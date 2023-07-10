Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Financial, Technology, And Energy Sectors: Historical And Expected EPS, Revenue Growth

Jul. 10, 2023 5:30 AM ETXLF, IYF, IXG, IYG, VFH, KCE, KBE, KIE, IAI, IAK, IAT, KRE, RYF, PFI, FXO, QABA, EUFN, PSCF, KBWD, KBWP, KBWB, KBWR, BIZD, FNCL, BDCZ, FTXO, DFNL, DPST, SMH, XLK, IGN, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, PSJ, PXQ, FDN, XSD, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, XWEB, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, KOIN, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, USO, UNG, UGAZF, UCO, BNO, SCO, BOIL, USL, DBO, UGA, KOLD, USOI, NRGU, UNL, OILK, DBE, OILX, GRNTF, USAI, JJETF, VDE, VENAX, VITAX, OLOXF, XLE, IYE, OIH, IXC, RYE, PXI, FXN, FCG, PSCE, FILL, FENY, FTXN, HDRO, SOLR, CNRG, PXE, PXJ, IEO, IEZ, XES, XOP, CRAK
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.54K Followers

Summary

  • Financial and tech sectors face weak comparisons from late 2022, while the energy sector faces stronger comparisons and good growth from late 2022.
  • The 'pandemic' influence will ripple through the S&P 500 numbers through the end of 2023.
  • Financials tend to really outperform when the yield curve is positively sloped.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

This coming Friday, July 14, '23 we'll see the financial results for a number of banks and other financial services firms. (See this blog post from earlier this weekend.)

The above spreadsheet details the expected and historical EPS

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.54K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.