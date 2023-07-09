Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Innovative Industrial: The 10% Yield Gives Plenty Of Comfort

Gen Alpha
Summary

  • IIPR is the largest player in the cannabis REIT space, and is a potentially good investment opportunity due to its high yield and low valuation, with risks already priced in.
  • It has a presence in nearly every state where cannabis is legalized, offering scale advantages, and its properties are triple-net leased.
  • Despite near term headwinds, IIPR's strong balance sheet and high dividend yield make it appealing as the company navigates tenant uncertainties.
Number 2023 year glowing neon on a background of marijuana leaves, dark background

IRA_EVVA

Being patient and waiting for the dust to settle is one of the most useful things a value investor can do, especially when it comes to higher risk sectors that garner attention-grabbing headlines.

Such I find the case

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
15.81K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IIPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

L
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 8:51 AM
Comments (1.77K)
I've had a small position in IIPR since the marijuana euphoria of 2020 began to take off. Plenty of beatings along the way, but a healthy dividend yield and covered calls make up a lot of ground. $65 puts are a great way to layer into a position, or just sell for the income.

The world is changing. Was out at social event with some investors in one of those overpriced bowling alleys. The under-40 crowd was sipping CBD/THC spiked seltzers, while the rest of us were maintaining our beer bellies with Colorado Kool-Aid. There's a tremendous amount of energy around reducing alcohol consumption with the younger crowd, and the MJ market appears poised for tremendous growth, with our without full legalization.

If they're quite happy to spend $11 per can on a LaCroix with 10ml of eau d'Le Dude Abides, I'm quite happy to own the real estate that supplies it.

The triple net model is most attractive here. With all the ESG and equity nonsense going around with the licensing model, some less than stellar tenants are the only ones that can get in. The real estate is segregated, and holds the valuable permits if they crash and burn. Just like with the oil markets, the best time to invest is when government is distorting the market.

And I'll tell you this: I've never woken up with a hangover from left handed cigarettes. Short Advil and Tropicana.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:29 AM
Premium
Comments (10.25K)
INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. - IIPR
GLOBENEWSWIRE

10:08 PM ET Jul-07-2023
NEW ORLEANS, July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR.NaE) .

On April 14, 2022, Blue Orca Capital reported that Michael King, co-founder and CEO of one of the Company’s largest tenants, Kings Garden, Inc., had a history of fraud and theft allegations, name changes, and litigation, and that this information was available to the Company from early 2019, before it ever contracted with Kings Garden. The Company, which had previously touted its extensive background checks on prospective tenants/operators, subsequently denied the Blue Orca report in its entirety, praising King as having “one of the best reputations for product quality and consistency.” Then, in August 2022, the Company disclosed that it had filed a civil lawsuit against Kings Garden, Michael King, and related parties, alleging fraud, theft, and RICO violations.

The Company and certain of its executives have been sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains pending.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Innovative’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Innovative shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-833-938-0905 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit www.ksfcounsel.com/... to learn more.
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Today, 8:13 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (10.82K)
IIPR looks okay to me, but I am not yet interested. It trades slightly above tangible book value, and I would like to see it at a discount.

You say that the properties can be repurposed, which is true but not really true. The value would be much lower than what it is carried at were it needed to be repurposed.
G
G.Ray
Today, 10:52 AM
Investing Group
Comments (965)
@Alan Brochstein, CFA "The value would be much lower than what it is carried at were it needed to be repurposed."

That is quite a blanket statement. I'm a bit curious as to how you would know this. As you well know, property is carried at purchase price.

I really don't know; however, this is what logic suggests to me. Since cannabis wasn't grown openly at this scale until a few years ago, these properties prior to purchase were likely used for something else, and even if not, wouldn't the purchase price have reflected comparable properties in that local market at that time? And with recent explosive real estate price increases, isn't it more likely that current market price is greater than the purchase price carried on the books, especially for properties purchased longest ago? I'm wondering if in reality tangible book value is actually understated as a result.
