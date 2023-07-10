Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMC Entertainment: The Ape Battle Continues

Summary

  • AMC remains a battleground stock, due to its lack of profitability and overreliance on debt leveraging/share dilution, worsened by the uncertain legal outcome.
  • Its business model continues to underperform post-reopening cadence, potentially resulting in insolvency, with common shareholders' equity wiped out.
  • On the contrary, the AMC investing story may not end the way many others have imagined, with us preferring to adopt a wait-and-see attitude.
  • Long-term shareholders who have remained loyal through the plunge are most likely to stay through the next few weeks of volatility anyway.
  • There is no point in fighting with the APEs since the stock is no longer trading based on its fundamental performance. Sit back and enjoy the show for now.
Monkey roar for fight

MaxLiew/iStock via Getty Images

The APE Investment Thesis Remains Volatile

We previously covered AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) in June 2022, ending with a Sell rating. The stock had been deemed as uninvestable, since the business was not expected to be profitable through FY2025.

