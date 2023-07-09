Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PALL: Palladium May Be In Terminal Decline

Jul. 09, 2023 8:42 AM ETabrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)
Macrotips Trading
Summary

  • I advise against investing in Palladium and the abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF due to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, which do not require catalytic converters - a major use for Palladium.
  • Despite historically outperforming gold, I predict a decline in demand for Palladium as the sale of internal combustion engine vehicles decreases, putting pressure on Palladium prices.
  • I suggest investors looking to invest in precious metals as a store of value should stick to gold bullion, which does not face the same demand issues as Palladium and Platinum.

Four bullion bars of precious metal on a gray background.

VladK213/iStock via Getty Images

To be honest, I am a bit of a gold bug, a habit I acquired from a former employer. For thousands of years, gold and other precious metals have acted as a store of value for human civilization, and they

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

