has been declining in the last few years, pressured by long-term investments in R&D and information technology capabilities. These are investments that will help the company expand its E-commerce channel.

Valuation

My fair value of Estee Lauder is ~$230 per share, representing a 20% upside from the current price of $192. I expect revenue to decline by 10% in 2023 Before resuming growth of 6.5% in 2024. The reason for this assumption is that 2023 has been very tough on Estee, with revenue declining every quarter, and slow growth in the Asian market can carry through part of 2024. I also expect revenue to grow at an annual compounded growth rate of 5% from 2023 to 2027. Using a discount rate of 8.00%, I discounted the future cash flow and terminal value into the present. I arrived at an equity value of $83 billion. My valuation implies a free cash flow yield of 2%, up by 0.6% from the current yield. Estee Lauder had 358 million shares outstanding, cash of $5.5 billion, debt of $9.5 billion, a share price of $192, and an enterprise value of $75 billion.

Created by the author

Risks

1) 30% of Estee Lauder comes from Asia, and as I mentioned before, that region is experiencing a slow recovery in retail. All things considered, the region is expected to recover. Similar events in the future can affect the company's finances.

2) In 2009, the company's revenue declined by 7% amid the global recession. Considering the current global economic conditions, Estee Lauder might suffer a further revenue decline.

3) The beauty market is highly competitive, with companies that have been around for more than 100 years. Plus, the rise of E-commerce has made it easy for new brands to enter the market.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, Estee Lauder is a market leader in an industry that is still growing. I like to believe the company's products are bought on a recurring basis. The firm is currently experiencing some headwinds, but given its strong competitive advantages, I believe the company is well-positioned for long-term growth. Estee Lauder is a family-controlled company, with the Lauder family controlling 84% of the voting power. This tells me that the company's values are aligned with those of the shareholders.