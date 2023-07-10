Servicing The Federal Debt

DNY59

US federal debt is over $ 32.5 trillion (U.S. National Debt Clock : Real Time) and is increasing. The recent rise in the debt ceiling allows for $ 4 trillion more of debt. In one day alone after the agreement to raise the debt ceiling was approved, the Treasury made $ 400 billion of new debt. The prospects for the future are dim as it is unlikely that politicians will change their behaviour regarding spending.

Interest

The interest paid on the debt was $ 300 billion some months ago and is now over $ 600 billion on an annual basis with a debt to GDP ratio of 122%. This is probably going to be over $ 1 trillion by the end of 2023 as recent Treasury notes and bills are paying around 5%. If interest rates remain at current levels, the cost of servicing the debt might rise to $ 1.5 trillion by the end of 2024. A simple calculation will suffice to illustrate the danger. 5% of $ 30 trillion is $ 1.5 trillion.

The Fed

Current noises from the Fed lead to the conclusion that two more rate hikes are in store for 2023. The Fed basic rate may well rise to 5.5%. The justification for raising rates is that inflation has to be lowered to 2%. The current rate of core inflation is given as about 4%. This writer does not believe that government figures reflect the true state of affairs. Statisticians know that the rate of inflation can be easily manipulated by excluding certain items in the "inflation basket" and including others. The prices of homes and cars have increased tremendously in recent years, and rents are also increasing at a fast pace.

What the Fed is doing is to tighten up credit by raising interest rates, and this will probably bring on a serious recession. Zombie companies will be priced out of the bond market as they will not be able to service new debt at higher costs. The housing market will also suffer. Homelessness will increase.

The Bottom Line

The end result of the Fed raising interest rates still higher will be that the Treasury will have to issue more debt in order to pay the higher cost of servicing the debt. This negative financing that is, borrowing more to pay the cost of servicing current debt, is not sustainable for very long. The Administration continues to spend more than its income and has become addicted to deficit spending.

There is also the problem of who is going to buy all the new federal debt. The process of dedollarization is ongoing and will become more pressing as several countries have realized that the US is not above weaponizing the currency for political ends. If the Fed continues lowering its balance and does not pick up the extra debt of the Treasury, then it is likely that the US will put pressure on its allies, namely, the EU and Japan, to take on the burden of more Treasury paper.

However that might be, it is highly likely that the inflation rate is not going to head southwards. Investors should reckon with high inflation for the next few years as well as with higher interest rates. New Treasury issues and commercial bonds might keep pace with inflation. Higher interest rates will not favour the stock markets. Residential real estate should prove interesting while commercial real estate is undergoing a crisis at the present time. Gold is ready to fetch higher prices as is silver, which is also an industrial metal in high demand. Lithium is also set to be interesting in view of the switch to electrical vehicles. In this context uranium becomes interesting because the electricity to charge millions of electrical vehicles has to come from somewhere, and nuclear power is a steady and reliable source.