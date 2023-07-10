Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lessons From The Grave Dancer

Jul. 10, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sam Zell died with an estimated net worth of around $6 billion and much of his success can be attributed to dancing around the skeletons of other investors' mistakes.
  • He was considered to be a founder of the modern REIT era, was chairman of Equity Commonwealth and created several REITs as well.
  • This article is the first in a series that I will write featuring lessons from Sam Zell, widely known as "The Grave Dancer".
Halloween composition design with scary dark forest, haunted house and graveyard.

miss_j

I decided to dedicate my upcoming book, REITs For Dummies, to the late billionaire investor Sam Zell. I met with Mr. Zell just over a year ago to provide him with a copy of another book I wrote called

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
110.81K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Comments (10)

ConnorGraham profile picture
ConnorGraham
Today, 8:33 AM
Investing Group
Comments (78)
Looking forward to the book, I think its awesome that you dedicated it to Mr. Zell!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.6K)
@ConnorGraham Yes, of the billionaires I've met, Sam was special...

By the way, here's the first billionaire I met (I was around 30): www.widemoatresearch.com/...

Have a great week!
s
4stripes
Today, 8:19 AM
Comments (220)
No one would believe that in Sept 1981.. one could buy a 30 YEAR T Bill at 15.2% !!! Now that is the peak of swan. I did manage to buy a zero coupon bond for my newborn's college fund in 1983 at 9% for 16 year duration and actually held it to maturity. Won't confess about my blunders.. including ponzi schemes and privately traded reits.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:37 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.6K)
@4stripes I'm writing on one of my blunders this week...

"when you lay down with dogs, you make up with fleas"

Have a great week!
c
cspierto
Today, 8:09 AM
Premium
Comments (38)
The yield of 2.7% for EXR is not correct. The dividend is split into 2 payments this qtr related to the Life Storage transaction. The true rate is $1.62 per qtr or 4.4%.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:19 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.6K)
@cspierto I knew that was low... thanks and I will make the edit now.
T
Tennis1234
Today, 7:44 AM
Premium
Comments (185)
Brad, I can't help myself, saw a typo on the year "(+8.4% since June 13, 2003 deep dive)". Thx
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:48 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (71.6K)
@Tennis1234 Great. Thanks for letting me know.

I'll correct it now. Have a great week.
J
Jcastino
Today, 7:27 AM
Premium
Comments (200)
Nice of you to help give Mr. Zell cudos for the path he helped to pioneer. Classy move Brad.
