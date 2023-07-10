4FR/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) shares have fallen nearly 60% from their 2021 peak as recessionary fears coupled with a high debt load have caused investors to abandon the stock. However even in a weak economic environment, I believe that Caesars will see EBITDA and free cash flow grow while debt is reduced. I expect growth in EBITDA and free cash flow will result from:

Rebound in Las Vegas profitability driven by both a return of international tourism as well as domestic corporate midweek conference and convention revenue. Stability in regional gaming profits. Historically regional gaming revenue has been resilient in recessions. In addition Caesars will benefit from new projects coming online. Inflection of online gaming profitability. Caesars has invested heavily (through the P&L) in sports betting/online gaming over the past couple years. As costs decline and revenue continues to grow, I expect this segment will contribute to group profitability.

With free cash flow used to pay down debt and EBITDA growing, I expect Caesars Net Debt to EBITDA to decline from 4x to under 2x by 2025. Reduced interest expense coupled with EBITDA growth suggest that FCF/share should approximate $7 by 2025, implying the stock is attractively valued today at $49. I see Caesars as an attractive investment for contrarian investors.

Las Vegas - still room for Improvement

While Las Vegas has seen a strong rebound in domestic leisure visitors following the pandemic, both domestic business visitors (convention/conference attendance was 30% below pre-pandemic levels in 2022) and international visitors were well below pre-pandemic levels in 2022. This lead to overall visitors to Las Vegas being 9% below peak levels.

Increased business/international visitors are particularly important in boosting midweek occupancy/revenue which should increase hotel revenue and EBITDA, offsetting any potential slowdown from domestic leisure travelers. It is also important to note that business and international visitors tend to be higher spending than domestic leisure travelers - as such a rebound should have a meaningful impact on revenue and EBITDA.

Further, I expect new attractions, such as the new 18,000 seat MSG Sphere (SPHR), which will host a U2 residency starting in September (and lasting into December), to help draw in leisure travelers in 4Q23 and 2024. The Sphere is a truly unique purpose built music venue that has the potential to be a major draw and boost both weekday and weekend occupancy and revenue.

Regional Gaming

The regional casino business was a key beneficiary of the post covid entertainment spending boom and posted record results in 2022. While it is reasonable to think that results will soften from record 2022 levels, there are a couple of things to keep in mind:

The regional business will benefit from expansion/refurbishment projects coming online over the next two years including Harrah's Pompano, Horseshoe Lake Charles, Harrah's Hoosier Park, and of course the $430 million New Orleans project. All-in these could produce $200+ million in incremental EBITDA in the regional business which should offset any weakness.

Historically the regional casino business has been very resilient even in (steep) recessions as shown below.

Regional Gaming performance Post GFC (Penn Entertainment Investor Presentation)

Digital/Online Sports Betting

While the stock market cheered all things sports betting in 2020-21, investors have grown impatient with digital losses over the past 12-18 months. While the digital business has produced a cumulative loss of over $1 billion since inception, as shown below, management has guided to the business being EBITDA positive in 2023 and generating $500+ million in EBITDA by 2025.

Management Commentary on Digital Business (1Q23 Earnings Call Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

A $250-300 million reduction in marketing expenditure is the biggest contributor to the improvement in fortunes for the digital business. Like its peers DraftKings (DKNG) and MGM (MGM), Caesars spent heavily to market online sports betting from 2020-22 as online sports betting was legalized in many states throughout the country.

Balance Sheet

While Caesars net debt to TTM EBITDA sits north of 4x today, as the business generates $1+ billion of free cash flow per year (used to pay down debt) and EBITDA grows as digital losses become profits, I expect that net debt to EBITDA will decline to below 2x by year end 2025. This dramatic improvement in the balance sheet is likely to attract new investors who might otherwise be attracted to Caesars but are put off by high financial leverage.

Valuation

2025 Guidance (1Q23 Earnings Transcript from Seeking Alpha)

As you can see above, management recently laid out its 2025 expectations. I'm a bit more conservative - I assume that Caesars generates $4.6 billion in 2025 EBITDAR (EBITDA before rental payments) which is 8% below management's $5 billion target. This allows for some weakening of the economy as well as the possibility that management doesn't fully achieve $500+ million in digital profits.

From here I deduct $1.35 billion in estimated rental payments and assume that interest expense approximates $800 million (in-line with management guidance after assumed debt pay down). I take a more conservative approach to capital expenditures- while management guides to a number around $300 million, considering the capital intensive nature of hotels and comparing to other operators, I use $550 million figure. Lastly, while Caesars will likely have some remaining benefit of its tax loss carry forward in 2025 (I expect this to be nearly exhausted in 2026), for illustration purposes, I show FCF on a fully taxed (25%) basis. This brings me to $7/share in free cash flow which is well below management guidance.

As noted above in the balance sheet section, the combination of debt pay down and EBITDA growth should have Caesars in a much stronger balance sheet position. As such I expect that in 2025 investors will be willing to apply a 10-14x multiple to FCF, implying a fair value of $70-$100 (40-100% upside).

Conclusion

Given continued positive operating fundamentals, an inflection in the digital business, an expected de-risking via debt pay down, and a very low valuation (even using relatively conservative assumptions), I see Caesars as an asymmetric investment proposition and have taken a position in the stock.