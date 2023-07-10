Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cinemark Holdings: Summer Movie Season Essential For Recovery

Jul. 10, 2023 4:37 AM ETCinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
552 Followers

Summary

  • Cinemark's revenue is slowly recovering although the company has yet to produce positive earnings.
  • Number of blockbuster hits and increased cinema attendance is positively impacting growth, however increased competition and lack of market expansion remains a burden to the stock.
  • Cautious of high short-interest and debt intake with nearing maturities.

Warner Bros. To Put 2021 Theatrical Movie Releases On HBO Max Streaming Service

Scott Olson

Cinema stocks have seen their fair share of ups and downs since their pre-pandemic highs, from lockdowns to increased competition and film industry disruption through a growing number of streaming services, which was initially working against the industry, and now

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
552 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.