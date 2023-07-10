Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

With Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) trading in nosebleed territory, with a market cap of over $1T and trading at about 54.6x earnings for year-end 2023, we asked ourselves if there are other promising alternatives to invest in the AI revolution, with perhaps more upside left. Following our Buy rating for Nvidia in November 2022, the stock is up a whopping 165%, compared to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), which has since risen just over 50%.

Nvidia may be the most obvious AI player right now with their A100 and H100 GPUs for training LLMs, but we think AMD stock at the current price may be able to offer more value for money to investors. More so, we think AMD could offer higher returns to investors as a viable alternative/competitor to Nvidia on a relative basis, especially after their announcement of their Instinct product line including MI 300.

Monopoly Or Duopoly?

To determine whether AMD can be a viable alternative investment to Nvidia, it is important to assess AMD's current position in the AI landscape. Currently, cloud providers and enterprise customers in particular are searching for alternatives to Nvidia GPUs, which are in high demand and selling at record margins. Nvidia's H100 right now, for example, currently retails for around $40,000 apiece. In the first quarter, Nvidia had a gross margins of 64.6%.

Right now, we think Nvidia still offers the best hardware (GPUs) with the best proprietary API exclusive to Nvidia, which is CUDA. It does seem currently that CUDA keeps most companies from using other alternatives, as they would have to use non-CUDA solutions and have to deal with issues such as code inconsistencies and needing to figure out data delivery etc. However, there are other APIs available, such as OpenCL, which is open source, and AMD, which has developed its own ROCm as an alternative to Nvidia's CUDA.

AMD has not been idle alongside Nvidia, developing programs such as HIPIFY, a tool that allows them to translate CUDA source code into HIP C++ so that it is compatible with AMD's own graphics cards. In other words, developers can write code in PyTorch and TensorFlow that works directly on AMD's hardware. The downside, however, is that it may require some modifications and may not be an industry standard like CUDA. But in the future, if the price of alternative hardware is cheap enough for Nvidia, it is plausible that some companies will choose to use companies like AMD and try to break Nvidia's stronghold in the AI market with CUDA.

We find it hard to imagine that, if AI becomes a trillion-dollar industry that vastly increases productivity, Nvidia will still have a monopoly and get to keep its record-high gross margins while trying to exert their leverage on both the hardware and API side. Speaking of cheaper alternatives, Amazon also recently started considering AMD's new MI300 AI chips for its cloud unit, which we'll talk about in a moment. Even Microsoft has been working closely with AMD to train models that work with AMD GPUs that support ROCm and their MI100/MI200 accelerators.

Even other emerging AI players like Hugging Face, who are focused on creating AI models, have partnered with AMD for advanced models for both CPU and GPU platforms, rather than taking the Nvidia route. OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has also developed a language called Triton that can be used in accordance with PyTorch, which seemingly does not require CUDA. It also seems that players in the industry recognized Nvidia's dominance already and are trying to break through their stronghold early on, seeking for alternatives. In fact, AWS recently refused to partner with Nvidia on a DGX cloud offering and is considering using AMD in their cloud unit.

The Hardware Side

As mentioned earlier, AMD recently introduced their Instinct product line, including their new MI 300X chip. Making a direct comparison may be difficult, especially since the MI 300 is not expected to go into production until the fourth quarter and is not yet available, while the AI landscape is rapidly evolving. However, they are confident in their developments with the Instinct product line:

And then lastly, with the Instinct product line with MI 300, that starts to ramp in Q4, and we see that with supercomputing and some new AI wins that we have. So -- we feel that's why we're confident. We have confidence in the back half. And our customer feedback today on the evaluation of all of these products is very, very strong in terms of the value we're bringing. And again, it's all about optimizing by the workload. (BofA 2023 Global Technology Conference.)

The MI300X is said to have 153B transistors compared to the H100 with 80B transistors, with the MI300x at 750W consuming slightly more power than the H100 at 700W. The MI300X also has 192GB of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) compared to Nvidia's H100 with 80GB HBM. MosaicML recently compared the A100 40GB and 80GB versions to the already available MI250 and saw that they were 80% and 73% as fast as the A100 versions, respectively. While many market players are quick to point out Nvidia's lead, we think AMD is not too far behind and certainly remains the worthy underdog that is not currently receiving much attention.

While it is still unclear what the meaningful performance statistics of the recently announced MI300x are, and how they will measure up to a newer version of the H100, we think investors would do well to also have exposure to AMD, closely followed by Nvidia. Just as Intel dominated the chip market since 1968 and was the largest chipmaker by revenue for more than 25 years, AMD recently was finally able to catch up with Intel. Recently, they even beat Intel in terms of market capitalization despite being the underdog, showing that perhaps investors should not underestimate AMD's capabilities.

Not to mention the entire CPU side of AMD's business, in which it is making increasing progress against Intel in x86 CPUs. All this while in Q1 2023 global PC sales fell by a whopping 28% year-on-year, which was attributed to a macroeconomic whiplash, with sales skyrocketing as the economy stalled and then finding itself in an unexpected huge slump, causing inventories to pile up. However, this inventory decline is expected to likely end in Q2 2023, giving the green light for a solid recovery in the desktop/laptop CPU market.

Relative Valuation

AMD becomes even more attractive if we look at it from a valuation perspective, especially from a relative valuation to Nvidia. Looking at its projected earnings per share for 2025, AMD is expected to bring in $5.33 in EPS and is trading at 21.24x its projected EPS for 2025. This compares to Nvidia, which is expected to bring in $12.52 by the end of 2025, which is fiscal year 2026 for Nvidia. This means Nvidia is trading at 33.96x 2025 earnings, which is almost 60% higher than AMD.

Even for the more visible earnings at the end of fiscal 2023, AMD trades at 39.28x forward P/E, which is much lower than the 54.64x earnings at which Nvidia trades. Excluding profit margins, Nvidia is also trading at 15.99x 2025 year-end P/S compared to AMD at 5.85x 2025 P/S, making it nearly 3 times more expensive on a revenue multiplier valuation. If AMD is able to capture more share in the AI/ AI cloud computing space and is able to put pressure on Nvidia's margins with their new line of Instinct chips, AMD seems to become an even more attractive bet on the AI revolution, in our opinion.

While we currently consider Nvidia relatively expensive, at 55.60x EV/EBITDA at year-end, we believe AMD currently has a serious upside, trading as low as 28.80x EV/EBITDA if it is able to show significant earnings growth, as Nvidia has shown recently.

Taking a deeper look at the EBITDA characteristics of AMD and Nvidia, we see that Nvidia usually gave off 2-3x AMD's EBITDA in recent years, but currently trades at more than 5x AMD's valuation. Currently, AMD is trading at $182BN and Nvidia is trading at $1.05T. In other words, we think either AMD is vastly undervalued, or Nvidia is overvalued.

From a Free Cash Flow (FCF) perspective, on a trailing 12-month basis, things get even more interesting, with Nvidia producing only twice AMD's Free Cash Flow, while Nvidia is trading at over 5x AMD's market cap. On AMD's side, they have increased their TTM FCF from $697M in Q3 2022 to $2.52BN in FCF, while their shares have remained relatively flat, rising from $80 to currently trading at $113.

One of the leading fund managers who is also bullish on AI, Stanley Druckenmiller, who has averaged returns of more than 30% for more than 30 years without a single losing year, also owns AMD along with Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) as of the most recent filings. He reasoned that even despite a strong recession, companies like Nvidia should still perform well if the earnings growth is strong enough. He explained that if things like staples can do very well in recessions, he does not see why revolutionary companies in sectors such as AI could not also show decent earnings growth in a recession.

And even though AMD will not normally see significant earnings from AI even in 2H23, it does prepare them for a very solid 2024 in which we expect the economic environment to continue to be rough as well, looking at the yield curve in the treasury market which is still deeply inverted. And as mentioned earlier, the productivity gains due to the AI revolution and the value-added created by Nvidia and AMD can certainly still drive earnings growth despite a recession. According to research, the GPU market, primarily due to AI and the cloud, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% between now and 2030, to a market size of $450.9BN by 2030.

We think AMD, like Nvidia, will benefit most from this growth, given their recent strides in bringing AI to the forefront, and we think AMD is undervalued both relative to Nvidia and on an absolute basis. We think that if AMD, like Nvidia, is able to maintain growth north or in excess of 30% after 2025, their earnings multiplier should reflect this as well. Therefore, we think AMD should rather trade around 30x 2025 EPS, at a PEG ratio of 1, which would currently place the fair value around $159.9 per share. This is also close to Nvidia on a relative valuation basis, with Nvidia trading slightly higher at 33.96x, 2025 year-end earnings.

The Bottom Line

As with Nvidia, we see the potential for AMD to reach new all-time highs soon, where we believe the fair value should be more in the neighborhood of $159.9 per share, given AMD's moves into the AI market and projected growth in the GPU market.

We also believe that although Nvidia has tremendous dominance, it is likely to be quickly threatened by other players like AMD, which we believe will eventually be able to catch up with Nvidia and become a viable alternative to Nvidia's current product offerings, similar to how AMD overtook Intel. We see AMD's Instinct product line in the fourth quarter and the launch of the MI300x as a positive catalyst through 2024, after which we believe the market will begin to price in AMD's AI prospects. In conclusion, we currently assign AMD a "Strong Buy" rating.