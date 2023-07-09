champc

Leveraged ETFs aim to multiply the gains of an underlying index (e.g., S&P 500) over a specified holding period (typically daily) by some amount (e.g., 2x or 3x). Potential investors should be aware of the following regarding leveraged ETFs:

The specified multiple will not generally be maintained for holding periods different than the specified one (e.g., two-day index gains of -2%, +5% for net +2.9% corresponds to 3x daily gains of -6%, +15% for net +8.1%, or net 2.79x multiple).

The SEC issued an investor alert on 23Feb2023 detailing the above issue, other risks, and potential tax implications.

Some brokerages, notably including Vanguard, don't allow purchasing leveraged ETFs.

In general, these are complex instruments that are not considered suitable for long-term investing.

I've written a lot about leveraged ETFs, and I've generally found them to be valuable tools for portfolio construction. There are various applications, including "getting a target level of exposure for less cash", as ProShares mentions on the website for UltraPro S&P500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO).

UPRO's expense ratio is listed as 0.91%. Certainly, the ability to multiple daily S&P 500 gains by 3, with less than 1% expense ratio, is compelling. Another option is Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL), with expense ratio of 1.00%.

Both UPRO and SPXL seem to do a very good job maintaining 3x leverage. Consider the moving-average beta since 2015, estimated by regressing daily gains for each ETF on daily gains for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY):

Moving-average beta of UPRO and SPXL. (Original)

However, the alphas of these funds (intercept in regression model; can be interpreted as a sort of effective expense ratio) fluctuate considerably over time, closely tracking interest rates:

Moving-average alpha of UPRO and SPXL. (Top: https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/FEDFUNDS; Bottom: Original)

The connection to interest rates is not really surprising, as borrowing is used to generate leverage. But it's fairly shocking to see recently values in -10% range or even worse, where investors might expect -1% based on the listed expense ratio.

You can see the drain on 2023 year-to-date performance:

SPY: 15.5%

Perfect 3x SPY with 0% expense ratio: 49.5%

UPRO: 40.4% (-9.1%)

SPXL: 40.9% (-8.6%)

Unfortunately, it seems that when rates are high and there are good options for putting freed-up cash to work, you pay a big premium to free up that cash using leveraged ETFs - perhaps washing away any benefit.

The prospectuses for UPRO and SPXL mention financing costs, borrowing rates, interest-rate risk, etc., but readers might not fully appreciate the magnitude of the effect, or might assume it's already factored into the expense ratio. I also didn't see this effect quantified or really even mentioned in regulatory warnings about leveraged ETFs, which focus mostly on the target multiple not being sustained over longer holding periods.

In summary, it appears leveraged ETFs are subject to an interest rate-dependent drag, which may reduce their utility.