PepsiCo Q2 Earnings Preview: What To Watch

Jul. 10, 2023 8:30 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)
Summary

  • PepsiCo will report Q2 results on Thursday.
  • Though shares have given back some gains, PEP stock is still trading near its highs.
  • The pricing environment and the performance of their Frito-Lay and Beverage divisions are three key areas on watch ahead of earnings.
  • New developments pertaining to the usage of aspartame could also factor into investor discussions, though I am less concerned.
  • Expectations are high heading into the release, leaving PepsiCo stock at heightened risk of a pullback. Any weakness, however, would be seen as an attractive opportunity to "buy the dip."
Can and glass of Pepsi cola

Fotoatelie

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is scheduled to report its second fiscal quarter earnings in the pre-market session on Thursday. Here’s what investors need to know.

PepsiCo Key Stock Metrics

Shares currently command a premium trading multiple to their peer, Coca-Cola (KO

Justin Purohit
Justin Purohit
1.81K Followers
Regularly providing timely analysis on operating results, with a particular emphasis on REITs and other Macro-focused stocks. Opinions are determined through comparative financial statement analysis, earnings coverage, and various valuation techniques. My profession is in accounting, and I am a licensed CPA.

