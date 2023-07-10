Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vital Energy Is An AI Beneficiary

Jul. 10, 2023 9:29 AM ETVital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)7 Comments
Josh Young
Summary

  • Oil and gas producer, Vital Energy, has seen tangible operational improvements from implementing AI technology, including a 2-3% increase in total field production.
  • The successful application of AI technology may allow for more rapid and effective integration and operation of Vital's rapidly increasing oil and gas assets.
  • Despite delivering consistent operational outperformance, Vital is trading at a significant discount to competitors and its intrinsic value, offering potential substantial upside.
Excitement around advances in artificial intelligence have captured media and investor attention since the success of the latest version of ChatGPT and "blowout" guidance by AI chip supplier Nvidia (NVDA). However, there are few tangible examples of "real world" successful applications

Josh Young
Josh Young is the Chief Investment Officer of Bison Interests, an investment firm focused on publicly traded oil and gas companies. And he is the former Chairman of the Board of Iron Bridge Resources, which sold to Warburg Pincus and CPPIB backed Velvet Energy in 2018 for $142 million. He is a value investor primarily focused on energy stocks, natural resources stocks, and companies trading at low multiples to earnings, cash flow, or book value. He has presented at numerous investment conferences, including Platts, LD Micro, Oil & Gas Money, Louisiana Energy Conference, and the Global Resources Investment Conference and has been featured in media including Barrons, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Fox Business News, RT and Oil & Gas Investor Magazine. He is a graduate with honors from the University of Chicago in economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Opinions expressed herein by the author, Josh Young, are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment adviser. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author and funds the author advises own shares in Vital Energy (NYSE: VTLE) and may buy or sell shares without any further notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

carlmoni
Today, 10:46 AM
Nothing is moving this 2 Pe company . I guess the only thing will work is buying back those cheap shares.
1205 & 1207
Today, 9:47 AM
Thanks again for an update.
L
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 9:43 AM
@Josh Young I'm an avid reader of much of your stuff, but this is a little misleading. VTLE is only doing what the majors did 10 years ago: digital oilfield and production surveillance. Off the shelf stuff by now. Glad they're seeing marginal gains, but it's not a stock driver.

They may be cheap, but Laredo always had a challenged inventory / capital stack. Wells will get increasingly gassier and higher water cut. Capital intensity will rise.

Many business development people have toured their data room, as they've been seeking an F - U - Priced buyer for some time. They didn't get it. Second tier Midland basin acreage at best.

Go west, young man. The Delaware operators are just as cheap, with a much better inventory. Or better yet, head north, and scoop heavy oil producers (whose products may trade at a premium as condensate floods the market, per EIA). CVE and SU could buy back the entire float in 5 years at this rate.
sliman21
Today, 10:40 AM
@Limestone Cowboy I have to agree. MEGEF is my heavy oil play
Josh Young profile picture
Josh Young
Today, 10:45 AM
@Limestone Cowboy thanks for the sentiment check. I disagree.
L
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 10:51 AM
@Josh Young Appreciate the reply. That's why it's a market. However, a rising tide (oil price) lifts all boats. My preference is liquids rich producers with a reasonable chance of M&A activity (best way to disguise declining capital efficiency is throwing smoke on the balance sheet for a quarter or two, then a new baseline.)

NOG fits the bill perfectly for digestible small caps. CTRA could be the next Concho.
