Dow's Juicy 5% Yield Would Be A No-Brainer If It Weren't For The Economy

Jul. 09, 2023 11:06 PM ETDow Inc. (DOW)3 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dow Inc. is a strong income play in the chemical industry with a 5.3% dividend yield, and its debt reduction efforts are expected to support accelerated shareholder distributions.
  • The chemical industry is facing headwinds due to global deterioration in growth expectations, particularly in Europe, but there are opportunities for investors as the industry recovers.
  • Dow has demonstrated disciplined capital allocation, improved financials, and ongoing business improvements, making future dividend growth likely.
Introduction

The chemical industry is important - very important. Not only is this industry key in a wide range of supply chains, but it is also home to a number of very mature companies with the ability to distribute juicy dividends.

Leo Nelissen
Comments (3)

George Fisher profile picture
George Fisher
Yesterday, 11:43 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.86K)
Interesting observations. I agree with the premise that DOW is currently more of an income investment than capital gains. I first started buying DOW at the split and have been pleased with the income. I recently recommended paring DOW for income with EMN for capital gains, with a 3 yr horizon.
FD: long DOW and have a gtc for EMN.
A
ArtCar
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
Premium
Comments (133)
Love the aggressive debt reduction. Will add below 50.
Hampton108 profile picture
Hampton108
Yesterday, 11:19 PM
Comments (5.77K)
Have owned DOW for a few years and it’s been stellar…but I do agree with your assessment that it may be a rough slog over the next year or so, but in return it may be a great buying opportunity…
Thanks for the article…
