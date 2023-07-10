Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Kadant: Slightly Overvalued Despite Favorable Trends

Jul. 10, 2023 4:22 AM ETKadant Inc. (KAI)
Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
185 Followers

Summary

  • Kadant is well-positioned to exploit macro trends from global infrastructure development spending to the need for sustainable packaging.
  • The industrial machinery company has an impressive record of growth, but the near-term picture is flattening and the long-term forecast is cloudy.
  • In the end, the global favorable market trends cannot rescue KAI stock's valuation.

Hand flipping wooden cube block to change between up and down with percentage sign symbol for increase and decrease financial interest rate and business investment growth from dividend concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Investment Thesis

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) is well-positioned to exploit a number of favorable long-term macroeconomic trends that will increase demand for their products across all three business segments: flow control, industrial processing, and material handling. However, the near-term growth forecast is flat, and

This article was written by

Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
185 Followers
Research analyst and ex-management consultant focused on valuations of material, industrial, and high-tech manufacturing stocks. My core objective is to unearth intrinsically undervalued stocks that have the potential to deliver attractive long-term excess returns. I also served as a sourcing director and supply chain manager at a few large and mid-sized manufacturing companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.