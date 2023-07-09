Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summit Materials: Good Medium To Long-Term Growth Prospects

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.48K Followers

Summary

  • Summit Materials Inc's revenue growth is expected to benefit from price increases and strong demand in non-residential and public infrastructure markets, offsetting a decline in residential volume.
  • The company has managed to offset inflation and supply chain issues through price increases, and its long-term outlook is favorable due to improving business portfolio mix and cost-saving measures.
  • Valuation is reasonable.

Factory of aggregates for construction

fotografiche/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Summit Materials, Inc’s (NYSE:SUM) revenue growth should benefit from carryover price increases and incremental price increases moving forward. In addition, the company should also benefit from good demand in heavy non-residential and public infrastructure

Comments (3)

p
phyllisquirk
Today, 1:30 PM
thanks for the informative article. no position but am in other infrastructure situations. a source in construction advised about 6 months ago that there are shortages in cement, also steel. i believe him. so...price hikes can continue

the charts SUM, VMC, MLM are not topping out at all, but are breakouts. rbc has long-term potential target on SUM of 46, just fyi. cooler
g
greedyfellow
Today, 11:50 AM
Premium
@GS Analytics The revenue growth in the aggregates/asphalt/cement industry has come from sharp price hikes - how long can this continue?
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
Today, 12:00 PM
AnalystPremium
@greedyfellow they are planning multiple price hikes this year and moving into next year volume comparisons will ease. So I expect it to continue
