Conagra: Cautiously Reconsider This Stock (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 09, 2023 10:00 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)2 Comments
Prasanna Rajagopal
Summary

  • Conagra Brands is considered a buy for long-term investors due to its potential for generating income.
  • The company's lack of volume growth is a concern, with sales volumes declining by 9% y/y in Q3 2023.
  • Despite a high debt load, Conagra offers a good dividend yield and potential for dividend growth; the stock is considered good value at $33 or below.

I rated Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) a hold in December and April. The stock is down 11% compared to the S&P 500 Index return of 7.2% since my April article. I have owned Conagra for over two

Prasanna Rajagopal
Prasanna Rajagopal comes with in-depth knowledge of the technology industry, having spent over 15 years in various sectors of the software industry. Prasanna loves to learn and write about business and investment opportunities in technology, media, retail, and industrial companies. Prasanna has a M.B.A. from UCLA Anderson School of Management, a M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Wichita State University and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from University of Madras.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CAG, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Paladin306
Today, 10:08 AM
CAG has been a great stock to write calls on. If the stock gets assigned you can write puts or, just wait until it falls back into your price range.
Prasanna Rajagopal
Today, 10:27 AM
@Paladin306 I agree! I would even say it is "mandatory" to sell calls or puts on it to generate extra income. This is not a fast-growing stock that will generate excellent price returns. I use it to generate income and reduce the volatility in my portfolio. I am looking to write a put in the coming days/weeks. Thank you for your time!
