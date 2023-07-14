Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PTY Vs. PDO: Consider The Switch To The Smaller Premium

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund, a popular CEF, has a premium near 30% and invests in fixed income markets globally.
  • The PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund invests almost the same but has a much lower premium of just 4%.
  • Both CEFs are reviewed and compared. Due to the two being almost the same in factors and asset allocations, selling PTY to buy PDO should be considered, with a caveat.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »
Fixed Money Income

meshaphoto

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

While I think I understand it somewhat, it still amazes me that investors are paying anywhere between $1.20-1.40 to own $1 of PIMCO CEFs when CEFs from other managers are selling for $.90 on

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.44K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

y
61yanks
Today, 8:46 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (553)
PYLD is PIMCO's new multi- sector bond ETF, which may be worth a look as a CEF alternative. I opened a small position last week@ 1% of TLA. The only PIMCO CEF I own at present is PAXS, which still trades at a (small) discount to NAV and has had good dividend coverage since inception.
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:55 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.43K)
@61yanks Thanks for that suggestion. Not enough history for my purpose here but worth a look.
S
Sane Man
Today, 9:16 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
@61yanks I really want to invest in this etf but currently Merrill Edge has it on the restricted list for self-directed accounts unfortunately.
S
Sane Man
Today, 8:29 AM
Premium
Comments (1.01K)
Why the huge discrepancy between fees? It seems out of whack. Could it be there is something imbedded in PDOs fee that should go in some other line-item? Twice as larger for funds with similar holdings and strategy under the same manager umbrella just doesn’t seem right?
As for trying out another fixed income CEF to replace PTY, try WDI, as it trades at over a 10% discount with an over 11% monthly payout. It’s relatively new along the lines of PDO. I tried to buy it yesterday after selling PTY, which had gone to a 38% premium, but with the fixed income market being so strong I didn’t want to chase as its an add on.
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:48 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.43K)
@Sane Man I couldn’t figure out PDO fees and didn’t get response from PIMCO. Since many PIMCO investors are loyal, in-house switch made sense though WDI safer choice if switch done in taxable account with PTY at a loss to claim.
p
petenh
Today, 8:25 AM
Premium
Comments (100)
Thanks for the heads up on this.
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:48 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.43K)
@petenh Appreciate you taking the time to read and comment.
j
jpsnakes
Today, 8:05 AM
Premium
Comments (169)
Thanks for the comparison. I sold PTY before the cut their dividend for some nice gains. I did wait a bit and then bought PDO. I am very happy where I am at right now and continue to add to PDO below $13.
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 8:49 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.43K)
@jpsnakes Thanks for sharing your strategy. Enjoy the weekend.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.