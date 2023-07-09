Bill Pugliano

Introduction

The chemical industry is important - very important. Not only is this industry key in a wide range of supply chains, but it is also home to a number of very mature companies with the ability to distribute juicy dividends.

One of these companies is Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW). With its 5.3% yield, it is one of the strongest income plays in the industry - unfortunately, without dividend growth due to its focus on debt reduction.

It also doesn't help that global deterioration in growth expectations is hurting one of the most cyclical industries in the world.

On the flip side, this offers opportunities.

Investors seeking income in this industry might soon benefit from a better entry position and the fact that the company's debt reduction is bearing fruit. Cash flow generation is strong, and it should soon allow the company to accelerate shareholder distributions.

In this article, we'll discuss all of this as we assess the risk/reward of one of the world's oldest chemical giants.

So, let's get to it!

The Chemical Industry & Current Headwinds

As most readers will know, Europe is currently suffering from de-industrialization, which is hitting the energy-intensive chemical industry very hard.

Not only is this bad news in general, but it also shows how important this industry is.

Chemicals are key in the food supply chain : Preservatives, taste enhancers, and flavors increase the shelf life and quality of food, enabling global import and consumption of various food products.

Polymers and plastics : The industry produces a majority of polymers and plastics used in packaging, furniture, clothing, home decor, electronics, and more.

Agriculture and development : Fertilizers and pesticides from the chemical industry have fueled the green revolution, increasing crop yields and preventing pest attacks. This has led to both domestic food security and agricultural exports.

Growth of the pharmaceutical industry : Chemicals are vital for the production of life-saving drugs, promoting medical tourism, and reducing the cost of medications for a larger population.

Essential toiletries : Soaps, perfumes, deodorants, mosquito repellents, detergents, and cleaning agents are everyday products that have become essential in our lives.

Advancements in research: Chemical industries facilitate advanced research in bio-engineering, mutation, artificial organ production, and genetic re-engineering, contributing to India's progress in these fields.

Now, this industry is struggling. Not only are secular headwinds weighing on European output, but global growth is in decline. Looking at S&P Global (SPGI) data, we see that the chemical industry is one of the three weakest industries. The others are metals & mining and forestry. These industries are also highly cyclical.

S&P Global

During the most recent Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference, the company elaborated on these trends.

The company mentioned that the demand for durable goods is currently in a down cycle after a peak during the pandemic. The shift has been towards a services economy and fast-moving consumer goods. This is confirmed by the chart above.

The housing sector has been affected, and inflation has put pressure on high-ticket item purchases. Mobility in electric vehicles is strong, but internal combustion engine vehicles are slower.

In the oil and gas market, oil prices remain high due to limited new supply, and natural gas production has been relatively strong, resulting in lower prices.

The housing market, both in China and the US, has seen a decrease in year-over-year comps, with concerns about commercial property overhang.

The cost of owning a home or having a mortgage has increased, impacting disposable income. Demand for certain electronics and memory device chips has decreased, while electric vehicles and packaging & specialty plastics have been more resilient.

Dow Inc.

With that said, the company also highlighted the potential for pent-up demand in consumer durables, automotive, and housing. During the conference, CEO Fitterling explained that for the housing market, stability in interest rates and a reduction in the overhang of office space in big cities are important factors.

He also mentioned that inventory levels in consumer durables and autos indicate restocking opportunities, with the US and China markets showing resilience in both consumer and industrial sectors.

Unfortunately, macro conditions are expected to remain challenging in the near term, which is confirmed by a new low in the ISM Manufacturing Index. Note that the chart below also shows the divergence between manufacturing and services.

Wells Fargo

Having said that, Dow isn't on standby but making great progress to enhance long-term shareholder value.

The Dow Business Is Improving

While the roots of this business go back to the 19th century, the company as we currently know it is the result of a spin-off from DowDuPont, which was finalized in April 2019.

Since that spin-off, the company has streamlined its portfolio, focusing on market verticals that outpace GDP growth.

The company's competitive advantages include global scale, flexible feedstock, and strategically located operations.

Dow Inc.

So far, Dow has demonstrated disciplined capital allocation and improved its financials, surpassing pre-pandemic earnings levels, tripling three-year cumulative free cash flow, and consistently growing cash flow from operations.

According to the company:

We reduced our net debt and pension liabilities by more than $10 billion and have delivered around 80% of net income back to our shareholders since spin, well above our target of 65% across the economic cycle.

The company maintains a balanced approach to capital allocation, with a focus on average capital expenditure within depreciation and amortization (D&A) and a target return on invested capital of over 13%. Dow plans to return 65% of net income to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Currently, the dividend yield is 5.3%, with a 63% payout ratio. The dividend has not been hiked since the spin-off.

However, DOW has bought back 5.5% of its shares since the spin-off. Most of it happened after the 2020 lockdowns when post-pandemic tailwinds started to form.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, ongoing business improvements make future dividend growth very likely.

Looking at the data below, we see a significant improvement in EBITDA - despite economic headwinds - an enormous boost in free cash flow, significant debt reduction, and an upgrade in the company's credit rating, which reflects the company's debt reduction.

Dow Inc.

According to the company (emphasis added):

As a result of these actions at the end of 2022, we raised our underlying earnings above pre-pandemic levels, nearly tripled our three-year cumulative free cash flow and have grown cash flow from operations every year since spin. [...] Three-year average EBITDA margins and return on invested capital above the peer median, best-in-class free cash flow yield on a three-year average, which is nearly 2 times the peer average and 3 times the sector and market averages, best-in-class net debt reduction, resulting in improved credit ratings and lower interest costs and above peer median shareholder remuneration with a dividend yield above the peer sector and market averages.

For now, the company makes the case that its dividend is protected and safe. I agree with that, as the company is expected to maintain an 8-9% free cash flow yield - even without an upswing in economic growth.

Given the healthier balance sheet, I expect the company to boost its dividend in the next few years. In a scenario of improving economic growth, I wouldn't bet against consistent annual dividend hikes that make the current juicy yield even more attractive.

It also needs to be said that the company benefits from its ability to capture volume in sectors with more resilient demand, such as energy, agriculture, personal care, and household applications.

The company prioritizes resources toward high-value products with steady demand, including functional polymers, performance silicones, and specialty solvents. Dow also benefits from its improved cost position and feedstock flexibility thanks to leveraging lower feedstock costs and healthy oil-to-gas spreads.

Hence, the company is on track to achieve $1 billion in cost savings in 2023, with 35% of the savings expected in the first half of the year.

Dow Inc.

While I expect the free cash flow yield to settle close to 8-9%, as I mentioned in this article, I do believe that the company will maintain an industry-beating free cash flow yield.

This also helps the valuation.

DOW's Valuation

DOW has lost roughly a quarter of its market value since its peak last year. The company is currently 5% up year-to-date and 24% above its 52-week low.

The stock is now trading at 8x forward EBITDA and roughly 11x normalized annual free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

I do believe that DOW's valuation is fair, which is reflected in its consensus price target of $57 (+8%).

However, I'm not urging people to jump right in. As we discussed in this article, economic conditions are deteriorating. Hence, I added the ISM Manufacturing Index to the chart below. Unless we get a sudden upswing in growth expectations, I'm afraid that economic growth expectations will continue to be a severe headwind for DOW shares.

TradingView (DOW, ISM Index)

That said, it won't kill the company.

Investors looking for high-yield exposure in this area might benefit from waiting for a correction before buying.

I might be wrong, and DOW could be at the start of a strong uptrend, but given market fundamentals and the stock's valuation, waiting for weakness is a risk I'm willing to take.

Please feel free to disagree with my buying strategy.

Takeaway

In conclusion, the chemical industry is facing challenging times due to global economic headwinds and de-industrialization in Europe.

However, amidst these difficulties, there are opportunities for investors seeking income. Dow Inc., one of the oldest chemical giants, presents a strong income play with its 5.3% dividend yield.

While the lack of dividend growth and the industry's cyclicality are concerns, Dow's focus on debt reduction and improved cash flow generation position it well for future shareholder distributions.

The company has demonstrated disciplined capital allocation, financial improvements, and significant debt reduction since its spin-off.

With ongoing business enhancements and a strong balance sheet, Dow is likely to increase its dividend in the coming years.

Additionally, its ability to capture volume in sectors with resilient demand and its cost-saving initiatives contribute to its positive outlook.

While economic conditions may present headwinds, patient investors could benefit from a potential correction before considering an investment in DOW.