JEPI: 10.6% Yield, Play With House Money

Gen Alpha
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • JEPI offers an appealing 10.6% yield and is a good choice for investors who want high income and can accept variable monthly dividends.
  • JEPI invests at least 80% of its assets in S&P 500 stocks, with up to 20% invested in equity-linked notes tied to selling call options against the S&P 500.
  • Despite risks such as higher interest rates and a potential recession, JEPI serves as an attractive alternative to the market index with a higher yield.
Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun

The stock market has been called many things, with some referring to it as a giant casino. While I don't believe that to be the case over the long run, since the long-term performance of stocks tracks corporate earnings, anything can cause

This article was written by

Gen Alpha
Gen Alpha
15.82K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers.  Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (27)

D
Divinvst60
Today, 2:13 PM
Comments (189)
I like this approach and with looming recession this might help reduce the pain.
a
ardeemaq
Today, 1:57 PM
Premium
Comments (2)
JEPI holder here
C
Crazrwire999
Today, 1:57 PM
Premium
Comments (9)
Wouldn't the strategy for selling call options severely work against them in a rising bull market? Once the Fed stops raising rates and if a severe recession comes and the Fed starts to ease and lower them. Do they switch their strategy to selling puts in such a scenario?
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Today, 2:00 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.1K)
@Crazrwire999 what makes you think the bull market will continue?
Jcb331 profile picture
Jcb331
Today, 1:55 PM
Premium
Comments (2.07K)
Divs and Yields are dropping rapidly. Less than 8% now.
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 2:07 PM
Premium
Comments (10.25K)
@Jcb331
True... volatility is low that's about to change significantly
Stay tuned from now till YE
J
JGBlake
Today, 2:12 PM
Premium
Comments (330)
@Jcb331 JPM has stated that they expect long-term yield of about 8%.
cspring profile picture
cspring
Today, 12:57 PM
Premium
Comments (428)
What's in the ELNs? We don't know.
bob_va profile picture
bob_va
Today, 1:13 PM
Premium
Comments (703)
@cspring Does it really matter to know the details of JEPI's ELNs? How JEPI's experienced fund managers use ELNs to boost the effective yield of the ETF is all the reassurance I need to hold JEPI (and JEPQ) in my tax-deferred portfolio. GLTA
N
NewDGIInvestor
Today, 1:29 PM
Comments (110)
@bob_va is there a reason for holding JEPI & JEPQ in a tax advantaged account? I'd imagine that the options/ELNs incur a higher taxable rate than qualified dividends but that's just me pulling ideas out of the air.
Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 12:25 PM
Premium
Comments (1.44K)
Thanks for the article. I'm glad to own a small amount of JEPI in my IRA.
d
dhcortez
Today, 12:18 PM
Premium
Comments (68)
Can someone tell me if the SA charts include reinvesting dividends, interest, cap gains distributions? JEPI had 10% dividend rate. If the price chart does include reinvesting dividends, then it is pretty much useless.
RichardB99 profile picture
RichardB99
Today, 1:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (533)
@dhcortez SA total return chart assumes distribution reinvesting. If you want to see what you get without it you can use a site like dividendchannel.com
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 12:12 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.11K)
Seems like a solid investment in a tax deferred account.
V
Valuestocks007
Today, 12:02 PM
Premium
Comments (9.32K)
thank you for your update! i like JEPI as one piece of my income bucket. its been solid so far .. i am reinvesting my dividends for now .. one day to turn that stream on income on and ride into retirement!
WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 12:00 PM
Premium
Comments (2.93K)
So they only sell Call options on 20% of their portfolio?
Surprised that they can generate 10% yields if only on 20%. What am I missing?
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 11:48 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (4.27K)
Good explanation of why it makes sense to hold JEPI in an income oriented portfolio. It is a core holding for me and I will be looking to add whenever the market dips.
T
TBG_MK
Today, 12:28 PM
Comments (530)
@Damon Judd I've been waiting for a dip as well but given its 52-week range is so tight I am starting to wonder whether I am missing out waiting for a dip that is minimal at best to add to my current position.
m
mhoesel1
Today, 1:09 PM
Comments (30)
@TBG_MK Agree with your comment...I've been waiting and waiting also and have foregone many months of distribution. Probably work trickling and holding more for a bigger pullback.
D
Divinvst60
Today, 2:15 PM
Comments (189)
@TBG_MK just buy and start reinvesting the div. Hard to time the market both going up and going down.
hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 11:44 AM
Premium
Comments (2K)
Great article. My latest position. I reinvest. I wish their options didn’t get assigned so often, as it impacts NAV, but, as I said, it’s my largest position; SCHD and JEPQ are up there also.
turbotom profile picture
turbotom
Today, 11:41 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (321)
The last dividend is not over 10%. It's 7.9% So what gives? Multiply the div by 12 and divide by market price to get the dividend.
J
JGBlake
Today, 2:13 PM
Premium
Comments (330)
@turbotom TTM vs FWD.
N
Nseraf
Today, 11:34 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (12)
Interesting article, for someone who can invest small (say around 500-1000$) but steady (monthly) quantities of money aspiring to accumulate (through compound interest and dividends) a large-r sum of money in 10-30+ years, which would be the better choice, JEPI or JEPQ? Thanks.
O
Optician52
Today, 11:48 AM
Comments (236)
@Nseraf I'm 72 and prefer JEPQ
N
NewDGIInvestor
Today, 1:32 PM
Comments (110)
@Nseraf I'm 35 and have equal positions in both. Mostly a trial run since I've owned them less than a year at this point.
RhythmMethod profile picture
RhythmMethod
Today, 2:00 PM
Premium
Comments (141)
@Nseraf I suspect that speculating whether growth stocks (JEPQ) or more value-oriented stocks in 10-30 years is impossible to predict. I go with JEPI for income and specific growth stocks/ETFs for growth. Maybe in your case, splitting JEPI and JEPQ makes sense. Adding to whichever is lower on any given month. Just an idea. - RM
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
