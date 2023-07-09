Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Green Thumb Industries: Future Catalysts Sum Up The Bull Case

Undercover Alpha
Summary

  • Green Thumb Industries is a major player in the US cannabis industry with a strong balance sheet and significant growth potential, especially in states that have recently legalized recreational cannabis.
  • Despite regulatory challenges and price compression in cannabis prices, GTBIF has grown its revenue from $62 million in 2018 to over $1 billion today.
  • Declining capital expenditures and potential catalysts like SAFE Banking and rescheduling could provide a boost to the share price.
Close-up of natural pattern on cannabis leaf

Morsa Images

Investment Thesis

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is one of the largest US multi-state operators (MSO) in the cannabis industry. They have the best balance sheet among the MSOs with significant growth potential in states that have recently legalized recreational cannabis. Additionally, 2 major catalysts

This article was written by

Undercover Alpha
I am a graduate student whose secret hobby is investing and learning about companies. My finance knowledge is self-taught. I am striving to learn from the greats to create my own unique investing style. Idols: Peter Lynch, Warren Buffett

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GTBIF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

OneStrawRevolutionFarming2023
Yesterday, 10:16 PM
SAFE = the Amazingly Talented Shorts SET UP :-)

The FEDS Catalysts = SHORT food :-)

The CHART shows CLEARLY:

COGS ARE TOO MUCH but "chemical free" cultivation solves this problem especially OUTDOORS =

WHY don't any of these MSOs LOWER THEIR COGS with a "winning" cultivation method

(these are already proven but it appears that

the MSO HUGE ERROR of investing in chemically farmed INDOOR

is one they are TOO TIMID to walk away from and convert to

a "winning" "chemical free" cultivation method to lower COGS

but NO analysts are willing to factor in

HOW THE TYPE OF CULTIVATION AFFECTS COGS) :-)

Without WORKER PROTECTIONS

it doesn't matter HOW MUCH PRODUCTION or
support for PRODUCTION there is:

please look at Canada where MORE IS DESTROYED than sold :-)

This industry GETS SERIOUS when it GROWS MICROCLIMATE OUTDOOR for

the lowest COGS and the "cleanest" MICROBIAL medicine

MADE by MOTHER NATURE :-)

Good luck to the investor who want to throw their money into the SAFE HAT

so the FEDS might pick out the name of the company that we picked =

SAFE is the FEDS deciding WHO GETS TO WIN and who doesn't :-(

Perhaps HOME GROW is an option and tomorrow is 7/10 :-)

Just bought the seeds for a FAMOUS FLORIDA FLOWER :-)

[I don't work for any company and I don't get a commission]

speakeasyseedbank.com/...

These are PURPORTEDLY TWO PARTS of the COOKIES flower :-)

Cherry Pie is allegedly the OTHER PART :-)

speakeasyseedbank.com/...

Now We the Patients can make COOKIES at HOME :-)

Maybe We the Patients will learn to rap, too :-)

And HUGE drop tomorrow on 7/10 :-)

speakeasyseedbank.com/...

But, this is the BEST DEAL NOW for OG Grower seeds with FLAVOR :-)

TRANS AM: about/less than $2 A SEED :-)

www.regenerativeseeds.com/...

Trans Am is Super Lemon Dawg x White God.

(Super Lemon Haze x Stardawg) x (The White x Gods Gift).

Trans Am cross the following

Lerry Chimes

crescendo

gary payton

cheetah piss

ethiopian

pez

death star

purple urkle

Ice cream cake

ghost OG x lime pop

Girl Scout cookies

dirty zkittles

horchsta

pink runtz

AWESOME Deals IN TIME FOR 7/10 :-)
bottomupanalysis
Yesterday, 10:13 PM
Nice work addressing the present and the future.
blome
Yesterday, 9:39 PM
I hope they don't buy back stock, that worked out poorly for AYRWF, who would have been far better off using those funds to pay down the debt, not add to it.
Retired One
Yesterday, 9:15 PM
Thank God! Finally a reasonable article, accurately accessing GTBIF and the Cannabis Industry in General.

To The Author: Well Done!
Retired One
Yesterday, 9:20 PM
@Retired One Sorry about the typo on “assessing”. I was so excited to read a precise Article that I “jumped the shark”. LOL!
