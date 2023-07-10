Anna Moneymaker

Amazingly, analysts continue throwing out $10 billion valuations for news network CNN while Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) only has a market value of $30 billion. CNN constantly struggles to produce solid viewership metrics to suggest a large market value anymore. My investment thesis remains Bearish on Warner Bros. due to excessive competition in the media space.

CNN Value Questions

CNN has long struggled to generate viewership growth after once dominating the cable news sector. The media network now constantly lags both Fox News (FOX) and MSNBC (CMCSA) with those two networks owning most of the top cable news shows.

Going back to May, one can see how Nielsen live ratings shows CNN barely topping the combined viewers of Newsmax and NewsNation. Fox News and MSNBC both had double to triple the amount of prime time viewers of CNN during May.

According to the New York Times, CNN somehow was reporting $1+ billion in annual profits through 2020. The cable news network saw profits fall to only $750 million last year due in part to the $200+ million loss from the failed launch of CNN+.

The numbers still appear amazing considering the evaporating cable viewership and the internal struggles at CNN with the new CEO fired on June 7 after only one-year on the job.

The Networks division is the highly profitable business at Warner Bros., but the division is struggling now. During Q1'23, Networks revenues fell an incredible 10% to $5.6 billion due to the lower U.S. pay-TV subscribers and a tough ad market.

The Networks segment includes TBS, TNT, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery and others making the profitability of CNN difficult to derive. The division still delivered $2.3 billion worth of adjusted EBITDA in the March quarter alone, but again the details aren't clear on where the profits derive.

The company as a whole reported a loss in the quarter and negative FCF of $943 million following ugly adjusted EBITDA losses in 2022. The profitability metric of CNN is highly questioned due to the difference between an adjusted EBITDA profit and actual profits.

At a $10 billion valuation, CNN would be sold or bought for a 13.3x multiple of profits.

Overall Value

Assuming CNN is actually producing these massive profits, Warner Bros. clearly shouldn't dump the cable news network. The company should have the incentive to double and triple viewers to match the other cable networks and further increase profits.

The overall company is struggling to even generate profits. WBD has slashed costs in the last year after closing the merger with Time Warner and the company is still losing money.

Analysts forecast a boost in EPS to $0.72 this year and $1.13 next year. The company wouldn't want to slash a profitable cable news network for only $10 billion and watch EPS estimates need to be cut going forward.

Warner Bros. has massive net debt from the Time Warner deal, but investors should ask Lumen Technologies (LUMN) shareholders about the financial benefits of selling off profitable businesses in order to pay down debt. The market favors a business growing profits, and disposing a profitable asset only produces a view of declining profits at the overall company as seen in Lumen trading at $2.

Warner Bros. has net debt of $46.4 billion leaving an EV of $77.0 billion. A CNN deal would either account for a large portion of the value of the stock or the deal value isn't going to be that large.

Ultimately though, the best solution is to fix CNN. The company makes all of their profits from the Networks division and unloading a property contributing to those profits isn't going to help the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Warner Bros. remains in a difficult position. The company appears unable to fix CNN while the DTC and Studios division are struggling as well. The stock only rallies on management team fixing the profit machine, not from unloading a struggling business.