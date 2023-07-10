Doom And Gloom Will Be Overwhelmed By Disinflation

Watcom

Last week saw stocks pull back, as expected, in an attempt to digest robust year-to-date gains for the major market averages. Sharp upward moves in the stock market are typically followed by periods of consolidation, but the consolidation that corrects overbought conditions can occur through time, price, or a combination of the two. I suspect we see both over coming weeks that results in a relative modest drawdown to the 4,300 level for the S&P 500, That will invigorate bearish calls for doom and gloom ahead, as we saw last week, following resilient labor market and service sector data, which the pessimists say will force the Fed to strangle the economy with two more rate hikes to rein in inflation. I couldn’t disagree more.

Edward Jones

The job report for June was a Goldilocks number in that it reflected a continued gradual softening in the data without undermining growth. The number of jobs created each month continues to decline, as weekly jobless claims are rising, and the number of job openings trends down. We also saw downward revisions for the prior two monthly job numbers totaling 110,000. The Bureau of Labor Statistics typically overestimates job growth at turning points in the economy, and the downward revisions are an indication that the rate of economic growth is clearly slowing.

The unemployment rate may have fallen 3.7% to 3.6%, but the broader U6 measure, which includes the underemployed, rose from 6.7% to 6.9%. Lastly, job growth has become more concentrated in a few industries with the primary one being leisure and hospitality. This should continue through the summer months until summer travel comes to an end.

Bloomberg

Despite all of these signs of softening, the complaint was that wage growth remains elevated at an annualized 4.4%, but I view that as a crucial positive. The rate of wage growth continues to be in a downtrend but remains at a level where workers can keep up with inflation. I’d rather see the decline in wage growth trail that of inflation to keep real consumer spending growth on track. Additionally, wage growth at 4.4% is not far from Chairman Powell’s target of 3.5%, which he has stated is consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target. There should be no complaints on the wage front. Additionally, I don’t see wage growth as the primary factor keeping services-related inflation elevated. I see it as more a result of the excess savings held by consumers, which economists at the San Francisco Fed estimate to be more than $500 billion above pre-pandemic levels. This should burn off during the second half of the year, helping to rein in the inflation the Fed is now concerned about.

TradingEconomics

There is no need for two more rate hikes, much less one, as the disinflationary trend remains intact. Inflation is falling as fast as it rose, and no one should expect more than that. The seeds of disinflation are starting to sprout, as can be seen in the Fed’s own Multivariate Core Trend Inflation model (MCT), which measures the month-on-month core inflation data rather than its backward looking 12-month rate. This model also places more weight on sectors that have fewer “transitory shocks,” such as housing and food services and accommodations, and less weight on sectors that are more volatile, such as motor vehicles and transportation.

New York Fed

The MCT leads both headline and core inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. It has fallen to 3.5% as of May, as seen in the chart above, which suggests that the PCE should continue to decline in the months ahead.

The continued strength of the labor market and service sector argues against a recession this year, while the continued softening of economic data from both should solidify the disinflationary trend. Despite the evidence, the Fed will likely raise short-term rates at the end of the month unless the probabilities of another hike fall meaningfully in the futures market. Chairman Powell does not like to disappoint markets. The earnings season for the second quarter, which starts this week, should bring enough good news to continue levitating stock prices in advance of that final and unnecessary rate hike.