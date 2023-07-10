NoSystem images

Investment Rundown

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) has had a disappointing start to the year for its stock price, a reflection of the uncertainties in the life and health industry and the bond market. As talks about raising the debt ceiling were finally finalized, I think there was more confidence that ELV won't see any effect from payments left out.

One of the stories that broke recently was that more and more people are catching up on their surgeries that were postponed during the pandemic. This shook the markets and the share price of many companies in the healthcare industry saw their valuations shrink, ELV included. However, the current price of ELV offers investors very strong growth potential. The share price has been punished too much and leaves room to bounce upwards, back to its historical p/e of 16. In my view, ELV is a buy here.

Company Segments

The company offers an extensive portfolio of health insurance plans designed for individuals, families, and employers, encompassing both commercial and government-sponsored programs. These comprehensive plans provide coverage for various healthcare services, including medical, dental, vision, prescription drugs, and behavioral health.

ELV places a strong emphasis on leveraging technology and innovation to enhance the delivery of healthcare services. Through digital tools and resources, they empower their members to effectively manage their health, locate healthcare providers, and conveniently access their benefits.

Within ELV there are two primary segments, the health benefits, and Carelon. Health benefits are responsible for generating the largest amount of revenue, about 75% of it. But where the last quarter's spotlight shone was on the Carelon segment, where operating revenue grew 17.7% YoY and resulted in an operating margin of 6.2%.

Company Structure (Investor Presentation)

The value that Carelon will bring to ELV will continue to be seen for years to come. The broad array of services that they offer establishes them as a significant player in its market. Offering integrated physical, behavioral, social, and pharmacy services it aims to deliver a whole health experience for its customers.

Recent Developments

One of the more recent news stories was that seniors in the US are finally able to catch up on surgeries that were postponed during the pandemic. The fear here is that it will result in lower margins for health insurance companies. As the revelation broke the share price of ELV dropped by around 4.8% that day, but bounced back decently the day after. I think that this negative sentiment creates a strong buying opportunity for ELV. Net margins are still below their 5-year average of 4.25% and as the market stabilizes I think we will see a rise towards those levels once again.

But ELV is making strong progress still to grow their business, with the announcement of a $2.5 billion deal to acquire Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company. This marks another step for ELV to build out its portfolio but also gives them some regional opportunities.

I think that the sentiment around ELV will remain rather negative until at least a few quarters as we await to see the result of these acquisitions and the rise in surgeries.

Value For Investors

Where investors can still extract value from being invested comes down to the dividend that ELV has and the impressive amounts of cash flows that are being used for buying back shares. Over the last 5 years, the outstanding shares have decreased by 9% or 1.8% per year. Funded by cash flows that have grown by nearly 100%, comparing the TTM of $9.1 billion to 2018 levels of $4.6 billion. With growth like that ELV can both make significant acquisitions and also raise the dividend, something which they have done consistently over the last decade and more.

Dividend History (Elevance Health)

With still growing memberships for the company I believe they will be able to maintain solid cash flows. Expanding product and service offerings will also be a tailwind as ELV is meeting demand efficiently.

Valuation

I hinted earlier in the article that I think the recent beatdown of the share price has created a substantial buying opportunity, and that certainty becomes more visible when looking at some of the historical metrics of the company.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

With a 5-year average p/e of 16.9, ELV is currently under this on a forward basis. With the momentum the company had to begin the first quarter of 2023, they raised the guidance for 2023 slightly. Using the adjusted net income per share it's guided to be greater than $32.7. I find a p/e of around 17 to be rather fair for ELV. It's below the second average slightly and with the quality of the business they deserve a multiple as such. That would imply ELV has a valuation of $552 per share in 2023, 23% increase from the current share price. This highlights why ELV is in a great risk/reward position right now for investors seeking exposure to the insurance and healthcare market.

Risks

Risks that haven't yet been materialized are about lower premium pricing for ELV. With the news of increased surgeries and the successful catch-up of them, the market become uncertain about the future performance of ELV and I can understand why that would mean a contraction in the valuation. But it still offers up a solid buying opportunity as I am confident in the performance of ELV. But the coming quarters to 2023 will tell the story about whether these concerns are justified or not.

Industry Comparison

Looking at ELV and other businesses in the industry one prominent thing that comes to mind first is The Cigna Group (CI). A company that also saw a beat down in its share price recently trades at an FWD p/e of just 11 right now, which is in line with its 5-year average.

Where ELV is coming out ahead is the fact they have surpassed CI in margins and maintained them quite decently too. Gross margins for CI are below their 5-year average which is a little concerning as many other companies in the sector have experienced margin expansion, ELV included. This decrease in margins I believe is a reason for the lower multiple CI receives and it seems justifiable too.

Where CI needs to do some work is on its balance sheet. I think it will continue to be a hindrance to its growth, especially when highlighting they have $24 billion in net debts. With nearly 50% more in debts and 20% less market cap, I think the most growth will be visible for ELV. The shares outstanding have also increased in the last 5 years for CI, a result of them diluting shares to acquire Express Scripts back in 2019. I think acquisitions are best funded with existing cash or cash flows, something which ELV is in a better position to do.

Final Words

Elevance Health has seen a significant decline in its share price to the start of 2023, down 10.42% YTD. The sentiment surrounding the healthcare industry has gone down as fears about lower margins are arising. But I find it has resulted in an opportunity to invest in one of the most solid companies in the business and ELV will be rated a buy. The results of acquisitions are left to be seen and margins will be in the spotlight for the coming quarters, but the long-term outlook remains optimistic as ELV continues growing its membership base.