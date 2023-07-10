Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PayPal: 3 Reasons Why Shares Could Rally

Jul. 10, 2023 6:34 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)6 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • PayPal is set to benefit from a strong U.S. economy, with recent job reports showing better-than-expected growth and a 6.4% year-over-year pay increase.
  • The company made strides in reducing operating costs, with a non-GAAP operating margin of 22.7% in Q1, and plans to grow its margin by >100 basis points in FY 2023.
  • PYPL's strong free cash flow and potential for stock buybacks, along with a discounted valuation compared to competitors, make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Last week's jobs report showed that the U.S. economy may be able to avoid a recession altogether in 2023. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) could be one company that benefits from a strong labor market as well as resilient consumer spending. Additionally, PayPal

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, SQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

y
yosull123
Today, 8:31 AM
PayPal's biggest near-term hurdle to the business model is the July launch of FedNow… Which cuts them to the core, and could potentially make the Venmo business a huge short
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 9:10 AM
@yosull123 *yawn* Apple Pay, Google Pay, Zelle, Cash App… all payment systems that were supposed to “cut [PayPal] to the core”.
s
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:21 AM
this very nice report @The Asian Investor it was very bad the pypl like almost everything else. can not to wait the cruse report you will write @The Asian Investor t y
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 9:11 AM
@sancerrefrankie Alexa, translate this to English.
t
tcranley
Today, 6:39 AM
Your buyback chart looks incorrect and is not to scale. They basically buy back stock that they then give to employees each quarter instead of salary.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Today, 9:13 AM
@tcranley That’s false. PayPal has effectively reduced share count year over year meaning the buybacks outpace the the *stock based compensation.

*denotes the term you were looking for
