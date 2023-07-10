Moyo Studio/E+ via Getty Images

(Note: Other than the Valuation section, all the dollar figures in this article are denominated in Brazilian Real.)

Thesis

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is a profitable business that operates in an industry backed by strong tailwinds. Despite the two quarters of decline in Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 that caused investors to worry, AFYA has been growing revenue and profits steadily for the past five years. AFYA has a scalable B2B business through its rapidly expanding range of Digital Services. Its unique end-to-end and physician-centric business model allows it to capture revenue growth opportunities in all the stages of a physician's career. It is currently undervalued and could potentially be a good investment.

What Does The Latest Earnings Update Show?

After narrowly missing earnings estimates for Q3 2022 and Q4 2022 by 1.03% and 2.44% respectively, AFYA beat earnings estimates by 11.51% in Q1 2023, reporting Q1 non-GAAP EPS of BRL $1.77.

Likewise, after missing Q4 2022 revenue estimates narrowly by 2.56%, AFYA beat estimates again in Q1 2023 by 5.75%, reporting Q1 2023 revenue of BRL $709.4 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.3%.

Being focused primarily on medicine courses, a discipline that places heavy emphasis on hands-on and in-person training, it is not surprising that AFYA suffered declining student numbers during the pandemic. In addition, the pandemic affected livelihoods and worsened the country's economic conditions and students' financial situation which could have led to attrition rates. Finally, the recent changes to the rules to renew FIES contracts, plus the shutdown of the system to enter into new student financing agreements, might have adversely affected student enrollment numbers. More on FIES later.

However, with COVID-19 firmly in the rearview mirror, enrolments are picking up again, with the number of undergrad medical students growing 18.8% to almost 21,000 compared to the first quarter of the previous year, the continuing education segment growing revenue by more than 46.6% year-over-year, and the digital services business growing revenue by 20% year-over-year. More on the three revenue drivers later.

AFYA's Business Overview Lies in Fulfiling Its Mission

According to AYFA's official website, it aims of becoming a "great long-term partner of medical professionals, delivering value in all academic stages, in the practice of the profession, and in its relationship with the health industry".

Personally, I like how CEO Virgilio Gibbon described the company's mission when asked at an interview immediately after AFYA was listed. To him, the company's mission was:

... to become reference on medical education in Brazil and create a lifelong learning experience that is extraordinary for our physicians, and we are serving every stage of the medical career, starting [with] the medical school, passing through the residence prep courses in all continuum and education programs that will fulfill these professional needs along their career... on a very single and unique platform that we are collecting data to individualize the learning process through all these stages to maximize their results in each path of their career.

AFYA's Business Model and 3 Revenue Drivers

The AFYA brand was born in 2019, the year when it was listed on NASDAQ. To become an entity that can fulfill its stated mission, AFYA merged two brands dedicated to teaching medicine, NRE and Medcel. NRE was the leader in medical graduation in Brazil while Medcel is a well-known brand for preparatory residency courses. Then, AYFA acquired IPEMED, an established and reputable brand of courses for postgraduate studies.

Official Website

With all these parts assimilated to meet "the goal of revolutionizing medical education in Brazil by providing a more effective, individualized and intuitive learning experience", AFYA was successfully listed on NASDAQ in 2019.

By 2021, AFYA added a new revenue stream under the heading Digital Services. In the subsequent two years, the services in this business segment were further reinforced and expanded with more acquisitions; for instance, RXPRO (a solution that connects physicians with the pharmaceutical industry, providing specialized and personalized marketing for those companies), Cardiopapers (the main medical content and education platform in Cardiology that offers courses and books for physicians), and Glic (a free diabetes care and management app solution for physicians and patients to improve diabetes education and to connect users, devices and healthcare providers on a single platform).

Official Website

And as of 2023, AFYA has three key revenue drivers, namely the Undergrad Segment, the Continuing Education Segment, and the Digital Services Segment.

The Undergrad Segment provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medicine, and other health sciences as well as other undergraduate programs.

The Continuing Education Segment provides specialization programs and graduate courses for certified physicians.

The Digital Services provides content and technology for medical education, clinical decisions software, practice management tools (that encompass electronic medical records, telemedicine and digital prescription for physicians), and doctor-patient relationship and provides access, demand, and efficiency for the healthcare players.

Refer to the table below. As of 2022, the main revenue driver is still the Undergrad Segment, making up 87.1% of the 2022 total reported revenue, and that segment is growing at a healthy pace.

2022 20F for the period ending 31 December 2022

Although the Continuing Education segment is the tiniest slice of the total revenue at 4.7% of the 2022 total reported revenue, that is also the fastest-growing segment at 49.1%. With more doctors graduating and joining the workforce every year, it is easy to see this segment growing in tandem.

Digital Services is the "slowest" growing segment at 25% from 2021 to 2022. However, AFYA has been making numerous acquisitions to enhance its offerings.

Four Reasons Why I Like AFYA

1. Business Has Strong Tailwinds

Brazil needs more doctors, and it does so badly.

According to a report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD):

Compared to OECD health systems, Brazil has very few doctors and nurses. Physician density in Brazil in 2019 was 2.3 per 1 000 inhabitants, lower than all OECD countries (except Colombia) and well below the average of 3.5. Although, it is above the LAC average of 2.1. Between 2009 and 2019, Brazil increased this rate by 28%, while LAC countries in average increased by 37% and the OECD by 16% (Figure 2.15). The number of medical schools is growing exponentially, driven mainly by the opening of private institutions. In 2020, there were 345 medical schools, offering more than 35 000 training positions. Of these schools, 41%were public and 59% private. Public medical schools are free, while tuition at private medical schools varies from USD 700 to USD 2 500 (BRL 3 600 to BRL 13 000) per month (Escolas Médicas do Brasil, 2021[36]).

Based on the most recent data released by Brazil's Federal Council of Medicine, the actual number of doctors to inhabitants is higher at 2.56 per 1000 inhabitants. The reason for the lower physician density experienced is due to the uneven distribution between the urban centers where people earn higher incomes on average and poor areas where the residents earn less than minimum wage. There are over half a million doctors in Brazil and more than half of those work in the city centers, bringing up the doctor-to-inhabitant ratio to 6.21, versus the 1.72 doctors to 1000 inhabitants for the rest of the less populated, more rural parts of Brazil.

The problem was compounded under the previous president who modified the controversial More Doctors program that brought in thousands of doctors from Cuba to serve in the poorest regions in Brazil, making it untenable and resulting in Cuba withdrawing from this program in November 2018.

Positive winds are blowing with the newly elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledging more funding to healthcare, removing caps on spending on healthcare, and increasing focus on digital health. He plans to invest more in preventive actions and in increasing the number of healthcare professionals.

He has also resumed the More Doctors program immediately in January 2023 as the need for better healthcare in rural communities is greater than ever post-pandemic. However, I believe that this is not meant to be a long-term solution but is a short-term stop-gap measure. Memories of the riots that rocked the nation back in 2013 when this program was first mooted run deep. Nesio Fernandes, Secretary of Primary Health Care of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, was very explicit in the plan moving forward. Fernandes articulated the vision "to place doctors in all Brazilian municipalities in a short period of time". The hiring process will place priority on qualified and registered Brazilian doctors, followed by offering the balance vacancies to Brazilian doctors trained abroad, before finally allowing qualified foreigners to fill the remaining positions.

The trifecta of an urgent need for trained doctors, the unfair distribution of doctors between the urban and rural areas, and a shortage of residency seats to the total number of applicants (see page 78), all come together to create a strong multi-year tailwind to support the business of training medical professionals.

And AFYA is well-positioned to take advantage of this tailwind.

2. Strong Fundamentals

a. Growing Revenue and Earnings

In the 2019 Q4 earnings call, the CEO said:

We have made significant progress on our strategic objectives, creating the foundations for Afya's highly predictable and sustainable growth.

The results of the past few years show that he has reasons to be confident.

AYFA Revenue, Net Operating Cash Flow and Net Income (basic) in Brazilian Real

Since 2018, revenue increased by a CAGR of 49.07% from BRL $333.8 million to BRL $2.3 billion in 2022. Net operating cash flow, a key measure to determine the amount of cash generated by a company's normal business operations, more than 10x in five years from BRL $80.3 million in 2018 to BRL $850.7 million. Net income increased by an impressive CAGR of 44.24% in that same time period.

(Note: One needs to understand AFYA's business model. Revenue recognition from different sources like tuition, digital education content, and electronic medical records are recognized over time when services are rendered to the customer, hence it is more reflective to take a step back from a microscopic quarter-to-quarter examination of the company's performance and earnings/revenue beats or misses, and instead focus on its yearly reported results.)

b. Market-Leading Margins

As the largest education group in Brazil on a per seat basis, AFYA does not have a direct competitor with the same business model. The following comparisons were made to study its profits margins.

AFYA compares favorably with two other Brazilian companies that provide education services, Arco Platform (NASDAQ: ARCE) and Vitru (NASDAQ: VTRU), with comparable gross profit margins, better net income margins, and better levered free cash flow margins. These two competitors do not provide medicine courses, however.

Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison

When compared to two American education service providers that do include medicine and healthcare in their courses, Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) and Laurette Education (NASDAQ: LAUR), AFYA has superior gross margins and net income margins.

Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison

Internally, AFYA has been working on improving its gross margins over the past few years.

Morningstar

Operating margins and net margins have declined when compared to 2020. A combination of factors led to that, including the mandatory discounts that the Brazilian government insisted that AFYA give to its students, the extended payment by installment measure that AFYA later adopted to support its students, and the mix of businesses within the AFYA group with some having lower margins. Also, as AFYA expanded through its multiple acquisitions over the years and has schools across Brazil, there are differences in operating costs depending on the location, and that affects margins as well.

CFO Luis Andre Blanco explained in Q3 2021 earnings call:

For both periods, adjusted EBITDA margin was slightly below the reported margin of last year, mainly due to, one, the consolidation of PEBMED, iClinic, MedPhone, Medicinae, Medical Harbour, Cliquefarma, Shosp, UNIFIPMoc, FIPGuanambi and UNIGRANRIO that presented lower margins than the integrated companies.

C. Positive Metrics

Other than revenue and profits growth, and margins, the other key metric to monitor will be the occupancy rate. AFYA has a high occupancy rate of around 100% for each of the past three years.

2022 20F

Analyst Lucas Nagano from Morgan Stanley commented in the Q1 2023 earnings call that despite AFYA increasing their number of seats by 8%, 100% of the seats were filled, indicative of the strong demand and the attractiveness of the AFYA brand to draw applicants.

3. Scalable B2B Business Through Digital Services

In 2021, AFYA started to test its B2B (business-to-business) solutions. The Vice President of Innovation Júlio De Angeli commented during the Q2 2021 earnings call:

... at this point we're initiating and building the B2B solutions... What we've been doing now in terms of brand awareness for Afya, we're starting now the brand campaign for the B2B business, which is a little bit different. We have all of these brands like WhiteBook, like iClinic, Medcel all of them, they have their own - of course, their own position. And for B2B we're starting to position our services as Afya services. So that's what we're starting out. So, we are very soon launching our website with our corporate solutions, including all of those four solutions that I mentioned to you. And the campaigns they are basically focused in Brazil, so we're not doing anything outside.

Tremendous progress was made just two quarters later. At the 2021 Q4 earnings call, the CEO said:

By 2022, we expect to boost our market penetration and consolidate our offerings to B2B clients. That we will allow us to leverage our Physician network, unlock new revenue streams, and create value for the healthcare team. Our plan is to monetize the services by addressing the needs of the pharmaceutical industry, providers such as pharmacies and hospitals, and [indiscernible] the corporate market itself, by providing access and increasing demand and efficiency.

The AFYA digital ecosystem was heavily used by both Brazilian doctors and medical students with 247 thousand monthly active users (MAUs) by the end of 2022.

2022 20F

Fast forward to Q1 2023 and the number of MAUs has increased to 290 thousand, and the revenue contribution from Digital Services increased by 25% from 2021 to 2022. As the number of undergraduates and physicians grows each year, the MAUs will keep increasing. And with more MAUs, AFYA has more leverage to sign new contracts with the pharmaceutical industry companies and even with its competitors in the education industry. Chief Financial Officer Luis Andre Blanco explained in the Q1 2023 earnings call:

Regarding the B2B, what we had in place until right now, is the connections that we've made in parts with other educational companies to provide solutions such as our prep course Medcel and our medicine image solutions that is Medical Harbour. And most part of the digital revenues are coming from the pharmaceutical industry. We have more than 100 contracts established to now with more 40 industry pharmaceutical industry players right now, multinationals and national players on that.

AFYA is keeping its B2B to the Brazilian market for the time being but it is easy to imagine the much larger total addressable market once AFYA is ready to offer its Digital Services to international partners.

4. Unique Business Model

Putting all these together, AFYA's end-to-end and physician-centric ecosystem is truly unique and I believe that breadth gives AFYA a wide moat.

According to a third-party consulting firm (page 82):

the total addressable market for medical education is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2020 to 2025, reaching R$23.0 billion in 2025. Including other healthcare education services, the addressable market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% in the same period, reaching R$105.3 billion by 2025.

2022 20F

AFYA's end-to-end, physician-centric business model allows it to capture the growth in each part of this entire spectrum. Beyond that, with AFYA continuing to expand its range of products and services, it is able to offer significant cross-sell and upsell opportunities to undergraduates and physicians in its growing ecosystem.

Two Risks

No business is without risk, no matter how wonderful it is. Investors have to go into AFYA with their eyes open. I will like to highlight two risks associated with investing in AFYA.

Regarding Acquisitions

AFYA is a serial acquirer. Although it does have two decades of experience in acquiring businesses to beef up its offerings, the fact remains that there is no guarantee to this approach succeeding in the future.

The extent of AFYA doing acquisition can be more fully appreciated from this part of the 2022 20F:

As of the date of this annual report: (i) we have fully integrated the operations of 20 of our acquisitions; and (ii) we are in the process of integrating the operations of another 10 of our acquisitions with our existing business, namely, Shosp, Cliquefarma, Medical Harbour, Medicinae, iClinic, RX PRO, Além da Medicina, Cardiopapers, Glic and DelRey

AFYA has done a marvelous job thus far. There were no indications of impairment of property and equipment for fiscal years 2022, 2021 and 2020 (2022 20F, page F-53). However, investors have to be prepared for future impairments and to see a subsequent reduction in current assets if that were to happen.

Regarding Regulations

FIES

The overwhelming majority of AFYA's revenue comes from students' tuition fees. The Brazilian authorities have a lot of say and they can easily implement regulations that hurts the business. For instance, AFYA's on-campus lessons were indefinitely suspended during the pandemic.

The Brazilian federal government created the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (Fundo de Financiamento ao Estudante do Ensino Superior, or FIES) to help low-income students who take undergraduate programs in private higher education institutions like AFYA pay for their fees. As a percentage of the total historical undergraduate programs' combined tuition fees, FIES represents a significant amount ranging from 8% to 11.8%.

Author's compilation from 2021 and 2022 20F

Any changes made by the Brazilian federal government regarding FIES, be it a termination or reduction of the monthly payments to private schools under AFYA, or an extension of the time taken for the reimbursements, will adversely impact AFYA's cash flow, causing a decline in reported revenue and earnings. I am a shareholder of SOFI so the negative effects on SOFI as a result of the government's intervention are still clear in my mind.

MEC Ordinance No. 650/23 Brings in Competition

On April 5 of this year, the Brazilian Ministry of Education (Ministério da Educação), or MEC, issued Ordinance No. 650/23. According to the 2022 20F,

However, on April 5, 2023, MEC issued Ordinance No. 650/23, which revoked the suspension under Ordinance No. 328/18 and set new rules for the opening of new medicine courses. In particular, MEC will be required to conduct a public call for new courses, i.e., through the Mais Médicos program pursuant to Law No. 12,871/2013, and subject any such courses to the prior review by the Interministerial Commission for Health Education Management (Comissão Interministerial de Gestão da Educação na Saúde). By August 4, 2023, MEC must commence this public call and set the rules, procedures, decision-making standards and the calendar in connection with the fulfillment of medicine course vacancies. As new medicine courses are authorized by MEC pursuant to this revised standard, or to the extent MEC further repeals restrictions set on new medicine courses or the fulfillment of medicine course vacancies, this will result in the creation of new medical education courses or medicine course vacancies, which will in turn increase competition. As a result, we may be required to reduce our tuition fees or increase our operating expenses (including our costs per student) in order to retain or attract students or to pursue new market opportunities, and reduce our ability to fill all our medical seats capacity.

This is potentially huge. MEC's previous Ordinance No. 328/18 was great for AFYA as that meant a five-year suspension on the granting of authorizations for the creation of new medical education courses, effectively reducing competition for AFYA. This new Ordinance No. 650/23 opens up the creation of new medical courses or medical education courses, and competitors are almost certainly coming for AFYA's market share, especially seeing how great business has been for it. More competition may force AFYA to reduce tuition fees or increase operating expenses, all to attract and retain the same pool of students.

Valuation

Note: For the purpose of aligning the earnings to the stock price which is denominated in USD, I will be using USD for the adjusted operating earnings figures for the valuation segment.

Although AFYA is able to either meet (50% to 67%) or beat (33% to 50%) FactSet analysts' 1-year and 2-year sales forecast and not miss a single one, the stock price movements correlate better with the adjusted operating earnings forecasts.

FactSet analysts were not able to accurately forecast AFYA's adjusted operating earnings over both the 1-year and the 2-year forecast, meaning I will need a wider margin of safety when I use their projections.

Fast Graph

Being a market leader implies a certain premium is deserved by AFYA. Yet, based on a comparative valuation analysis with its peers, AFYA does not seem to be overvalued on a P/E basis, no matter which P/E one chooses to use for the comparison.

Seeking Alpha

Based on Morningstar's data (see table below), over the past five years, AFYA's formerly exorbitant valuation has corrected to more acceptable levels; P/S from 15.4 to 2.6, P/B from 4.88 to 2.11, P/Forward earnings from 28.33 to 10.34.

Morningstar

Using Fastgraph, I modeled in a normal scenario where AFYA trades up slightly from the blended P/E of 13.57 to 15.37 (instead of its normal P/E of 30.73), while the adjusted operating earnings are expected to grow at a growth rate of 18.3% per year, and the result shows that AFYA could potentially provide a total annualized rate of return of 29.26% or an 88.68% capital appreciation in two and a half years.

Fast Graph

I widen the margin of safety in a bear scenario by modeling a 0% growth rate in 2023, a 15% growth rate in 2024 (instead of 25.8%), and 20% in 2025 (instead of 32.39%), and I arrive at adjusted operating earnings per share of $1.49 in 2025. If AFYA were to trade at a P/E of 15, the stock price in 2025 could be worth $22.36 or a 52.5% capital appreciation in two and a half years.

Conclusion

AFYA is an industry leader that is running a profitable business. It operates in an industry backed by strong tailwinds with demand for its education services so strong that its occupancy rate stayed at 100% for the past three years. Despite a couple of quarters of declines, AFYA has been growing revenue and profits steadily for the past five years. And once investors understand that AFYA recognizes revenue over time when services are rendered to its customer, and hence take a step back and focus on its yearly reported results, it will be clear that the company has produced consistent annual growth in revenue and earnings.

It has a scalable B2B business model through its Digital Services segment and the growth there is just beginning. And the breadth of its unique end-to-end, physician-focused business model gives it an enduring moat. It is currently undervalued and even if it misses earnings estimates and grows at a slower pace, it could still be a good investment.