Retirement Alert: Essential Midyear Considerations

Co-authored with Treading Softly

How has 2023 treated you thus far?

Let's just take a moment and consider everything that has happened so far this year for you – the good, the bad, the ugly, the wonderful, all of that. For some of us, it's a pretty short list. The year may have been average, but nothing exciting has happened. For others, the list will be filled to the brim with different events or situations. You may have started your retirement – if so, congratulations! For others, you may have seen a child graduate from college or succeed in another way. Again, congratulations! For some of us, the year has been marked more by tragedy than by celebration. You have lost a loved one, seen a marriage fall apart, or seen a friendship dissolve that you previously cherished. Please know that you have my condolences.

I'll be honest; 2023 has not formed anything like I expected. Only three months into the year, I (Treading Softly) was involved in a tragic accident which I'm still recovering from, losing the use of my left hand due to the breaking of the hand and wrist. I've had two surgeries, countless hours of physical therapy, and multiple rounds of wearing a cast or brace as doctors try to correct all the damage that has occurred. I'm very positive about the outcome, but I'm still in the trenches of recovery.

On the other side of the coin, we got to celebrate the birth of my youngest child, an event that was long expected from 2022 but nevertheless still exciting. Having had the joy and unique opportunity of having an unintentional unassisted home birth where my wife's labor was so short we were unable to make it to the hospital, along with the simple fact that I was able to deliver my own child in my own home and everything worked out perfectly, and the baby was healthy – it's something that should be marked with as much surprise as well as celebration. We're thrilled to have another healthy child in our family!

So you've taken stock of the year so far. Now we need to shift our attention to our portfolios for a moment. July 2nd marks the exact midpoint of 2023. This means that we've now left the first half of the year and have begun our march through the last half of the year. This means that if 2023 was a journal, you finished the first half – that's written in stone, and you can't change it – but you can use what happened in the first half to help govern the decisions you make in the second half of the year.

So let's talk about some areas we need to evaluate, some adjustments you might need to change, and how we can set ourselves up for a successful second half of 2023.

Let's dive in!

Evaluate Your Goals for the Year

I frequently harp on setting goals that are not specific and actionable. I specifically harp against doing that type of activity. If I could pick one goal that no retiree could ever set again, it would be the blanket goal "I want to be rich."

The issue here is that your level of wealth or richness is a state of being, not an actionable outcome. Once you're rich, what are you going to do then? What will you do with those riches? I often find that our goal-setting ability as a society has failed in the face of understanding what a good goal is.

At the beginning of 2023, I strongly encouraged all High Dividend Opportunities members, as well as the general reading public, to set specific, actionable goals for 2023. Part of the reason for this is that when we hit the halfway point a year, we should be able to see if we're halfway to meeting our goal or not.

This means that you should have annual goals as well as an overarching goal. Your annual goals are stepping stones that help you reach that final ultimate goal that you've set. This would be like a runner who strives to one day run the Boston Marathon, and yet, they're a couch potato right now. You could set the goal and say, "I'm gonna run the Boston Marathon and the way I achieve that is just by running a lot." But for most of us, there would be more success if we set an intermediate goal of running a 3K and then a 5K, and then a half marathon before running the final marathon. That way, we have specific, actionable goals to work for, and we have goalposts that we can measure against as we strive for success.

I personally like to set an annual income target each year for my portfolio. I want to achieve $X amount of income this year. So halfway through the year, I can see if I'm halfway to achieving that goal. The goal is always to have more income than your prior amount, and I often get to celebrate in September or October, achieving more income than I had the year before.

So how are you at achieving your goals? First, do you have a clearly stated goal? If not, now is the time to create one, and I would take a few moments to stop reading any further and create an actionable goal. My recommendation would be that it is an income-oriented goal. I write from an income investor's perspective. I consider myself a professional income investor by trade – some call me a humble and simple income farmer. My goals are centered around the income that my portfolio provides me and my family.

Once you have that goal, now you can spend the rest of the year fine-tuning or addressing your portfolio to help you achieve that goal. If you already had a goal in place, now is the time to evaluate how far along you are in achieving that goal.

Pivot. PIVOT!

I don't know how many of you are avid watchers of the old television show Friends. I often find myself watching episodes of this show when I need something to do that's mindless. It may be that I've seen the episodes so many times that I know comfortably what's coming next and just watch it without much extra thought – it allows my mind to have a break. In one of the episodes, the group of friends decides to carry furniture up to their apartment, which is multiple floors off the ground, instead of paying for it to be professionally delivered. Ross, one of the main characters, is also an archeologist who is guiding them through the process. Whenever he gets stuck on a corner or a wall, he simply yells for them to pivot. It's an excellent episode, and I highly recommend people watch it.

Now that we're over halfway through the year, this is the time that you need to look at your portfolio's performance and the performance of the picks that you're choosing to invest in and you may need to pivot. If you're investing for an income target and you're falling woefully below that because you're picking investments that are either yielding too little or too conservative or have cut their dividends because of the riskiness of the choices that you've made, you may need to pivot.

Taking a moment to take stock of where you are and where you want to go, so you can make adjustments is very important.

What many people don't realize is that when a captain sets sail with his ship, he does not point his ship exactly where the final destination is, because if he did so, he would land woefully off target. The captain must take into effect the wind, the waves, and the current that he's going to be passing through as he travels from Point A to Point B. He then has to adjust his bearing so that when he sails and all of those factors have impacted his vessel, he will land where he wanted to end up.

So many investors blindly gunned themselves toward their final destination without considering the intervening events that may occur, and because of that, they find themselves adrift in a sea of confusion and frustration instead of enjoying smooth sailing to their final destination. This is a time to look at what your portfolio is doing and pivot, adjust, or change your method to achieve your goals if you must. Many investors who invested for capital gains saw a very frustrating 2022 and a slightly more successful 2023 so far. Yet, some very conservative income investors who invest in dividend growth stocks have seen dividend cuts, putting them further away from their goal than they've ever been before. That's frustrating!

I can tell you from my personal experience that the High Dividends Opportunities Model Portfolio has seen income growth, especially if you're applying our Rule of 25 – reinvesting 25% of all dividends received back into your portfolio to help your portfolio continue to grow larger in income. So now that you have taken stock of where you are, you need to decide what kind of adjustments you need to make – potentially selling some holdings to invest in others that provide more income or moving from some riskier investments you thought were safer to some safer investments that you previously believed were riskier – adjusting here can help you achieve your goal just like the ship captain who has to adjust course to make sure he still reaches that final destination.

You may have been blown off course by an unexpected storm, but as the captain of your portfolio, you are still responsible for its outcome and its performance. Now is the time to take back control of the wheel and make any necessary adjustments.

The quality of your retirement is in your hands. Our Income Method is simply designed to make your portfolio produce the most income possible with the least risk possible. In other words, we are looking for the best risk-adjusted level of income. I simply want you to have the greatest retirement possible with the least stress and the most enjoyment.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.