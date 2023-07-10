Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TD Synnex: Short-Term Headwinds Remain

Jul. 10, 2023 12:37 AM ETTD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)
GrowthInvesting
Summary

  • TD SYNNEX Corporation's Q2 FY23 revenue was $14 billion, a 7.9% decline from Q2 FY22, attributed to a drop in demand for PC ecosystem products.
  • The company's stock has fallen more than 25% from its all-time high of $130, but recent trends may indicate a potential reversal.
  • Despite strong growth rates and undervaluation, I assign a hold rating on SNX due to potential financial struggles in FY23 caused by lower demand for PC products.

Futuristic central processor unit. Powerful Quantum CPU on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) works as a solutions aggregator and distributor for the IT ecosystem. They provide personal computing devices, mobile phones, printers, data center technologies, etc. SNX recently posted its Q2 FY23 results. I will do its financial, technical, and fundamental analysis in this report. I believe

I am an active investment banker with more than 15 years of experience in the equity markets. I specialize in long term equity investments. My goal is to provide the investors with strategic investment opportunities in the equity and debt market.

