The APE Investment Thesis Remains Volatile

We previously covered AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) in June 2022, ending with a Sell rating. The stock had been deemed as uninvestable, since the business was not expected to be profitable through FY2025.

Due to the mounting capital needed to maintain its heavy capex business, the management might continue relying on debt leveraging and share dilution in the meantime.

At that time, we believed that the AMC stock might retrace to its pre-pandemic prices of $4 to $6s, normalizing after the over-hyped momentum in the past two years.

Author Historical Rating On AMC

True enough, the AMC stock has already retraced by -45.31% since then, compared to the market wide recovery of +17.80%. We also believe there may be more volatility in the near term, thanks to the ongoing court battle with the APEs.

For now, interested investors may refer to previous analysts' articles for an expanded discussion on the ongoing legal development, since we will not be covering those here.

However, one thing is clear. The AMC investing story remains highly improbable, more suitable for short traders with higher risk tolerance.

Anyone hoping for a quick turnaround may be sorely disappointed indeed, since their execution and balance sheet continues to tell the same story: AMC is at high risk of performing badly, with the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating offering a similar warning.

As mentioned by Albert Einstein: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Only time may tell.

For now, AMC continues to face immense difficulties, due to the underwhelming box office performance in 2023, while only reporting revenues of $3.68B over the last twelve months (+30.4% sequentially).

This number remains way below the pre-pandemic levels of $5.02B in 2019 (+0.2% YoY), suggesting that consumers have yet to return, thanks to the highly competitive streaming offerings by Netflix (NFLX), Disney (DIS), Paramount (PARA), and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), to name a few.

Further worsening its prospects, AMC's gross margins continue to fall to 8.9% over the LTM, compared to 2019 levels of 16.8%, thanks to the rising inflationary pressure. This may have also translated to its higher SG&A expenses of $300.7M over the LTM, compared to 2019 levels of $234M.

With its operating income remaining negative since the start of the pandemic, it is no wonder that the management has difficulties deleveraging its massive pre-pandemic debts of $4.73B in FQ4'19, with the sum remaining elevated at $4.86B in the latest quarter (-5% QoQ/ -11.6% YoY).

This cadence naturally translates to AMC's elevated annualized interest expenses of $366.4M (+0.9% QoQ/ +10% YoY) by the latest quarter, thanks to the Fed's sustained hike thus far. With Jerome Powell still projecting at least two rate hikes in 2023 with a pivot still a distance away, it is unsurprising that Mr. Market remains uncertain about its prospects in the near to intermediate term.

Perhaps this is why the management has been keen to unlock more capital through stock sales, potentially boosting its dwindling cash/ short-term investments of $495.6M (-21.5% QoQ/ -57.4% YoY).

Then again, with 519.19M of diluted shares outstanding by the latest quarter, compared to FQ4'19 levels of 103.85M, it is unsurprising that the APEs have resisted further dilution. Part of this may also be attributed to AMC's growing Stock-Based Compensation expenses of $41.9M over the LTM (inline sequentially), compared to 2019 levels of $4.4M.

These numbers do not paint a healthy picture indeed.

While only $39.9M of its long-term debts will be due through 2024, it remains to be seen how AMC aims to cover its expense obligations, especially since the $225M revolving credit facility and $1.92B of 2026 term loan are tied to variable interest rates.

It appears that without the additional capital from the share dilution, the company may potentially end up insolvent, with the common shareholders' equity wiped out. While the management may attempt taking on more debt, we suppose the other two options may either be acquisition/ takeover or asset sales.

However, it remains to be seen which deep pocketed company may attempt to do so, due to the uncertain macroeconomic outlook through 2024, if not 2025.

Those attempting a takeover may need to shell out handsome millions for the upgrading of AMC's older portfolios as well, which have been overlooked since the start of the pandemic. For example, the management only guides FY2023 capex of $175M (-20.3% YoY) at the midpoint, compared to FY2019 levels of $529M.

While much efforts have been made to streamline its existing portfolios, with 136 locations already closed since the start of the pandemic, its speculative turnaround to sustainable profitability remains a great distance away, in our opinion.

This cadence may further compress its stock prices, assuming the company's survival in the intermediate term.

So, Is AMC Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

AMC 5Y Stock Price

On the contrary, the AMC investing story may not end the way many others have imagined. While the court and market sentiments appear to be leaning on the side of the management, we prefer to adopt a wait and see attitude for now.

Long-term shareholders who have remained loyal through the plunge are most likely to stay through the next few weeks of volatility anyway.

Based on the market analysts' average price target of $2.27, the small gap of -$1.93 is nothing, compared to the drastic decline of -$54.04 from the June 2021 top of $58.24 to $4.20 at the time of writing. The latter level also matches the stock's previous support in 2020, as the worst case scenario.

As a result, we prefer to rate AMC as a Hold (Neutral) here, since it remains a battleground stock with massive volatility, thanks to the 23.65% short interest. With it mostly owned by retail investors, there is no point in fighting with the APEs, since the stock is no longer trading based on its fundamental performance. Sit back and enjoy the show for now.