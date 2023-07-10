poco_bw

It's been a rollercoaster ride of a past 18 months for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the recent correction has certainly been painful for some that didn't take profits off the table when sentiment got far too hot in late April. And despite some poor calls, I've still managed to outperform the S&P-500 (SPY) and Gold Miners Index (GDX) in the period, with bets on names like Karora (OTCQX:KRRGF), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Alamos (AGI) last fall paying off, in addition to bets on CrowdStrike (CRWD), Amazon (AMZN), Wesdome (OTCQX:WDOFF), Victoria Gold (OTCPK:VITFF), Skeena (SKE) and Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) purchased at their December/January lows (which have been subsequently sold) contributing to year-to-date performance. The reason for selling these miners earlier this year is that sentiment became over-heated in April with chants of $2,500/oz being next up for gold (sentiment chart highlighted below), and it was time to reduce exposure as risks of a correction in miners had increased.

Account Performance (January 2021 to July 2023) (Account Performance Tracker)

Gold Miners Sentiment vs. GDX (March 2022 to April 2023) (Author's Data & Chart)

Unfortunately, while I have done alright with some of the producers, Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) has been one of my poorest investments, with the stock highlighted as attractive in September 2022 before a surprise equity raise, with a [-] 12% total return since then. And when a stock underperforms to this degree, it's always worth stress-testing the thesis to make sure it's intact, given that underperformance of this magnitude can sometimes be a red flag that it's best to move to greener pastures. However, while the stock may have underperformed, the investment thesis remains firmly intact, especially given that the company is now one year closer to its growth at a cheaper valuation, most developers and explorers continue to be avoids due to their ultra-high cost of capital, and blocks of shares held by motivated sellers (Nomad shareholders) are out of the way, pointing to a more favorable supply/demand setup going forward, hence why I added to my position at US$4.64 on the GDX deletion/no-deletion snafu.

In this update, we'll dig into the Q2 results, valuation, and the risks, and why I continue to see Sandstorm as a dirt-cheap way to get precious metals exposure.

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 Results

Sandstorm Gold released its Q2 results last week, reporting quarterly attributable sales of 24,500 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] and record preliminary revenue of $49.8 million. This solid performance represented a 26% plus increase in attributable GEO sales in the year-ago period and a nearly 40% increase in revenue, helped by higher average realized metals prices and the addition of new assets from its acquisition of Basecore, Nomad, and new royalties on Cosala and Galena. Meanwhile, the company's margins came in at an impressive $1,743/oz (Q2 2023: $1,593/oz), and the company took advantage of share price weakness to scoop up ~2.6 million shares at US$5.20, a smart use of capital to cancel some shares spent in its recent acquisitions and its follow-on equity raise, reducing its outstanding shares to ~297 million at quarter-end. However, the biggest news in the quarter was arguably SSR Mining's (SSRM) announcement that it would be acquiring up to a 40% in Hod Maden.

Sandstorm Gold - Quarterly Revenue & Average Realized Gold Price (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

This is a huge deal for Sandstorm given that Hod Maden is a lumpy asset that will contribute to future growth, but it has crawled along at a snail's pace from a progress standpoint. However, with SSR Mining now in the picture, there's reason to be quite optimistic about this asset. This is because SSRM is no stranger to developing projects/operating in Turkiye where it has its low-cost Copler Mine (Erzincan province) and where it's also drilling out the Copper Hill Project, which lies just 260 kilometers from Hod Maden (where SSR Mining will own a majority 40% stake upon completion of milestone payments). Just as importantly, SSR Mining has a strong balance sheet ($560 million in cash and liquidity of $900 million), a clear interest in developing Hod Maden due to the incremental increase to production at much higher margins (sub $700/oz co-product AISC vs. ~$1,270/oz FY2024 cost profile), and a track record of building on time and under budget in Turkiye, with its POX Plant at Copler coming in on time and 10% below its initial budget of $744 million.

So, while investors may still have to wait a few years for Hod Maden to come online, investors can be comforted by the fact that all the boxes are checked for future development, with the most important one being that a motivated, experienced and well-funded majority partner is in place. And given SSR Mining's strong balance sheet, this means it can easily support early works construction, ultimate project construction and interim exploration drilling to look at potentially improving the resource and the mine plan. And while this is just one asset, some investors may have forgotten how phenomenal this asset is, with previous drill highlights yielding some of the best results sector-wide this century outside of the Aurelian days (where Sandstorm also holds a 0.9% NSR at Fruta del Norte).

Highlight intercepts at Hod Maden include 85.3 meters at 84.3 grams per tonne of gold and 6.8% copper (most recent drilling), 71.0 meters at 32.7 grams per tonne of gold and 1.99% copper , 82 meters at 20.4 grams per tonne of gold and 1.9% copper, 69.6 meters at 62.7 grams per tonne of gold and 2.68% copper, and 61 meters of 82.2 grams per tonne of gold and 1.44% copper.

Hod Maden Mineralization - Hole 72 (Mariana Resources)

Unfortunately, there's been little excitement surrounding this asset given that it was held by a private operator (Lidya Madencilik), meaning Sandstorm investors were left somewhat in the dark regarding drill updates and overall progress. However, with a public company set to control the asset, and it being focused on "several positive operational value levers and exploration potential beyond the existing life of mine plan", we should see regular exploration highlights and more visibility into progress at the project, with the current goal being to provide an updated TR next year followed by a formal construction decision and first gold pour in 2027. And once in production, this is an asset that will provide nearly over 40% growth on its own vs. Sandstorm's current production profile (albeit at lower margins with this being a 20% gold stream at 50% of spot), with attributable production of ~38,000 gold-equivalent ounces on average for the first four years.

Hod Maden Cross Section - Drill Highlights (Company Website)

So, why has Sandstorm underperformed its peers so significantly?

Underwhelming Per Share Metrics...But Better Days Ahead

While Sandstorm has done a solid job growing its attributable production profile over the past decade and has done a remarkable job of diversifying its portfolio to reduce overall concentration (shown below), there have been some snags along the way such as Serra Palada, Bachelor Lake, the Gold Royalties acquisition, and the acquisition of Premier Royalty that didn't pan out as expected. And while these are balanced by deals on assets that have provided strong returns on investment (Santa Elena, Aurizona, Chapada, Hounde, Fruta del Norte, Teck Portfolio), the deals that didn't pan out or didn't deliver in the timeframe expected (Hod Maden) have led to the company's share count increasing at a pace that exceeded its attributable GEO sales growth. The result? Sandstorm's key per share metric (GEO sales per share held) has been in moderate decline, even if the company has done a phenomenal job reducing its risk and becoming the go-to name from a diversification standpoint with less than 30% of GEOs from its top-3 assets post-2024 vs. others at ~60%.

Sandstorm Gold - Annual GEO Sales & Percentage of Sales From Top 3 Contributors (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Sandstorm Gold - Return on Investment (Company Presentation)

This per share stagnation is highlighted by the below chart (pink line) which shows that while Sandstorm's attributable GEO sales have increased materially since 2012 (33,500 ----> 82,400 GEOs), the stock has unfortunately not made much headway when it comes to growth per share. However, there's an important point to make here. For starters, while 2022 saw its attributable GEO sales per 1,000 shares dip back below 0.30 (82,400 GEOs sold vs. ~298.8 million shares), 2022 was a partial year for contributions from its recent two major acquisitions yet the company saw the full brunt of share dilution in this metric. Plus, while its Hod Maden stake wasn't cheap which was added to the portfolio in 2017 with the acquisition of Mariana, this is bought and paid for growth that will deliver eventually, even if it's been on a later timeframe vs. initial estimates (Sandstorm is not to blame here, given that it's not the operator, but it certainly guided too ambitiously to expected first gold pour).

Sandstorm Gold - Gold-Equivalent Ounces Sold Per 1,000 Shares Held (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Looking at the below chart, we can see where we stand today (2022) and where Sandstorm will be in the next few years as already purchased pillars of growth start to come online, benefitting its bottom line. These include Greenstone, Platreef, Robertson, Blackwater, Hod Maden, and other smaller assets, and these assets bring them with decade plus mine lives, providing visibility into production into the 2040s and even 2050s (Platreef) for some of these assets. Hence, not only is Sandstorm set to grow its GEO sales per share over the next few years, but its portfolio will be much stronger with longer-life world-class assets contributing to its bottom line and the addition of several larger operators in Ivanhoe (OTCQX:IVPAF), Nevada Gold Mines, Equinox (EQX), SSR Mining, Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF) plus major diversified producers that own Antamina. In summary, while its per share growth leaves much to be desired, we should see this trend reverse immediately, with new all-time highs in this metric by 2027 if the company can maintain its current share count.

Sandstorm Gold - Gold-Equivalent Ounce Sales Per 1,000 Shares Held (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

As I've discussed in past updates, I do not believe in owning precious metals companies for investments if they can't grow per share metrics. This is why serial diluters like Coeur Mining (CDE), McEwen Mining (MUX), Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) should be avoided given that investors see negative leverage to precious metals as per share metrics decline even if these companies may grow on an absolute basis. However, Sandstorm's case is unique because while it may not be growing on a per share basis, we can see a clear path to growth with a high probability given that the days of share dilution should be over for good. Plus, this growth is quite lumpy and does not require unrealistic assumptions to be achieved. In fact, two of the bigger assets are expected to start production next year (Platreef gold stream, Greenstone gold stream), with a third smaller asset also expected to begin contributing by year-end 2024 (Blackwater 0.21% NSR on portion of project).

Upside From Development-Stage Assets & Optionality

When investors are focused on the negatives, it appears to be all they see, and lost in the sea of negative news (follow-on equity raise in Q4 2022, security issues at Karma Mine, lower production on royalty ground at Santa Elena due to Ermitano ramp-up) have been several positive updates. For starters, Greenstone is on budget and schedule against all odds for first pour in H1 2024, Ivanhoe is considering accelerating its Phase 2 Expansion at Platreef (Shaft 2 commissioning accelerated to 2027), and Lundin Mining has acquired a majority interest in the Chilean Caserones Mine, with the potential for operational improvements and ownership of this asset by an elite team. Meanwhile, Lundin Gold added an impressive ~1.6 million ounces to reserves which has entirely offset mining depletion and continues to report encouraging step-out results at Fruta del Norte, suggesting this asset could produce into the 2040s even if reserves support only an 11-year mine life currently.

Lundin Gold - Annual Production & Forward Guidance Midpoint with 5k TPD Upside (Green Bars) (2023 TR, Author's Chart & Estimates)

Just as exciting, Lundin Gold (OTCQX:LUGDF) is looking at a 5,000 tonne per day mill expansion at Fruta del Norte to pull forward ounces, giving Sandstorm quicker access to cash flows and maintaining a higher production profile for longer as head grades dip post-2025. The above chart highlights the optimized production profile for Fruta del Norte if the 5,000 tonne per day expansion is approved, which would materially increase production with over 500,000 ounces in 2025 (~4,500 attributable to Sandstorm) assuming it's commissioned by early 2025. To simplify things, we'll look at the hypothetical sequencing and contribution from the top-4 assets that are set to contribute (Platreef, Hod Maden, Robertson, Greenstone) which some investors that are negative on the story appear to be missing or underestimating their significance, with these being an integral part of the thesis here that isn't yet reflected in its quarterly or annual results.

Attributable Gold-Equivalent Ounces From Development Assets (Construction, Feasibility) & Optionality (MARA) (Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates)

As the above chart highlights, Platreef and Greenstone will kick in next year and start production, with Robertson and Hod Maden expected to kick in during 2027/2028. The result of these four assets plus a ramped up Platreef (Phase 2) is that Sandstorm will grow production to 130,000+ GEOs per annum, a ~50% increase from FY2022 levels, with additional exposure to Tier-1 jurisdictions (Ontario, Nevada). However, this does not include the MARA Project which is a monster, nor does it include the Hugo North Extension at Oyu Tolgoi, with these assets combined able to add another 25,000+ GEOs to the portfolio potentially by 2031. So, if Sandstorm can stick to its strategy that it's outlined and prove to the market that it's willing to be conservative and disciplined, we will see a much different trend in gold-equivalent ounce sales per share, in addition to Sandstorm turning into a cash-flow machine post-2025 ($160+ million in annual free cash flow).

Some critics will argue that the company doesn't deserve a second and third chance to prove itself to shareholders and that betting on a team that has recently disappointed shareholders is a losing strategy. Normally, I would agree with this statement, and I rarely bet on laggards or less clean growth profiles, which I why I avoided investing in Sandstorm until a year ago given that I wasn't elated with the overall quality of the portfolio, and Hod Maden was a tough asset to nail down in terms of visibility into future production. However, two major things have changed. For starters, Sandstorm's portfolio is the best it's ever looked, with considerable optionality that isn't included in guidance including a 20% stream on payable gold from MARA (30% of spot price) among several other future potential growth pillars (Platreef Expansion, Lobo Marte, Fruta del Norte Expansion, and Woodlawn). Second, we are closer to this growth at a much more attractive valuation, meaning a larger margin of safety baked in despite less time to wait to get exposure to future cash flows.

MARA Relative Size/Grade vs. Other Projects/Mines (Yamana Presentation)

Plus, MARA is one of the highest-grade undeveloped copper projects globally, which would add ~21,000 GEOs per annum on average in the first seven years of production to Sandstorm's attributable production profile if it elects to make its additional advance payment (securing a 20% gold stream at 30% of spot prices). So, when these core four assets kick in and assuming MARA is also brought online by 2030, this would add ~90,000 GEOs per year to Sandstorm's production profile. Notably, that's without any contribution from smaller assets that could kick in like Woodlawn, Suruca (Chapada), Troilus, Gualcamayo, and Bayan Khundii, and larger assets like Hugo North (Oyu Tolgoi), Horne 5, and Lobo Marte. Hence, while some investors might be disappointed in the downgrade from ~130,000 GEOs by 2025 to "peak production" of ~125,000 GEOs post-2025, it's important to note that this is a conservative estimate in my view, with the potential for upwards of 160,000 GEOs long-term or nearly double its 2022 production profile.

Valuation

Based on ~297 million shares and a share price of US$5.20, Sandstorm trades at a market cap of ~$1.54 billion and an enterprise value of ~$2.01 billion. If we compare this figure to an estimated net asset value of ~$1.96 billion, Sandstorm Gold Royalties is the only major royalty/streaming company among the big six that trades below 0.90x P/NAV, and despite the recent correction in other royalty/streaming companies, Sandstorm still trades at a massive discount to its peer group. So, even using what I believe to be a conservative multiple of 1.30x P/NAV to account for Sandstorm's slightly less favorable jurisdictional profile vs. the mid-tier royalty/streaming companies (higher exposure to South Africa and less exposure to Canada/United States/Australia), offset by superior diversification, I see a fair value for Sandstorm on a P/NAV basis of ~$2.67 billion or US$9.00 per share.

Industry-Leading Diversification (Company Presentation)

Under a more conservative valuation framework, where we assign a 65% weighting to P/NAV at a 1.30x multiple (US$9.00 x 0.65 = US$5.85) and a 35% weighting to its FY2025 free cash flow estimates at a multiple of 15.0 (US$8.10 x 0.35 = US$2.84) to derive its fair value, Sandstorm's fair value would come in at US$8.70 per share. Notably, these multiples are below the peer average (mid-tiers) and significantly below the big six royalty/streaming company average, but it's better to be use lower multiples to bake in conservatism. That said, the 35% weighted portion of this valuation (FY2025 free cash flow estimates of ~$160 million) does not account for Platreef Phase 2, Robertson or Hod Maden, which won't kick in until H2 2026 or later, and it doesn't bake in any assumptions for higher metals prices (gold, silver, copper), nor does it give any value to MARA, which will be a cash cow if it heads into production given Sandstorm's option on a 20% gold stream at 30% of spot prices.

The latter point means that if we see upside from metals prices and or new royalties/streams coming online, the fair value for Sandstorm's stock is considerably higher. In fact, this is a company that should be debt-free by 2027 and generating over $200 million in free cash flow, which leaves it trading at less than 7.7x its current market cap vs. future free cash flow potential, making it one of the cheapest names sector-wide among producers and its peer group of lower-risk royalty/streaming companies. And, with diversified precious metals producers trading at double-digit forward free cash flow multiples, and with royalty/streaming companies with scale (120,000+ GEOs) trading at closer to 1.40x P/NAV (Sandstorm: ~0.90x P/NAV) and over 20x free cash flow in some cases, this is a stock that could easily trade at US$11.00 long-term. Hence, for investors willing to be patient, I see Sandstorm as one of the best reward/risk setups sector-wide currently.

Risks

There's no disputing that Sandstorm's valuation is about as cheap as it gets for a company with a low-risk and inflation-protected business model, but there are risks to any thesis, and it's understandable that investors may have some pushback related to the inability to grow per share metrics like the big three since 2012. However, as I have discussed in past updates, Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) did the heavy lifting in terms of portfolio acquisitions and equity raises in the previous decade, giving them the scale and assets that positioned them to fund new deals with debt and cash flow vs. shares. However, Sandstorm is not at the same scale where it could make major deals with cash flow and debt, meaning that comparisons between per share growth for the big three and Sandstorm are not really fair as Sandstorm is over a decade behind in its growth trajectory.

Wheaton Precious Metals Monthly Chart (TC2000.com)

In fact, Silver Wheaton (now Wheaton Precious Metals) is no stranger to dilution and raised C$250 million in capital at C$8.00 per share in Q1 2009 with its stock ~60% off its highs, which might have felt like a gut punch as well, similar to Sandstorm's recent equity raise of US$80 million at US$4.80 also at 52-week lows and over 50% off its highs. So, while the share dilution certainly was above what I expected with the follow-on equity raise in Q4 of last year and the market has punished the stock for the surprise raise, I think the company has deployed capital well overall in the past 18 months, with two transformative acquisitions (Basecore and Nomad) that have armor-plated its portfolio, with superior diversification to its peer group, a much longer weighted-average mine life across its asset base. Plus, unlike Kinross (KGC) that paid up heavily for growth with Great Bear and Red Back near cyclical peaks, Sandstorm at least did counter-cyclical M&A, with the only mistake being that it bit off a little more than it could chew.

Kinross - Past Major Acquisitions (Company Website)

Getting back to the risks, Sandstorm is more leveraged than its peers with ~$470 million in net debt, and the big questions are whether the company can reverse its trend of per share attributable production declines and whether it will stick to its plan of being "boring" and "share dilution conscious" communicated in recent investor updates. Judging by the negative sentiment on the stock, many investors seem skeptical of the ability to return to per share growth. However, as I've highlighted above, the company can sit back and let its portfolio mature to achieve this per share growth, with multiple major assets nearing the finish line (Greenstone, Blackwater, Platreef) and other assets set to come online in 2027/2028 (Robertson, Hod Maden). Hence, on the first point, I see low risk to executing successfully, and I believe the company will focus on debt repayments, opportunistic share buybacks and smaller deals vs. the busy year past with ~$1.0+ billion in acquisitions.

Debt Repayment & Available Credit (Company Presentation)

The second area of pushback is that investors can't seem to get over the fact that Sandstorm is buying back shares at similar or higher prices than its recent equity raise for $92 million (US$5.10 or US$4.85 with fees) and where it has repurchased shares in the past. However, the equity raise was a protective measure against lower precious metals prices and higher interest rates and the company obviously did not plan to dilute shareholders by this amount just after closing two major deals. This doesn't excuse the follow-on equity raise, and the company has justifiably received some vitriol for this move. Still, it delivered guaranteed savings in a rising interest rate environment and reduced Sandstorm's leverage and was an insurance policy in case things got worse. And because things did not get worse, the company is repurchasing shares at depressed prices, with ~1% of its shares repurchased year-to-date at 0.95x P/NAV or lower.

Does this share exchange (selling shares only to rebuy them at similar prices) look ugly on paper? Absolutely. And was the execution flawless? Far from it. That said, I would prefer them to be agile and willing to buy back shares after this unfortunate mistake of taking some insurance out with an equity raise vs. worried about what investors will think and just sitting on cash while its shares trade at the cheapest levels they've been since Q3 2018 and Q1 2020. Plus, I think there's the potential to pull the share count below 295 million shares with opportunistic buybacks, which will go a long way in turning the ship around regarding per share growth when gold-equivalent ounce sales are steadily growing from 2023 to 2030. So, while I am not elated with the follow-on equity raise, I think giving the company a pass here is fair, as long as this is the last of the share dilution.

Another point of contention is that some investors might argue that there's no way to trust that the company will turn things around, that an equity raise could be around the corner, and that it may continue to chug along with a focus on growth vs. de-leveraging, opposite to management's recently affirmed plans. And while anything is possible, this is a liquid stock (not real estate or an illiquid penny stock that one could have to sit on if the thesis isn't correct) and if the company doesn't stick to its plan, one could choose to take a "three strikes you're out" approach and exit their position given that the company didn't act as it communicated. Hence, I think the thesis here is very simple. If Sandstorm acts as it communicated (boring debt pay down with the odd small deal [ex-MARA] and opportunistic share repurchases), it's a buy on weakness. If it deviates significantly, the long thesis is likely broken.

Sandstorm Gold Valuation vs. Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

And to add to the last point, the good news is that the bar is set so low for expectations and sentiment that the downside is minimal, even if the former (laser focus on debt repayment) doesn't come to fruition. So, while the follow-on equity raise may disgust some investors and they may disagree with management's execution of its major acquisitions which led to an extra 18 million shares (6.4% share dilution) being sold than planned, I believe this is largely priced into the stock at this point (highlighted by above chart). Plus, when a stock is loathed for its underperformance and it's hard to find many investors that are bullish, that's exactly the time to accumulate, as long as this is a sound business generating significant free cash flow. And compared to what else is out there that's cheap, which is explorers where 12% plus discount rates are more appropriate and developers where 8% discount rates are appropriate and they're still not cash-flowing nor diversified, Sandstorm certainly stacks up well on a value and risk adjusted basis.

Summary

It's difficult to find a name more out of favor in the sector than Sandstorm Gold Royalties and when a stock is consistently the butt-end of jokes, has a near-negative 5-year return, and is trading at a massive discount to its peer group, I believe it's time to be open-minded about a potential bottom and think about accumulating. Obviously, the stock does not come without risks, nor does any precious metals producer, but a diversified business that will generate upwards of $200 million in free cash flow post-2026 should not trade at a ~$1.54 billion market cap, especially with the superior business model that royalty/streaming companies offer relative to producers which includes:

free upside to exploration, mine life extensions and mine expansions

superior diversification with most companies having 25+ producing royalties/streams vs. even the most diversified producers with 10-15 mines

no capital cost requirements and fixed margins that translate to protection against inflation

So, with Sandstorm continuing to trade at a producer-like valuation at ~0.90x P/NAV and ~9.7x FY2025 free cash flow estimates, I see the stock as a steal at current levels. Hence, I recently moved to an overweight position, and I see the stock as a top-5 name in terms of reward/risk sector-wide following the recent correction.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.