Tesla: Full Self-Driving Fuels Almost Half Of Stock Valuation

Jul. 10, 2023 9:21 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)BTC-USD, F, GM, VLKAF, VWAGY, VWAPY12 Comments
Hunter Wolf
Summary

  • I believe Tesla, Inc. will continue to dominate the EV market in the coming years due to its first-mover advantage, economies of scale, and potential full self-driving technology.
  • Despite increasing competition and potential commoditization of EVs, Tesla's strategy to maximize volume and capitalize on FSD and other services is expected to drive growth.
  • I value Tesla's automotive business at $218 per share and FSD at $176 per share, contributing to a total fair market cap of $1.25 trillion.

Charging Up An Electric Car At Night

solarseven

I think Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will continue to dominate the electric vehicle ("EV") market in the coming years. However, the EV market is increasingly competitive, and I believe EVs will become commoditized over time. I agree with Tesla's strategy to maximize volume

I have more than 15 years of professional investment experience in global equities across all sectors. My investment style is fundamental, bottom-up, long-term, and quality growth-oriented. I am seeking companies specializing in niche markets, with strong growth potential, a solid management team, a sound capital allocation policy, and, most importantly, reasonable valuation. I do not chase quarterly results, nor do I follow the herd mentality. I do not use short-term stock performance as the measure of a company's quality. I am targeting to achieve a 15% annual return in my portfolio. I typically construct my portfolio with 15-20 stocks, focusing on diversification of holdings, risk management, macro-driven sector weights, and disciplined trading and valuations as key factors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

Raymond99
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (426)
Since all of the manufacturers have FSD platforms, and all are planning for L4/L5 at some point, why are there 10 articles a day on Tesla FSD and nothing on the other manufacturers FSD platforms,
Is it only about the stock pump?

Why are these articles acting as if once Tesla gets to L4 or L5 the world will be filled with Tesla Robo-taxis?

I would think the other manufacturers who have deals with Uber and Lyft have an advantage on the modeling side of the Robo-taxi business should Tesla and others all reach L4/L5 around the same timeline which seems more likely to be the case.
Ludwig Pisapia
Today, 10:50 AM
Comments (186)
It's good to see someone trying to assess FSD seriously in the Tesla growth story in Seeking Alpha posts. However, there are huge gaps in the growth story, starting with the total absence of stationary storage, which Tesla predicts will be on par with auto sales in 2030, then leaving out robotaxi revenues from the FSD story. Also, this story cuts in half Tesla growth targets for auto sales and operating margins by 2030 without justification. The bear case for the stock price in 2030 should be not less than 10X the current price, or about 2500 per share.
tyler hammond
Today, 10:25 AM
Comments (141)
Fools Safe Driving is by no means an industry leader in autonomous vehicles. I don't see any other company testing their driver assistance technology with actual customers, putting human lives at risk.
SilverBandit
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (3.19K)
No car for sale offers full self-driving.
truwa
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (3.36K)
Tesla will release Level-3 highway driving in the US and Canada in less than a year now. That is my prediction.

The car basically will drive you from city to city and you will not need to pay attention unless the car requests it from you. This is already happening with the latest V11 release which replaced old autopilot code. It just needs some more polish.

After that, everything will become history. It will be "Tesla" landing a giant booster on the "autonomy" droneship. The final nail in the coffin will be this : "No other entity will be able to replicate this in the next 5 years."
Raymond99
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (426)
@truwa Mercedes Level 3 that was approved at lower speeds has an upgraded Level 3 version currently being tested in California and Nevada for highway speeds up to 80 mph.

Everyone is focused on Tesla but I think most of these manufacturers will all end up at L4/L5 around the same time.
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (16.52K)
Tesla: Full Self-Driving Fuels Almost Half Of Stock Valuation

Title Tweak of the Week:

Tesla: Myriad Divisions And Prospects Propel An Ever Hgher Stock Valuation.

Auto
Charge Network
Insurance
Energy
Software
App Store
FSD
Licensing Tech to other OEM's
Licensing Engineering to other OEM's
Robotaxi
Optimus

Accumulate shares anytime they fall near 52 wk lows.
Raymond99
Today, 10:42 AM
Comments (426)
@Actionable Conclusion I think the author forgot about all of these other divisions under the Tesla umbrella when doing the "FSD is Almost half of Tesla valuation " analysis.
JochenS
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (1)
I would be interested to read your valuation of Mercedes FSD since already Level 3 with a current market cap of around 80bn USD at share price of 80 USD. Thank you very much!
sr1952
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (3.31K)
Good grief. FSD is a liability. Level 5 has been promised for 7 years and not delivered. In 2016 Elon promised every Tesla has "all of the necessary hardware" for level 5. He's already broken that promise with new hardware. Does he owe new hardware to everyone? The NHSTA isn't buying Tesla's latest "fix" for all of their FSD problems and is demanding a detailed response by Jul 19. The only value of FSD is how long Elon can keep convincing people to pay $15K for it. Don't worry, he said it's coming "this year" again.

If half of Tesla's value is FSD then it should drop by 50%.
John&betty
Today, 9:28 AM
Comments (15)
I think 50 percent is a bit to much in my opinion 25percent is more like it
Tesla has many other advantages happening that moves the price per share
Up
check-mate
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (690)
No, more like
Fomo
Cult
Momentum
Tweets
Account for 1/2 the share price
