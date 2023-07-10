Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMD: Unlocking AI Potential At A Fraction Of Nvidia's Price

Jul. 10, 2023 9:38 AM ETAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)NVDA
Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.56K Followers

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is emerging as a viable alternative to Nvidia Corporation in the AI market, with its Instinct product line and MI 300 chip offering potential higher returns to investors.
  • AMD's valuation is more attractive than Nvidia's, trading at 21.24x its projected EPS for 2025 compared to Nvidia's 33.96x, and 39.28x forward P/E compared to Nvidia's 54.64x.
  • Despite Nvidia's current dominance, AMD's strides in AI, and projected growth in the GPU market, we believe AMD stock could see it reach new all-time highs soon.
  • We believe there to be emerging alternatives to Nvidia's moat when it comes to CUDA, with certain large players already trying to break Nvidia's stronghold in the AI market.

Machine Learning processor on the motherboard.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) trading in nosebleed territory, with a market cap of over $1T and trading at about 54.6x earnings for year-end 2023, we asked ourselves if there are other promising alternatives to

This article was written by

Wright's Research profile picture
Wright's Research
3.56K Followers
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.