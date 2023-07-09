NoDerog

I rated Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) a hold in December and April. The stock is down 11% compared to the S&P 500 Index return of 7.2% since my April article. I have owned Conagra for over two years, at an average cost of $35.48, before I started covering the company. I am down about 6.3% on a price return basis but generated a 4% return due to dividends, minimizing my losses. I continue to reinvest the dividends and hope to add more to that holdings when the stock reaches an appropriate valuation. Conagra may have reached that valuation. I am looking to add a few shares at prices closer to $33 or below, generate income, and have the option to buy more at an even lower price by selling puts. Conagra is set to release earnings on July 13. It is time to come off the sidelines and rate Conagra a buy for any long-term investor interested in generating an income.

Overdone negativity on Conagra

The stock has come under a barrage of negative news, with many downward revisions to its earnings and the RSI and MFI technical indicators near oversold levels (Exhibit 1). Over the last three months, there have been seven down revisions to revenue and six down revisions to revenue. Given the level of negativity, even a modicum of positive news can push the stock higher. But don’t expect a significant move given the stock’s low volatility; it may move up or by a couple of percentage points. The stock is estimated to move by 2.9% after the earnings release (Exhibit 2) based on options pricing.

Exhibit 1:

Conagra RSI and MFI Technical Indicators (Seeking Alpha)

Exhibit 2:

Implied Move in the Stock After Earnings Release (Q4 2023) (E*Trade)

The lack of volume growth is worrying.

In Q3 2023, price and mix helped increase sales by 15%, while volume continued to be a massive drag on sales growth. Overall sales volumes declined by 9% y/y in the quarter. But, compared to the double-digit price increase, the volume declines were muted. However, Sean Connolly, the CEO, was keen to point out that their volume performance was better than their peers and their pre-pandemic performance. Although this fact of better relative performance compared to the competition will be of little solace to existing shareholders, who should be concerned about the volume declines.

The analysts at Jefferies Investment Bank also raised concern over further volume erosion in the upcoming quarter. The volume declines may accelerate in the coming quarters and put pressure on both revenue and profits. Many companies in the consumer staples sector have seen lower elasticities in the face of multiple double-digit price increases. Conagra is no exception, having seen through three straight quarters of double-digit price increases. But, price increases have likely peaked, and further increases could lead to even steeper volume declines.

The consumers, having drawn down on their pandemic-era savings, are battling high-interest rates, across-the-board price increases, and a slowing job market. Although the U.S. Q1 GDP growth was revised to 2%, this low rate may feel like a recession for many consumers. In Q3, sales increased by 5.9% y/y. On the positive side, both quarterly gross and operating margins improved y/y. Gross margins improved by 300 basis points from 24.12% to 27.19%, and operating margins from 14.3% to 16.1%.

Exhibit 3:

Conagra Quarterly Revenue, Gross, Operating Profits, and Margins (%) (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Dividends, share buybacks, and debt.

At $33, the stock would yield 4%. This is a good dividend yield, and the company has the potential to grow its dividend in the coming years as it reduces its debt load. The company’s debt load is high, with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.8x based on its total debt of $8.6 billion (Exhibit 4) at the end of February 2023 and an EBITDA (Operating Cash + Depreciation & Amortization) of $2.22 billion based on trailing twelve months.

Exhibit 4:

Conagra Debt (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

The company has got a long way to go to reduce its debt. Its debt-to-EBITDA ratio has to be closer to 2x or 2.5x. The company’s weighted average interest rate on its long-term debt has stayed at 4.6%, so it may not be pressured to pay down its debt quickly. I prefer the company to reduce its debt rather than do share buybacks. The higher debt level does not put the company’s operations at risk, but the shareholders entirely bear the risk.

Although the company has grown its dividend by a 15.8% CAGR over the past three years, it has grown its dividend by a CAGR of 5.5% over the past decade, a much more modest but sustainable pace of growth. The company has spent $530 million on share repurchases while issuing shares worth $22.6 million, reducing the diluted shares count from 489.2 million to 479.4 million, a reduction of 20% between May 2020 and February 2023 (Exhibit 5). The company pays over $150 million in dividends each quarter, amounting to $600 million in annual dividend payments.

Exhibit 5:

Conagra Share Buybacks and Issuance (Seeking Alpha, Author Compilation)

Valuation

Conagra looks expensive based on a forward GAAP PE of 17x compared to its five-year average of 15.5x. The consumer staples sector median is 20.4x, an expensive valuation for a sector with middling growth prospects and moderate pricing power. On a forward EV to EBITDA basis, the stock trades at 10.8x, compared to its five-year average of 11.8x and a sector median of 12x.

A discounted cash flow model estimates a per-share equity value of $33 (Exhibit 6). This model assumes a growth rate of 4%, a free cash flow margin of 9.9%, its average over the past decade, and a discount rate of 9%. Although the company averaged a 9.9% free cash flow margin over the past decade, its margins have come much lower, at 8.2%, since March 2020.

Exhibit 6:

Conagra Discounted Cash Flow Model (Seeking Alpha, Author Calculations)

The company is an excellent stock to own at $33 or below. Selling puts may yield a good income while providing a lower basis if the put is assigned. The August 18 $32 strike price put last traded at $45, yielding 1.4% (Exhibit 7). If the stock moves lower before or after the earnings, the investor may generate more yield and a lower strike price.

Exhibit 7:

Conagra Call & Put August 18 Expiry (E*Trade)

Conagra Brands is an excellent stock to own for the long term to generate good dividend income. The stock now yields close to 4%, and at 33 or below, it would yield more than that. The company has grown its dividend, and there is potential for the dividend growth to compensate and protect investors from any increase in inflation. The company’s debt load is a worry, and the management is not doing enough to lower its debt load quickly. Instead, they have focused on share repurchases and dividend growth. But the stock is trading at a price where it offers compelling value.