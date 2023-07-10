Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Caesars Entertainment: Too Cheap To Ignore At 7x 2025e Free Cash Flow

Jul. 10, 2023 6:40 AM ETCaesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR)DKNG, MGM, SPHR
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • Caesars Entertainment's shares have dropped nearly 60% from their 2021 peak due to recession fears and high debt load, but EBITDA and free cash flow are expected to grow.
  • Growth in EBITDA and free cash flow will be driven by a rebound in Las Vegas profitability, stability in regional gaming profits, and online gaming profitability.
  • CZR's net debt to EBITDA is expected to decline from 4x to under 2x by 2025, making the stock attractive for contrarian investors at its current value of $49.

Angels with Trumpets, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas (XXL)

4FR/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares have fallen nearly 60% from their 2021 peak as recessionary fears coupled with a high debt load have caused investors to abandon the stock. However even in a weak economic environment, I

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.99K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CZR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long SPHR

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.