Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ares Capital: Rising Rates Make Up For Activity Slowdown (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 10, 2023 9:30 AM ETAres Capital (ARCC)7 Comments
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • The BDC sector is not in the most upbeat shape, but Ares Capital is well positioned.
  • Investment activity is slowing down as evidenced by falling gross funding and gross commitment data along with management commentary indicating a dearth of investment opportunities.
  • But rising rates are a more powerful tailwind for Ares Capital's floating-rate-dominated investment portfolio. Further rate hikes are likely to provide further propulsion, increasing investment yields.
  • The quality of the portfolio is steadily improving as the mix and incidence of the highest investment grade companies increase. An increasing weighted average EBITDA also signals portfolio resiliency.
  • I anticipate increasing net investment income to lead to a jump in NAVs in Q2 FY23, driving upsides in the valuations and stock prices.
Surfer woman riding on the blue ocean

Ares Capital is riding the rising rates

graphixel/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis Review

In my last article on Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), I held a 'neutral/hold' stance primarily because the BDC sector dynamics were expected to be deteriorating. 3 months later, the stock has generated a total return of +8.74% vs the

This article was written by

Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
1.71K Followers
Providing alpha-generating investment ideas.Investment process:1. Sourcing investment ideas based on a combination of top-down, bottom-up and momentum analysis along with an AI/ML model to identify the ones most primed for outperformance vs S&P500. The opportunity set includes almost 2000 and ETFs stocks across major stock markets in the world.2. Evaluating investment ideas by seeing if there is a brief, simple and sensible investment thesis on what can generate alpha vs the market over the next few months and quarters3. Translating narrative into numbers to see if the valuations support the thesisGeneralist approach; investing in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for timing the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few months to a few quarters to even a few weeks in some market conditions. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.Seeking Alpha Ratings History:It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. The best way to track Hunting Alpha's portfolio holdings and performance is to follow on Twitter (https://twitter.com/SEEACTWIN) and Substack (https://seeactwin.substack.com), where more frequent updates are broadcast to the world.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ARCC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

B
Barry Bond's
Today, 11:29 AM
Premium
Comments (150)
Great article....I am newer to BDC investing. What will happen when interest rates decline in 2024 (if they do) to BDC yield and NAV? We are income investors more concerned about yield than price....Thanks again for the article...
j
jredorgreen
Today, 11:05 AM
Comments (148)
Just shows the power of good management. Connect to the Smartest Guys In The Room. Now if only the dividend would become qualified???
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 11:23 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (807)
@jredorgreen The Ares Management connect is certainly a big competitive advantage
n
nocnurzfred
Today, 10:30 AM
Comments (2.12K)
Doubled my position 2 months ago to a still modest 600. May add again with upcoming monthly dividend stream.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 10:43 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (807)
@nocnurzfred Wow doubling exposure. Nice decisive moves!

I think you're well-poised to see some nice alpha and absolute returns as well.
S
Seeburto
Today, 9:41 AM
Premium
Comments (3.45K)
One of my basket. Thanks for article.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 9:45 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (807)
@Seeburto You're very welcome and thank you for reading!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.