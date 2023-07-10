Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Elevance Health: Beaten Down Share Price Offers Solid Potential

Jul. 10, 2023 4:57 AM ETElevance Health, Inc. (ELV)1 Comment
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
192 Followers

Summary

  • Elevance Health's stock price has suffered due to uncertainties in the health industry and bond market, but the current price offers strong growth potential.
  • The company's Carelon segment saw a 17.7% YoY increase in operating revenue, and its recent acquisition of Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company offers regional opportunities.
  • Despite a drop in share price, ELV is considered a solid investment due to its dividend and cash flows, with the potential for a valuation of $552 per share in 2023, a 23% increase from the current price.

Signing contract. Investor and contractor

NoSystem images

Investment Rundown

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) has had a disappointing start to the year for its stock price, a reflection of the uncertainties in the life and health industry and the bond market. As talks about raising the

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
192 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

SuperPac profile picture
SuperPac
Today, 6:02 AM
Comments (11.5K)
ELV is a no-brainer for long term investors at its current price.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.