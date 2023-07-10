Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Earnings This Week: Financials Report Earnings; June CPI And PPI Too

Summary

  • The forward 4-quarter estimate (FFQE) saw its quarterly bump this week, with the FFQE jumping to $230.26 from last week’s $224.01.
  • Financials always lead off earnings season, and Q2 ’23 will be no exception, with the larger-cap financial names kicking off S&P 500 earnings next week.
  • If overall CPI comes in at +0.3% or lower, it means that month-over-month gain in the CPI will fall below 3% to 2.95%.
  • The expected tech sector earnings and revenue growth haven't changed much since the beginning of the year, which is a tad worrisome, given how the YTD returns on mega-cap growth stocks in the first half of 2023.

forex charts

Adam Smigielski

S&P 500 data:

  • With the flat market this week, and the increase in the FFQE, the S&P 500’s

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

