ESS Tech: Without More Transparency, Investors Left In A Lurch

Jul. 10, 2023 8:38 AM ETESS Tech, Inc. (GWH)
Summary

  • Despite 11 years of R&D pre-SPAC merger and access to hundreds of millions of dollars of cash post-SPAC merger, ESS has only reported ~$1 million in revenue.
  • This amounts to revenue recognition on only about 5 Energy Warehouse units of about 46 announced.
  • If management offers better transparency on the announced book of business, they should regain some credibility and the stock should do well vis-a-vis its peer group.
Background

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) went public via a SPAC merger in late 2021. The company produces a grid scale battery with 4-12 hour duration that can stabilize power generation and be more accommodating for intermittent renewables. Unlike other grid battery

This article was written by

Electric Phred profile picture
Electric Phred
5.52K Followers
Have made bundles in rust belt. Have made-- and lost-- bundles in high tech. Former registered rep, business degree, doing vc and private company investments, while looking for stock picks on a regular basis.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GWH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

