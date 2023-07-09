Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
General Dynamics Is Poised For Growth And Way Too Cheap

Jul. 09, 2023 12:31 PM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)5 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • General Dynamics is well-positioned for growth due to demand for its defense hardware and expected growth in munitions and supply chain improvements.
  • The company anticipates cash conversion rates above 100% beyond 2023, with free cash flow allocated to dividends and share repurchases.
  • Thanks to its current undervaluation, General Dynamics stock presents a compelling investment opportunity due to its growth potential and commitment to shareholder returns.
Australian Army Demonstrates Firepower In Exercise Chong Ju

Scott Barbour/Getty Images News

Introduction

It's time to talk about General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), a stock I've had on my radar for many years and one of the few defense contractors that's not a part of my portfolio.

As most

Comments (5)

daskapital1000 profile picture
daskapital1000
Today, 1:16 PM
Comments (1.16K)
Well-articulated and timely $GD article. I completely agree with this thesis. $GD is undervalued, and I'll continue to buy under 210 USD.
Accumulate!
I'm long $GD since the sequestration campaign in 2012.
albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 12:52 PM
Premium
Comments (612)
Not talking politics but if President Trump is re-elected he will end support for Ukraine immediately. Of course there is still the China problem and that bodes well for ship building.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:54 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.59K)
@albertciampi I do have an opinion, but I'm not sharing it as it won't add value. I didn't expect Russia to launch a full-scale invasion and I have no idea what will happen next.
albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 1:01 PM
Premium
Comments (612)
@Leo Nelissen Yeah, anything can happen.
