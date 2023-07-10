XLK: Technology Leadership Appears To Be Ending As Risk-Off Momentum Builds

da-kuk

Despite the hype around Artificial Intelligence (AI) and major tech players like Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT), Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) relative to the S&P 500, has been rather stagnant, and Utilities (XLU) has exhibited similar performance over the past five weeks. This could indicate a transitional phase where the momentum of tech stocks dwindles, potentially impacting the broader S&P 500 (SPY) and ushering in a shift towards more defensive stocks.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Launched in 1998, XLK is a passively managed ETF that aims to match the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index. With over $49 billion in assets, it is the largest ETF targeting the tech sector's broad segment. The fund's top holdings include Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Nvidia Corporation, accounting for nearly 60% of total assets.

Diversification? Atrocious.

Performance and Risk Analysis

I've brought up the point multiple times that pre-election years are typically the strongest of the presidential cycle, which makes a melt-up likely, but at the same time, a credit event is looking. Everyone is now on the melt-up train, and the sentiment is extremely one-sided. We've been in a selective melt-up in tech, with the XLK ETF up nearly 40% year-to-date. And yet, only now are investors getting bullish.

Tech Sector vs Utilities

I think people forget that the stock market is meant to be a discounting mechanism. What that means is that news and hype lag performance. Consider that when looking at the Utilities sector, the ratio of XLU to XLK really hasn't trended lower by much despite the very strong performance for equities in June, and despite the narrative only growing louder for artificial intelligence. I see this behavior, and it makes me wonder if we are nearing a defense moment as money rotates out of the AI narrative into the defensive one.

Conclusion

While the tech sector presents attractive investment opportunities, and AI will make people more efficient, the question from a path perspective is what is more likely to happen in the short-to-intermediate term. The melt-up this year has not been broad-based, to my surprise as one of the loudest proponents of the idea back in October of last year. The fact that it's been so concentrated in Technology stocks and that Tech stocks seem to have stopped their momentum, should give everyone pause. If I'm right that storm clouds are on the horizon, there could be a rush to the exits in MSFT, NVDA, and AAPL because of how much they represent of Technology ETFs like XLK.

Boring Utilities, oddly enough, may be the next market leader. But this would likely only occur on a broad-based sell-off for equities and high volatility risk-off period. History has shown that the crowd is right on average but wrong at the extremes, and oftentimes fail to see key inflection points. I think we are at the inflection point now, and I say this as someone who noted risk-on signals entering June in The Lead-Lag Report here on Seeking Alpha.

As I noted on Threads, markets have a funny way of throwing everybody off.