Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPXL And UPRO: Interest Rate-Dependent Drag On Leveraged ETFs

Dane Van Domelen profile picture
Dane Van Domelen
1.53K Followers

Summary

  • Leveraged ETFs, such as UPRO and SPXL, are potentially valuable tools for portfolio construction, offering the ability to multiply daily S&P 500 gains by 3.
  • The alphas of these funds fluctuate over time, closely tracking interest rates, due to borrowing used to generate leverage.
  • High interest rates can cause a major drag on leveraged ETFs, e.g. 10x the magnitude of their expense ratios in 2023.

financial chart with uptrend line graph of stock market on cityscape background

champc

Leveraged ETFs aim to multiply the gains of an underlying index (e.g., S&P 500) over a specified holding period (typically daily) by some amount (e.g., 2x or 3x). Potential investors should be aware of the following regarding leveraged ETFs:

This article was written by

Dane Van Domelen profile picture
Dane Van Domelen
1.53K Followers
I am a statistician and individual investor. While my investments are mostly in low-cost index funds, I enjoy analyzing stock market trends and trying to find ways to beat the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPRO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Today, 12:28 PM
Premium
Comments (181)
I dumped $SPXL for $FNGU and glad I. Its up 325% YTD vs SPXL’s 45%! $FNGG has done well too.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.