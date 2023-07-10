Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Greenback Stabilizes After Pre-Weekend Drop

Summary

  • The US dollar is mostly firmer after selling off hard before the weekend in response to the jobs data.
  • The Australian and New Zealand dollars are the heaviest following news of China's deflation.
  • Emerging market currencies are mixed. Despite repeatedly lower US dollar fixes by the PBOC, the yuan continues to trade softly.
  • Among Asia-Pacific equities, many of the large markets fell, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and New Zealand, while China, Hong Kong, India, and many smaller equity markets rose.
  • Europe's STOXX 600 is hovering around little changed levels. US index futures are trading mostly lower.

American Greenback

Overview

The US dollar is mostly firmer after selling off hard before the weekend in response to the jobs data. Ranges are mostly narrow, but the Australian and New Zealand dollars are the heaviest following news of China's deflation. Emerging market

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

