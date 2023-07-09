Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yext: Not Worth The Wait (Ratings Downgrade)

Jul. 09, 2023 8:10 AM ETYext, Inc. (YEXT)3 Comments
Summary

  • Yext, a "knowledge management" software company, has seen its shares rise by more than 60% this year.
  • Despite a new CEO, cost cuts, and innovation in AI, Yext's projected revenue growth for FY24 is just 1-2%.
  • Churn rates are higher than peer software companies.
  • Though cheap at ~3x forward revenue, without any meaningful growth catalysts, Yext looks more like a value trap.

View of 61 Ninth Avenue, a 165,000 sq2 office building in Chelsea, Manhattan, New York, USA.

Alena Kravchenko/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Amid rampant market volatility, the strategy I've been recommending remains constant: focus on careful stock selection, especially on "growth at a reasonable price" stocks that can do well no matter which way the overall market heads.

This article was written by

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Comments (3)

N
NYSJ
Today, 8:52 AM
Premium
Comments (1.02K)
This stock has been a "value trap" for the last 3 years. No growth and MGMT team is not really new. Been there for over almost 18 months. I agree with the author.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 8:39 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.11K)
Thanks for update
FirstFIREWealth profile picture
FirstFIREWealth
Today, 8:27 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12.58K)
At what price would you start buying?
