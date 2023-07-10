Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The State Of Cannabis Now And Where It Goes Next

Jul. 10, 2023
Ted Waller
Summary

  • The US cannabis industry is facing challenges including a potential recession, over-regulation, high taxes, and a thriving black market, leading to widespread losses among cannabis companies.
  • Despite these challenges, the industry is still growing, with sales expected to reach between $58 billion and $70 billion by 2030, and cash flow and capex trends moving in the right direction.
  • Investors are advised to be patient, focus on quality companies, and prepare for potential changes in the industry, including possible federal de-scheduling of cannabis and changes to interstate commerce laws.
Colorful positive exotic marijuana hemp plant with big vibrant leaves background banner.

Olga Tsareva

Introduction

Cannabis sales in the US are continuing their run of impressive growth. Sales hit $30 billion in 2022, and by New Frontier Data’s account they will reach between $58 billion and $70 billion by 2030 depending on the pace of legal



Ted Waller
Ted Waller is a private investor who bought his first stock at age 13 (GTE) and has over 50 years of investing experience. His focus is on deep value and low risk. Acquiring wealth is a slow incremental process that requires setting goals, adherence to principles, patience, and flexibility.

Comments (2)

S
South Pacific
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (90)
" If your loss is already 80%, for example, the dollar amount of further losses is likely minimal. "
Easy for him to say.
Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
Today, 8:15 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (5.24K)
@South Pacific What do you mean by that? We are all in the same boat.
