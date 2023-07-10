Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Crown Crafts: Manhattan Toy Acquisition Appears Beneficial For Shareholders

Jul. 10, 2023
Andrew Dessy profile picture
Andrew Dessy
Summary

  • Crown Crafts Inc., a manufacturer of infant and juvenile products, has acquired Manhattan Toy for $17 million, funded by a combination of cash and debt.
  • The acquisition is expected to contribute $24 million in sales by fiscal 2024 and could add almost $2 million to the bottom line annually when restructuring is completed.
  • Despite the increased interest payments, the company appears able to both comfortably pay its dividend and service its debt.
  • Our conservative estimates assuming no terminal growth put the fair value of Crown Crafts Inc. shares at $6.50, indicating they likely trade at a modest discount.
Cute joyful baby boy playing on the floor

sankai/E+ via Getty Images

Executive Thesis

Crown Crafts Inc (NASDAQ:CRWS) is a fiscally conservative low to no growth infant and juvenile product manufacturer, with a history of returning large amounts of capital to shareholders. Dividends paid have generally been below free cash flow generation, and when

This article was written by

Value investor with a long-term focus, looking to find mispriced securities to preserve wealth and beat inflation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRWS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

