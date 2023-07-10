Doom And Gloom Will Be Overwhelmed By Disinflation
Summary
- Last week's jobs report was another Goldilocks number.
- We continue to see just enough softening to bring down inflation without undermining growth.
- The Fed's own model tells us that the disinflationary trend is intact.
- Earnings season for the second quarter should offset the concerns about one additional rate hike at the end of the month.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Last week saw stocks pull back, as expected, in an attempt to digest robust year-to-date gains for the major market averages. Sharp upward moves in the stock market are typically followed by periods of consolidation, but the consolidation that corrects overbought conditions can occur through time, price, or a combination of the two. I suspect we see both over coming weeks that results in a relative modest drawdown to the 4,300 level for the S&P 500, That will invigorate bearish calls for doom and gloom ahead, as we saw last week, following resilient labor market and service sector data, which the pessimists say will force the Fed to strangle the economy with two more rate hikes to rein in inflation. I couldn’t disagree more.
The job report for June was a Goldilocks number in that it reflected a continued gradual softening in the data without undermining growth. The number of jobs created each month continues to decline, as weekly jobless claims are rising, and the number of job openings trends down. We also saw downward revisions for the prior two monthly job numbers totaling 110,000. The Bureau of Labor Statistics typically overestimates job growth at turning points in the economy, and the downward revisions are an indication that the rate of economic growth is clearly slowing.
The unemployment rate may have fallen 3.7% to 3.6%, but the broader U6 measure, which includes the underemployed, rose from 6.7% to 6.9%. Lastly, job growth has become more concentrated in a few industries with the primary one being leisure and hospitality. This should continue through the summer months until summer travel comes to an end.
Despite all of these signs of softening, the complaint was that wage growth remains elevated at an annualized 4.4%, but I view that as a crucial positive. The rate of wage growth continues to be in a downtrend but remains at a level where workers can keep up with inflation. I’d rather see the decline in wage growth trail that of inflation to keep real consumer spending growth on track. Additionally, wage growth at 4.4% is not far from Chairman Powell’s target of 3.5%, which he has stated is consistent with the Fed’s 2% inflation target. There should be no complaints on the wage front. Additionally, I don’t see wage growth as the primary factor keeping services-related inflation elevated. I see it as more a result of the excess savings held by consumers, which economists at the San Francisco Fed estimate to be more than $500 billion above pre-pandemic levels. This should burn off during the second half of the year, helping to rein in the inflation the Fed is now concerned about.
There is no need for two more rate hikes, much less one, as the disinflationary trend remains intact. Inflation is falling as fast as it rose, and no one should expect more than that. The seeds of disinflation are starting to sprout, as can be seen in the Fed’s own Multivariate Core Trend Inflation model (MCT), which measures the month-on-month core inflation data rather than its backward looking 12-month rate. This model also places more weight on sectors that have fewer “transitory shocks,” such as housing and food services and accommodations, and less weight on sectors that are more volatile, such as motor vehicles and transportation.
The MCT leads both headline and core inflation, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index. It has fallen to 3.5% as of May, as seen in the chart above, which suggests that the PCE should continue to decline in the months ahead.
The continued strength of the labor market and service sector argues against a recession this year, while the continued softening of economic data from both should solidify the disinflationary trend. Despite the evidence, the Fed will likely raise short-term rates at the end of the month unless the probabilities of another hike fall meaningfully in the futures market. Chairman Powell does not like to disappoint markets. The earnings season for the second quarter, which starts this week, should bring enough good news to continue levitating stock prices in advance of that final and unnecessary rate hike.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence is the publisher of The Portfolio Architect. He has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career as a Financial Consultant in 1993 with Merrill Lynch and working in the same capacity for several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management. In addition to writing for Seeking Alpha, he is also a Leader on the new fintech platform at Follow.co.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)