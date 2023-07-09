Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T: Bad Choice For Rational Investors

Jul. 09, 2023 6:33 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)3 Comments
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • AT&T's dividend is unlikely to be cut in the foreseeable future due to efforts to de-risk balance sheets and a strong financial buffer.
  • However, T has extremely minimal capital appreciation potential, despite most analysts assigning a buy or strong buy status.
  • These concerns around the potential for multiple expansion and stronger earnings stem from 2 colliding situations, where T is set to de-risk its balance sheet, while the need for CapEx is rising.
  • Additional headwinds for T are blowing from the increased competition, potential entrance of Amazon, and weak positioning in the 5G space.

AT&T Advises Its Over 200,000 Workforce To Work From Home, As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

Ronald Martinez

About a month ago, I published an article on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) elaborating on T's sustainability of its dividend in the context of stagnant FCF and high indebtedness. Mainly due to the relatively recent dividend

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Comments (3)

gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 6:50 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.11K)
Thanks for analysis
p
ppmaj86
Today, 6:49 AM
Comments (100)
Telcos Experience CAPEX cycles and the current one will be one of the last one's. This is due to Physical limitation Higher frequency increase bandwidth has its limits. The next 6G will be more fiber oriented and in this frame T has an indusipitable Edge. Furthermore it is Worth what the Competition is saying. Lower CAPEX both for TMUS and VZ should elevate the FCF of all telcos of 3-4 BN which should give some more space to appreciate the prices. 18-20 BN of FCF should give room to grow for AT&T to 24$ per share in the next 2 Years plus the dividend and it should give a good Investment. Amazon has no Infrastructure and its main business is łów infrastctructure so badically if they don't leverege the big Players they have no back bone to compete in the sector.
d
deadhead213
Today, 6:42 AM
Premium
Comments (5.09K)
Finally! Someone gets it! I take my 250 shares I receive each year from the dividends and I buy “aapl,msft, or$amzn” $T at this level collecting a 7% dividend is money in my pocket at these levels..”However, I also made it clear, without going into too much detail, that T should be viewed as a pure play income stock with very minimal capital appreciation potential.”
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
