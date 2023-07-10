Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Does The New Napco Dividend Policy Make Sense?

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • Napco Securities has initiated a quarterly dividend policy, with the first payment made on May 22nd. The company will pay $0.0625 per share, amounting to a $2.3 million dividend payout to shareholders.
  • Despite fluctuations in Free Cash Flows (FCF), Napco's dividend is considered sustainable due to a strong recovery in cash flow generation and a significant net cash position of over $50 million.
  • Napco's future growth prospects, including a target of $300 million in revenues by 2026, suggest the potential for sustainable dividend increases.
Nahaufnahme Frau Hand drückt auf elektronische Zutrittskontrolle am Türhaus

ATHVisions/E+ via Getty Images

Last quarterly report Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) surprised investors by initiating a quarterly dividend. Napco has been a great outperformer in the past five years and tripled in price, surpassing $1.2 billion in market cap. Napco certainly is a growth stock and investors

This article was written by

Heavy Moat Investments profile picture
Heavy Moat Investments
2.61K Followers
'Heavy Moat Investments' is 24-year-old self-taught investor Niklas based in Southern Germany, who recently finished his bachelor of Science in Business Informatics and now works as a Software Developer, besides writing about his investments on Seeking Alpha and Twitter. Niklas formerly wrote under the 'Stock Metal Investment' username but changed it to reflect his investment style better.The main investment themes in Heavy Moat Investments are great capital allocators, Spawners and companies with deep, widening moats. The only investment horizon discussed on this channel is long-term investments, preferably with decades of growth runway. Follow Niklas on his journey to Financial Freedom.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NSSC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not financial advise.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

M
Mr Bad Example
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (132)
A company thoroughly analyzed in this article. One suggestion, though:
I read the entire article without knowing what business the company actually does. I didn't know if they made shoes or sold ice cream or dug ditches.
Articles like this should have 2 or 3 sentences that mention the actual product.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.