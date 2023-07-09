Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: Billion Dollar Deals - Moderna's Shanghai Investment And F-Star's Takeda Collaboration

Jul. 09, 2023 9:15 AM ETMRNA, SBHMY, SBMFF, SRNAF, TAK, TKPHF, ZLAB1 Comment
ChinaBio Today
Summary

  • Moderna is setting up operations in Shanghai to develop and manufacture mRNA products for the Chinese market, investing up to $1 billion.
  • F-star Therapeutics has formed a collaboration with Takeda to develop Fcab domains for immuno-oncology targets, with potential earnings of up to $1 billion.
  • Worg Pharmaceutical closed a $152 million Series C round to advance its portfolio of novel immunotherapies for allergic and autoimmune diseases.

Deals and Financings

Moderna (MRNA), the Boston mRNA vaccine company, signed a deal to set up operations in Shanghai that will develop and make mRNA products specifically for China's market (see story). The company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, arrived

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today
Chihawk Research
